Prep football standout Aguero transferring to nation's No. 1 team 

Joenel Aguero, who started at defensive back as a freshman for St. John's Prep's 2019 Division 1 Super Bowl championship team, is transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
A 6-foot, 185-pound sophomore who plays safety, wide receiver and is also a return man, Aguero put up a post on Twitter that said 'New Journey starts January 6' and added a post of his intents to transfer schools. It stated:
I would first like to start off by saying thank you to all my family, coaches, teachers and friends for helping me become the student-athlete I am today. I would also like to thank St. John's Prep and coach (Brian) St. Pierre to play on a state championship winning team and becoming a better man. This wouldn't have been possible without the help and support of St. John's Prep. But after many conversations with my family and coaches we have decided that I will be transferring to IMG Academy after Christmas break for the remaining of my high school career. Thank you to IMG Academy for giving me a great opportunity!
With outstanding speed and leaping ability, Aguero is already drawing plenty of college attention from the likes of Boston College, Oregon, Penn State, Michigan State, Michigan (who offered him a scholarship back in January), Ohio State, Kentucky, Southern Cal, Arkansas, Ole Miss and UMass, among others.
The 16-year-old from Lynn, who is scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2023, runs a blistering 4.4 in the 40-yard dash and has dedicated himself to the weight room since the 2019 campaign ended.
Under head coach Bobby Acosta, IMG Academy went a perfect 8-0 this fall and outscored its foes by an average of 37.3 points per game. They piled up 381 points while allowing just 82 while playing in Florida's Class 3A division.
With top talent coming to the prestigious, athletics-focused school from throughout the country, the Ascenders were ranked the No .1 team in the nation this fall and sent numerous players to Division 1 colleges such as Alabama, Clemson, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Florida State, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Texas A & M, Nebraska and many more.