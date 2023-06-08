DANVERS — Not that the contests they play in April and May are in any way, shape or form irrelevant. But if you’re fortunate enough to be a member of the St. John’s Prep lacrosse team, you’re well aware that it’s June when the games really matter.
And through two of what they hope will be five playoff clashes this month, the Eagles’ tank is completely full and running at maximum efficiency.
Visiting Wellesley hit traffic on the way to the Prep campus late Wednesday afternoon, forcing the game to start about 25 minutes late. Once it got underway, though, the hosts made quick work of things in this Division 1 second round tilt at Glatz Field, showing off the unsurpassed depth they possess by bulldozing their way to a 16-1 win.
“If we play our best lacrosse,” said St. John’s Prep (19-2) head coach John Pynchon, “we are very tough to beat.”
If Thursday wasn’t the Eagles’ best effort, it was awfully close to it. Winning faceoffs, scoring in transition, using their multiple zone offensive looks to produce goals, locking it down defensively ... there were no weaknesses on this occasion.
“We went out and shot the ball really well, something we haven’t always done at certain points this season,” said Pynchon. “If a team is playing zone against you and you’re shooting it well, that makes it very difficult on them.
“And as happy as I am with the offense, what I’m really excited about is the defense. They’ve grown up a tremendous amount this season and are playing really well right now, as well as they should be playing at this point in the season.”
The final home game of the season now awaits Saturday back at Glatz Field (11 a.m.) as St. John’s Prep will meet No. 8 North Andover (an 8-7 winner over North Catholic Memorial Wednesday night) in the state quarterfinals.
Senior attack Harlan Graber had two goals and one assist while four other Eagle midfielders — senior captains Matt Morrow and Rowan Mondello, junior Grayson Ambrosh, and sophomore Luke Kelly — also scored twice. In all 11 different players scored goals for the two-time defending state champions.
Through two playoff games, the Eagles have gotten 29 goals from 17 different players while allowing just five (and only one against their starting defense).
Pynchon highlighted the first of Ambrosh’s two goals, which made it 3-0 just 3:22 in, as a player who made the most of an opportunity.
“We wanted to play fast in transition, and Grayson knew in that instance to go to the goal when he got the ball,” said the coach. “It was a hard shot; he really got behind it and did what we asked him to do. We thought we could blow it past their goalie and Grayson did that. It was him doing what he’s been coached to do.”
Captain Jimmy Ayers, fellow senior attack Noah Brown, faceoff ace Chris Esposito, senior middie Nate Jones, 11th grade attackman Oliver Rosselli, and junior mid Trevor McInnis had the other goals for the winners. Assists came from Brendan Powers, Lucas Verrier, Cam McCarthy, Jake Vana, and Jones. Esposito and Jack Doherty (5-of-6) combined to win 15 faceoffs as well.
Goalie Gavin Kornitsky — one of just two seniors who see a regular role on defense along with short stick Alex Perault — made five saves in the first half before giving way to sophomore Austin Kitces (4 saves) over the final 24 minutes.
Jack Weissburger, Adam Callum, Deuce Morton, Sam Wilmot, Nick Schibli, Ryan DeLucia and Jake Guertin were among the defenders that barely gave 17th seeded Wellesley (13-7) any space to operate.
