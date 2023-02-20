MIDDLETON — It says something about the expectations for the St. John's Prep hockey team when a shutout win over a top 12 team in the state is viewed as merely adequate.
But the defending state champions know that a boilerplate performance won't help them return to Legends Way in mid-March for the chance to defend their title. It's going to take something more ... something that needs to showcase itself before the state playoff start next week.
"I thought we had an average performance," head coach Kristian Hanson summed up following the Eagles' 3-0 triumph over Reading Monday afternoon at the Essex Sports Center.
"I don't think too many of our guys played above average. But if you want to be successful down the road, then you need to start start playing above average and bring your best game to the rink every time you step on the ice. Because if you don't, it's going to catch up with you."
Take nothing away from the visiting Rockets, who despite playing for the third time in three days, skated with the Eagles throughout. As one of the better public school boys hockey programs in the Commonwealth, they've traditionally battled the Prep tooth and nail and had gone 1-1-2 against St. John's in their last four meetings, with neither club scoring more than two goals in any of those contests.
"This is kind of what I expected; I knew it'd be a battle, I knew it wouldn't be pretty, and I knew we'd have to grind it out," said Hanson, whose No. 2 ranked team improved to 16-2-1 with the Senior Day win.
"Sometimes you have to win ugly," he added. "What's important is that we got the victory."
Brian Cronin earned his third shutout of the year in net for St. John's; the senior turned aside all 15 shots he saw.
The Eagles had one goal in each period, with junior Cam Umlah pocketing the eventual game-winner 11 minutes into the first. Moved up to the top line with captain Wlll Van Sicklin out, he roofed a shot from the left circle far post following a Rockets' (10-7-4) turnover in their own end.
Freshmen potted the other two Prep goals, with JR Goldstein going behind the Reading net, coming out his off-wing side and firing a turnaround shot that beat goalie Chris Hanifan (27 saves) midway through the second period. Ethan Goodrich, the right wing on the Eagles' third line, capped the scoring by roofing the puck from the low circles into the cage three-plus minutes into the third.
Hanson has another tough test scheduled for his team in its season finale Wednesday at home (6:40 p.m.) against another top 12 team in Franklin, and would like to see some changes made between now and then.
"I'd like for our attention to detail to be better," he said. "We were looping on too many pucks today, not stopping hard on pucks, not breaking out cleanly. Those are things we simply won't be able to get away with in the playoffs.
"It's quite similar to a year ago, when down the (regular season) stretch we played some close games against teams that rankings-wise we were ahead of, and history seems to be repeating itself a bit now. We just have to know that every night is a battle; we've got a huge target on our backs."
St. John's Prep 3, Reading 0
at Essex Sports Center, Middleton
Reading;0;0;0;0
St. John's Prep;1;1;1;3
First period: SJP, Cam Umlah (Jimmy Ayers, Cole Blaeser), 11:22.
Second period: SJP, JR Goldstein (un), 7:57.
Third period: SJP, Ethan Goodrich (Cooper Hosmer, Johnny Tighe), 3:20.
Saves: R, Chris Hanifan 27; SJP, Brian Cronin 15.
Records: SJP, 15-2-1; R, 10-6-4.