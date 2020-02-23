Coming into the state championships as the No. 3 seed in the field, the St. John’s Prep fencing team lived up to its billing.
The Eagles won two of three matches and finished third in the state overall. Lexington was crowned the champions, followed by Boston Latin and St. John’s.
“We would have liked to have finished higher,” said long-time Eagles’ head coach Jim Carter, “but we had a really solid showing, too. We benefitted a lot from a strong showing from our saber squad.”
The Eagles defeated sixth seeded Cambridge Rindge & Latin, 14-5, to open the proceedings before running into a powerful second seeded Boston Latin squad, whom they battled before falling, 14-11. In the consolation final, St. John’s rebounded with a 14-5 victory over Concord-Carlisle.
Paul Wehle, Will Dwortz, Declan Flannagan and Brad Fruehauf made up the Prep’s saber team that earned eight points against both Cambridge and Concord-Carlisle as well as five vs. Boston Latin.
The foil team for the Eagles was also consistent, with Charlie Tian, Franklin Xu, Tom Ligh and Colby Crews earning five points against Cambridge and six each against Boston Latin and Concord-Carlisle.
Liam Kircher, Spencer Lawson, Jack Custer and Mike Maddison made up the epee squad that won three matches against Cambridge and one vs. Boston Latin.
“We were in it right up until the end,” said Carter. “As a coach that’s all you can ask from your team.”
