MIDDLETON — The crowd went bananas when senior Matt Kirby scored his first career goal six minutes into the third period.
By the time the big forward netted his second tally (and fourth point) of the evening, the St. John’s Prep student section had broken out into a loud and boisterous rendition of the school song.
There was joy all around Prepville Wednesday night at the Essex Sports Center as the defending state champion Eagles destroyed Lexington, 11-0, in a Division 1 first round playoff matchup.
The top ranked Eagles (now 18-2-1) dominated from start to finish, outshooting the Minutemen by a ridiculous 63-6 count while setting a school record for goals in one postseason contest.
“I didn’t think I was ever going to get one, so to get two was just awesome,” said the 18-year-old Kirby after his first ever-playoff game. “I wasn’t even expecting to get out there, so just to go out and contribute felt awesome.”
St. John’s Prep will now take on 16th seeded Archbishop Williams (a 5-0 winner over Lincoln-Sudbury) in the second round of the playoffs back at the Essex Sports Center Saturday (6:40 p.m.). The Archies will take a 13-8-1 record into the contest.
Goals from junior Jake Vana and senior captain Jimmy Ayers gave the hosts a 2-0 lead after 15 minutes, a period in which they outshot the Minutemen, 22-1. It was more of the same in the middle stanza as they dropped the hammer with another four goals, coming off the sticks of captain Will Van Sicklin (2), Cam Umlah, and Christian Rosa.
Kirby factored in four of St. John’s Prep’s five goals in in the final period, assisting on Vana’s second of the night before netting the first of his career off a rebound of a Brady Plaza shot. He picked up another helper on freshman Cooper Hosmer’s lamplighter and scored again in the final minute of play, with Harlan Graber adding one of his own for good measure.
“Matt’s a senior who was cut as a freshman, but he didn’t give up and kept working and made our team as a junior. Tonight as a senior, he had a great second half of the game when he got his opportunities and was rewarded with his first two goals,” said St. John’s Prep head coach Kristian Hanson, who awarded Kirby the team’s 1st Lt. Derek Hines Helmet, named in honor of the former Prep captain for his perseverance and dedication.
“His teammates were thrilled for Matt, and our student section was chanting ‘Kirby! Kirby’. We could hear it from the bench. Everyone was really happy for him — I know I was.”
Senior Brian Cronin needed to make just four stops in two periods to earn the shutout, his fourth of the season. He made a glove stop on Lexington captain Russ LeBert late in the second period that was his best on the night. Sophomore Luke Quinn played the final 15 minutes to complete the whitewashing.
Junior defenseman Brady Plaza also had a big night for the Eagles, dishing out a team-high four assists.
Give credit to Lexington (15-5-2) junior goaltender Luke Dinsmore, who stopped 38 shots under constant pressure during the first two periods. He was replaced to begin the third by sophomore Sam Zucker, who added another 14 saves.
“We talked before the game how we had to use our speed, use our skill, and be tenacious on the puck. We really did all of those things very well,” said Hanson. “Once pucks start going in, it can be deflating for a team and your goalie that you’re not going to be able win a game 1-0 or 2-1.”
This was the second-ever playoff meeting between the two schools, with St. John’s Prep having defeated the Minutemen, 6-4, in the 2006 Division 1 North playoffs.
St. John’s Prep 11, Lexington 0
Division 1 first round
at Essex Sports Center, Middleton
Lexington 0 0 0 0
St. John’s Prep 2 4 5 11
First period: SJP, Jake Vana (Ben McGilvray, Christian Rosa) 6:08; SJP, Jimmy Ayers (Cole Blaeser), 8:56.
Second period: SJP, Will Van Sicklin (Ayers, Aidan Holland), 1:00; SJP, Van Sicklin (Blaeser, Holland), ppg, 5:41; SJP, Cam Umlah (Ethan Goodrich, Brady Plaza), 12:27; SJP, Rosa (Cooper Hosmer, Ayers), 14:49.
Third period: SJP, Vana (Matt Kirby, Plaza), 1:25; SJP, Kirby (Rosa, Plaza); SJP, Hosmer (Johnny Tighe, Plaza), 13:55; SJP, Kirby (Tighe), 14:36; SJP, Harlan Graber (Paul Santosuosso), 14:45.
Saves: L, Luke Dinsmore 38, Sam Zucker 14; SJP, Brian Cronin 4, Luke Quinn.
Records: SJP, 18-2-1; L, 15-5-3.
