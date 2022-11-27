It was a great weekend for Michigan men — both on the gridiron and on the cross country course.
While the Wolverines football team was getting by archrival Ohio State on Saturday afternoon, future Michigan runner Nathan Lopez of St. John's Prep was punching his own ticket to national competition.
At the Foot Locker Cross Country Northeast Regional at Van Cortlandt Park in New York, Lopez clocked 15:36 in the 5,000 meter run to finish in sixth place.
As one of the top ten runners, Lopez earned a spot in the prestigious Foot Locker national championship at Balboa Park in San Diego in two weeks (Dec. 10).
The Catholic Conference MVP from Lynnfield was unbeaten in dual meets this fall and finished third overall (15:14) at the D1 All-State meet last week. He ran a Catholic Conference championship meet record 15:20 earlier this year and also has the St. John's school mark in the mile at 4:13.3.
Lopez will be the first St. John's runner to make it to Foot Locker nationals since Tristan Shelgren in 2017. Other local runners to go to San Diego in recent years include Marblehead's Loeden Rodrigues (2019) and Peabody's Marcelo (2015) and Catarina Rocha (2010, 2011 and 2012).