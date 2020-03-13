When he was skating on the 'Green Line' at St. John's Prep four years ago, Mitch Shaheen had a knack for making the unseen, winning hockey play.
In the years since, like any developing athlete, Shaheen has gotten faster, stronger and more experienced. Now a freshman center for a fully green team at Endicott College, one thing that has never changed is his ability to see and make those critical plays at crucial times.
Ranked No. 7 in the country, the Gulls (22-5) were scheduled to host Plymouth State in the first round of the Division 3 NCAA tournament Saturday at Bourque Arena, but the NCAA decided to cancel the winter national tournament to protect against the spread of COVID-19.
That means Endicott ended the year as winners of 15 games in a row, a remarkable achievement for a team with 13 freshmen among its 18 regular skaters in last weekend's Commonwealth Coast Conference championship game win.
A team that young was bound to experience some early growing pains, and the Gulls went through a 2-4 stretch around the holidays. After winning the consolation at the Plattsbrugh Tournament in New York on Jan. 4, things clicked and the squad didn't lose thereafter.
"Everyone bought in and came together on that trip," said Shaheen, who had the highest plus-minus among Endicott forwards this winter at plus-21. "It was a matter of seeing the way we play at Endicott and putting it all together."
For Shaheen, who was part of the Prep's Super 8 championship squad in 2015 and graduated from the Danvers parochial school in 2016, the team-first style of the Gulls was always going to be a great fit. At 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, he's physical and fearless when it comes to chasing down loose pucks to heading into the corners.
The North Andover native is also quite fast, a deadly combination that's helped him click with wingers James Winkler (the team's leading scorer with 20 goals and 34 points) and fellow freshman Noah Strawn.
"First and foremost its hard work," said Shaheen, who has seven goals and 19 points on the season. "Just playing to do your job, matter what that happens to be. Whatever the coaches want from you, do that as effectively as possible. When everyone does their job, it's a cohesive unit out there."
After graduating from St. John's, Shaheen spent three years playing junior hockey. Two of those were with the Manchester Monarchs in New Hampshire, where he totaled 58 points in 88 games.
Even at St. John's, Shaheen was never a prolific scorer, but judging his hockey ability by goals and assists alone would've been akin to missing a forest while looking for trees.
"The more you'd watch him play in junior, the more you came away saying 'This kid is really good.'," said Endicott head coach R.J. Tolan, the CCC Coach of the Year who led his squad to two NCAA tournament berths in five years of existence.
"The things he does away from the puck, the speed, he'd be able to come in and help us for sure."
It probably wasn't a coincidence that Endicott found its identity on the trip out to Plattsburgh, one of the team's longest road trips of the season. That environment, being around teammates with few distractions, is always conducive to team-building.
"Definitely, being away is always helpful," said Winkler, tied for sixth in the country in goals. "We did need to get to know each other a little bit, learn how one another plays and I think losing that first game there (to Elmira in overtime) helped give us some perspective too."
Shaheen and Winkler have combined on goals 11 times, giving the Gulls a tremendous second scoring punch. Ranking fifth on the team in both points and assists, Shaheen is second among freshman only to CCC Rookie of the Year Zach Mazur (15-18-33). His transition to college hockey was a smooth one: Shaheen got his first point in his first career game and his first goal just before Thanksgiving.
"I think coach (Tolan) has helped me recognized the parts of my game I'm best at and really helped me focus on those," said Shaheen. "Always using your speed as much as possible — that's one thing I've tried to do this year and he's had a lot of great advice for that."
His first multi-goal game was a five-point outburst in a win over Becker, but as anyone who's followed Shaheen's career knows the points don't tell the entire story. It's that timely chip of the glass, that accurate outlet pass or that puck won along the all that made the difference. And its those parts of the game that'll be his focus when he tries to help the Gulls repeat as CCC champs next season.
"There's definitely a certain character in this team," Shaheen said. "We really found our style."
||||
