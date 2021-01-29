MIDDLETON — In the world of Catholic Conference hockey, excuses are not permissible.
So while St. John’s Prep was playing for the first time in 12 days Thursday and had but an hour of practice the day before to prepare for it, there was no rush on the team’s part to justify the eventual outcome. Nor was there over the fact that the Eagles put 32 shots on the St. John’s of Shrewsbury cage without much success.
In the annual Pete Frates Winter Classic — played in honor of the late, great Prep defenseman and captain who lost a heroic 8-plus year battle to ALS in December 2019 — the visiting Pioneers scored twice, including the eventual game-winner off a bad defensive zone turnover by the hosts early in the second of two 22 1/2 minute periods, and skated back to Central Mass. with a 2-1 victory.
Senior right wing Dan Fietze’s first career goal, off a goal mouth scramble, midway through the first period tied the game for St. John’s Prep (now 0-1-1). But they were stymied the rest of the way, due in part to their lack of getting bodies in front of goaltender Ryan Dailida. There weren’t enough rebounds, tips or dirty chances out front ... where the vast majority of goals are scored at this level.
“It’s no secret: success on offense is generated by getting bodies to the net and getting in front of the goalie’s eyes at any level,” said Prep head coach Kristian Hanson. “Our intent is to get two guys on every puck. Once you get possession of the puck, we want everyone to going to the net,” he added. “Too many times tonight, the puck went from low to high, our ‘D’ would have the shot through an open lane but there were no bodies out front and the goalie could see it.
“It’s more about quality (shots) than quantity.”
Prep senior Cam Smith didn’t face nearly the shot volume (15 saves) as Dailida, but turned in a strong effort of his own. The only Pioneer shots to beat him were Jacob Mrva’s wrister off a screen out front, and the giveaway that led to Will Arsenault’s breakaway game-winner.
The Eagles certainly generated plenty of chances, particularly after Arsenault’s go-ahead marker. Captains Zach McKennelley and Jake DiNapoli buzzed Dailida’s net along with linemate Owen Atkinson on a number of ocassions; so did the Tommy Sarni-Pierce Blaeser-Fietze trio. Freshman right wing Christian Rosa, skating on the third line, also showcased a glimpse of his potential with some net rushes.
By Dailida wasn’t having any of it. Seeming larger than his 5-foot-11, 150-pound frame would suggest, he made the saves he needed to make and at other times let the disc hit him before he covered it up.
With a shade over three weeks left in the winter season and eight scheduled regular season games to go plus the Catholic Conference playoffs, the Eagles will now be playing virtually every other day. For a team with 15 varsity newcomers, it will most certainly be a learn-on-the-fly education.
There’s very little time to feel sorry for yourself,” said Hanson, whose team is back at it Saturday at Malden Catholic (6:40 p.m.) before turning to the Essex Sports Center Monday to face Catholic Memorial (5:30 p.m.). “You just have to get back out there and hope for a different result.”
St. John’s Shrewsbury 2, St. John’s Prep 1
at Essex Sports Center, Middleton
SJ Shrewsbury 1 1 — 2
St. John’s Prep 1 0 — 1
First period: SJS, Jacob Mrva (Ryan Richard), 8:23; SJP, Drew Fietze (Tommy Sarni, Pierce Blaeser), 11:43.
Second period: SJS, Will Arsenault (un), 2:24.
Saves: SJS, Ryan Dailida 31; Cam Smith, 15.
Records: SJP, 0-1-1; SJS, 2-1-0.