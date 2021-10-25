Throughout the 2021 fall high school golf campaign, St. John's Prep duked it out with some of the top programs in the state. That's one of the benefits of playing in the ever-competitive Catholic Conference, where every match can come down to just a couple of strokes.
The Eagles were extremely solid from top to bottom, once again competing for a league title. But a pair of losses to eventual conference champ St. John's Shrewsbury and another to a talented North Andover team left them wanting more.
First-year head coach Brian Jasiak's group knew they had what it takes to beat teams like that on the biggest stage, and after a Division 1 sectional crown last week they became even more confident.
On Monday afternoon at Wentworth Hills Golf Club, the Eagles proved their mettle. They topped the entire field at the Division 1 state championship with a winning score of 306, two strokes better than second place Wellesley.
It was the program's first state title since 2015 and its 15th overall.
"We've been building up to this moment all year round," said Jasiak. "We talked about the schedule and how we've played so many different courses, challenging courses and different situations. I do think there was something to be said about that preparation, because Wentworth was tricky. We never kept the end goal out of sight, and (Monday) was just a product of everything we did during the season to get us to this point.
"The entire team worked really, really hard ... and they deserve it."
Fittingly, fellow conference rival Xaverian finished third on Monday while St. John's Shrewsbury and BC High finished in fourth and fifth, respectively.
For the Eagles, it was senior captain Alex Landry who led the way. The gifted golfer wrapped up a phenomenal high school career by carding a 3-over par 74 in cold and wet conditions on a difficult layout. That was good enough for a fifth place tie individually.
"Alex has been reliable all season long. I look back at the Cape Cod Invitational where we lost to Shrewsbury by one stroke, and Alex knew he could've been a couple of strokes better that day," added Jasiak. "They all knew they could've played a bit better, but we used it as fuel to say, 'We're this close, we're right there we just have to keep focus, keep grinding and preparing and we'll get there.' And Alex went out there and shot great (Monday) and so did the rest of the team. It was really great to see."
Ian Rourke and Terry Manning were the next Eagles in line, both finishing with 5-over par 76s (T-10). Emmet Phelan and Nick Devito rounded out the four-man team scoring with a pair of smooth 80s, helping St. John's claim the title by two strokes.
The day was highlighted by a nice birdie on 18 for Landry, as well as a 50-plus foot birdie putt by Manning mid round. While the season finale tournament only took the top four golfers, it was undoubtedly a complete team effort for the Eagles.
Every single player on the team contributed in a big way at one point or another this fall, led by the six seniors on the roster: Landry, Phelan, Davito, Brendan O'Holleran, Connor Remley and Michael Sheehan. After the match, the team celebrated the big victory with a team dinner at Buffalo Wild Wings in Danvers.
Jasiak was an assistant coach under legendary leader Larry O'Neill on the 2015 championship team, and said this one was just as sweet.
"It was great to be a part of that team; that was an awesome season," he said. "So to be back in that situation as a head coach now, I just feel really blessed and lucky to have this team. It was a great season all around and it took the entire team, not just the top four. I'm really happy for all of them."
###
In Division 2, it was a familiar name from Swampscott who stole the show.
Aidan Emmerich, a Swampscott native and senior at St. Mary's Lynn, fired a 2-under par 70 to finish in second place overall, just one stroke back of winner Max Hampoian (Austin Prep).
Competing on extremely wet conditions at Sandy Burr Country Club in Wayland, Emmerich admitted his putting wasn't necessarily on point, but he made up for it elsewhere en route to the impressive finish.
"I wish I had won obviously, but I didn't really make many putts today to be honest," said the modest Emmerich. "It was tough, really cold and just (bad) weather all around. But second's not bad; I actually finish in second all the time, losing by one stroke a lot, so it kind of stings but I'm used to it and just use it as fire power to keep me going."
Emmerich might have been second overall, but his performance was still nothing short of spectacular.
The Division 1 college prospect says he did the majority of his damage on the courses par 5s, getting on the green in two and two-putting for birdie with regularity. There weren't a ton of opportunities to put the driver to use, but he was steady off the tee and didn't make many mistakes in the challenging conditions.
Emmerich says the finale was bittersweet, but he's looking forward to moving up the ranks following graduation.
"It was a little shocking; I've been playing high school golf since sixth grade and it's hard to believe it's over," he said. "But now it's just on to the bigger stage, the next chapter."
Where he'll play his college golf has yet to be determined, but Emmerich says he should narrow down the decision in the coming weeks. Among his top schools is Michigan State.
Also playing well in Division 2 was Beverly High's Aidan LeBlanc. The St. John's Prep transfer was tremendous all season long, helping the Panthers to an undefeated year in the Northeastern Conference. On Monday, he fired a 2-over par 74 to finish in a tie for fifth place.
Masconomet's Tyler Feldberg was the lone other local to compete. He carded a more than respectable 80, good enough for a tie in 27th place.
"Tyler had a heck of a run for us," said Masconomet head coach Hector Longo. "He began the year as my No. 6 and finished at No. 3. In our last eight duals he was undefeated, averaging 38.8 strokes."