Two reigning state championship teams from the North Shore find themselves in a familiar spot this spring: atop the power rankings in their respective sports and divisions.
The two-time defending boys lacrosse titlists from St. John's Prep are ranked No. 1 in the state in the most recent Division 1 power rankings, which was released Tuesday. The Eagles, for Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) purposes, are 11-0 on the season.
Also finding themselves in the top spot is the Hamilton-Wenham girls tennis team, which captured last year's Division 4 state crown while going undefeated. The Generals are off to another terrific start this spring at 7-1 and currently hold the top spot in the Division 4 power rankings.
One team sits at No. 2 in their division: the Ipswich girls lacrosse team in Division 4, whose 6-1 mark thus far has earned them a lofty ranking.
Two other local squads have garnered No. 3 power ranking slots. Last year's runners-up from Peabody High softball (10-1) are ranked No. 3 in Division 1, as is the St. John's Prep boys tennis team, which along with No. 1 ranked Brookline and No. 2 Lexington all sport identical 10-0 records.
Lets take a sport-by-sport look at each of our local teams and where they currently sit with a little under four weeks left in the regular season. Remember that all teams that rank in the top 32 of their division when the final power rankings are released later in the month will qualify for the postseason, as will teams ranked 33 or lower that have a winning (or .500) record.
BASEBALL
St. John's Prep (5-4) is ranked 16th in Division 1, with Beverly (7-3) at No. 36 but hoping to climb into the top 32. Peabody (4-5) is ranked No. 52 and has some work to do.
Sporting a 9-1 record, Masconomet is ranked ninth in Division 2, the highest spot for any of our baseball squads. At 8-2, Salem sits 28th, with Danvers 44th and Marblehead 45th.
Division 3 has Bishop Fenwick (6-3) ranked 23rd, with Swampscott (53rd) and Essex Tech (58th) needing some help to move up in May. Hamilton-Wenham (11th, 5-2) and Ipswich (30th) are both qualifiers in Division 4 as of today. Salem Academy (57th) will get into the Division 5 draw if they it can maintain its current (7-4) winning record.
SOFTBALL
In addition to the aforementioned Tanners of Peabody, Beverly (5-6) is ranked in the Top 32 of Division 1, currently sitting at No. 28.
Four locals are in Division 2, where Danvers (6-3) has a No. 10 ranking, Masconomet (6-6) No. 17, Marblehead (4-4) No. 27, and Salem (2-5) No. 48.
A strong start has Bishop Fenwick (5-3) at No. 11 in Division 3, followed by No. 24 Essex Tech (5-4) and Swampscott at No. 42. Ipswich (27) and Hamilton-Wenham (34) are good bets to get into the Division 4 tournament, as is Salem Academy (39) in Division 5, with the Navigators' record currently 7-4.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
St. John's Prep is the lone local Division 1 entry; the Eagles (7-4) are currently ranked No. 9.
Essex Tech has a winning record at 5-2; it currently sits at No. 42 in Division 2, with Salem (4-5) at No. 53.
GIRLS TENNIS
Beverly (No. 30, 4-3) and Peabody (No. 44, 2-2) are the local entries in Division 1. It's much more crowded in Division 2, where undefeated Masconomet (9-0) heads up the pack at No. 9. The Chieftains are followed by No. 13 Marblehead (5-2), No. 18 Bishop Fenwick (5-1), No. 33 Danvers (2-3) and No. 54 Salem.
Swampscott (3-3) checks in at No. 21 in the Division 3 rankings, while Hamilton-Wenham leads Division 4 and Cape Ann League rival Ipswich is ranked 8th.
BOYS TENNIS
Division 3 has a trio of North Shore teams that would currently qualify given their current rankings in Marblehead (5th, 6-2), Masconomet (27th, 4-3), and Beverly (30th, 3-3). A 4-2 start has helped Swampscott to a No. 8 ranking in Division 3. The Big Blue are followed locally by No. 40 Bishop Fenwick and No. 41 Salem.
Hamilton-Wenham (7-3) is No. 5 in Division 4, with Ipswich currently holding down the No. 28 slot.
GIRLS LACROSSE
The No. 18 seed in Division 1, Peabody is off to a 7-3 start this season. Northeastern Conference rival Beverly, also having a strong season at 8-4, is ranked No. 31.
Masconomet (10-1) has thus far earned the No. 5 ranking in Division 2, followed by Marblehead (22), Danvers (26) and Salem (47). Division 3 has Swampscott (6-2) at No. 8 and Essex Tech (9-1) at No. 9, followed by Bishop Fenwick at No. 16. Hamilton-Wenham (4-4) joins Ipswich among our Division 4 entries with a current ranking of No. 7.
BOYS LACROSSE
With St. John's Prep topping the Division 1 field, Beverly (7-4) is currently No. 26 and hopes to return to the postseason again this spring. So does Peabody (5-6), currently slotted at No. 39.
Unbeaten Marblehead (9-0) is No. 12 in Division 2, followed by Masconomet at No. 28, Danvers at No. 35, and Salem at No. 47. Essex Tech (8-3) leads the list of locals in Division 4 at No. 25, followed in short order by No. 26 Bishop Fenwick and No. 30 Swampscott. Ipswich (currently 3-2) is No. 11 in Division 4, with Hamilton-Wenham at No. 35.