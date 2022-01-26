MIDDLETON — In the short term, it was a tough night at the rink for the St. John’s Prep hockey team. In the long term, the Eagles hope to be better off for having hit a bump in the road even if it had to come against their biggest rivals.
For one of the first times all season, pucks didn’t hit Prep sticks in front of the net and never found their way into the twine. Xaverian goaltender Brendan Flanagan made 41 stops to become the first player to blank the Eagles all season and halt the Prep’s nine-game win streak, 2-0, Wednesday night at Essex Sports Center.
The Eagles (now 10-2) shook off a somewhat slow start and dominated the last 20-25 minutes of play. The shots on goal favored the hosts 41-17 for the game and 29-9 over the final two periods, but the equation that would solve Flanagan never materialized.
“That’s hockey ... sometimes you don’t play well and the puck finds the net, and other times you play well and it doesn’t,” said Prep head coach Kristian Hanson. “I thought we played well. We played well enough to win.
“Credit Xaverian because they’re big and they’re strong on the puck. They beat us and that makes them the best team in the state right now.”
Both goals by the Hawks, who are now 11-1-1 with their lone loss coming to St. John’s three weeks ago, came in the second period. An opportunistic Braden O’Hara picked a Prep pocket from behind and snuck a backhander into the cage in the opening minute of the second frame.
Jack Silva then buried a slick pass from Nolan Dion later in the period for all the offense the visitors needed.
That was largely a credit to Flanagan in the Hawk net. He was the team’s best penalty killer when the Eagles had 52 seconds of 5-on-3 time at the tail end of the second period, allowed precious few rebounds throughout the game and showed off a quick glove hand.
“He played great but we also didn’t do enough to make his life difficult,” Hanson said. “We didn’t get the traffic we needed to take his eyes away and we shot high, where could see the puck, too many times.”
Junior Ben McGilvray nearly got the Prep on the board late in the third with a low bid that Flanagan managed to freeze under his right leg pad. Later in the frame, linemate Will Van Sicklin blasted one high from just outside the blue paint; the junior winger also hit a post in the first and the Eagles rang iron three times on the night.
The Eagles had a 14-3 edge in shots on goal in that final 17 minutes even as Hanson opted not to pull goalie Payton Palladino for the extra attacker.
“With the power ranking the way they are with the margin of victory, losing by three could be the few percentage points that make the difference in a seed or a home game,” the veteran coach explained. “That’s something different this year and makes you strategize in ways you might not have in other years.”
Palladino finished with 17 stops for the Eagles and played particularly well when the Hawks had power play chances at the end of the first and start of the second periods. It was a very physical game early on with Prep third liner Cam Umlah throwing his weight around and getting a couple of loud, clean hits.
The Hawks are now atop the Catholic Conference standings by a point with an extra game played. It’s a log-jam that should produce an exciting finish with Xaverian, the Prep, BC High and Catholic Memorial all having one loss.
Xaverian 2, St. John’s Prep 0
at Essex Sports Center, Middleton
Xaverian 0 2 0 2
St. John’s Prep 0 0 0 0
Scoring summary
First period: No scoring.
Second period: X, Braden O’Hara (un), :50; X, Jack Silva (Nolan Dion, Gavin Moynihan), 11:29.
Third period: No scoring.
Saves: X, Brendan Flanagan, 41; SJP , Payton Palladino 15.
Records: X, 11-1-1; SJP, 10-2-0.