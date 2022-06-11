DANVERS -- There's having depth, there's having an abundance of riches ... and then there's the roster of the 2022 St. John's Prep varsity lacrosse team.
Through 20 games this spring, 32 different Eagles have scored at least one goal. Another three have reached the scoresheet via assists. That profundity of point-producing players makes it virtually impossible for any high school opponent to key on a particular player, much less shut down the Prep offense as a whole.
This was on display again Saturday as the Eagles steamrolled past Catholic Conference rival Catholic Memorial, 16-4, in a Division 1 second round playoff game at Glatz Field. Ten different players had goals for the defending state champions, with a dozen earning at least one point.
"That's the way we want it because it makes us really, really hard to defend against. And it builds depth," said head coach John Pynchon, his Eagles now 19-1.
Top ranked St. John's Prep will play its final home game of the season Tuesday (5 p.m.) against Needham in the state quarterfinals. As the tournament’s No. 8 seed, the Bay State League entry reached the elite slight by defeating Bridgewater-Raynham (11-5) and St. John’s Shrewsbury (12-5). The winner moves on to the state semifinals, which will be played a neutral location.
Starting attackmen Jimmy Ayers and Tommy Sarni, the Eagles’ two leading scorers, added to those totals in extremely limited playing time Saturday. Ayers, a junior, had three goals and three assists; he leads the team in goals (41) assists (25), and points (66). Sarni, a senior captain, added a trio of tallies of his own along with two helpers. His 36 goals, 22 assists and 58 points place him second in all three categories.
They had plenty of help, as is almost always the case for the Spring Street boys.
Middie Lucas Verrier scored twice with one assist; fellow midfielders Matt Morrow and Luke Kelly also ripped the twine while Rowan Mondello had a pair of assists; faceoff ace Chris Esposito won of his nine draws (on 13 attempts) and scored himself; and attack Harlan Graber put one in the back of the net to make it a double digit lead (12-2) early in the third quarter.
It was 7-0 after one quarter and 9-0 midway through the second when the Prep finally surrendered their first goal of the postseason, coming after 66 minutes and 33 seconds of air-tight defensive excellence.
St. John’s was already substituting freely before halftime, when it was 11-2. The final two quarters gave plenty of run to the Eagles’ bench players.
Josh Haarmann, a junior varsity player for much of the year, scored two second half goals and now has three in two postseason tilts. Fellow youngsters Joe Bullard (goal), Trevor McInnis (goal), Brendan Powers (assist) and goalie Gavin Kornitsky (2 saves on 3 fourth quarter shots) were among those who acquired themselves quite nicely when given the chance to showcase their skills.
"Having that kind of depth is special," said Pynchon. "Joe Pullard and Tyler McInnis, young guys like that try out and make the roster and are technically on the JVs, but they practice with us every day, they lift when we lift at 6:30 in the morning, and then we give them the opportunity to come with us into the playoffs -- and they end up getting this experience. It's awesome; those are the guys who be there for us next year doing bigger and better teams.
"Rowan Mondello, Matt Morrow, those guys did it for us last year -- Matt burst out last year in some second half playoff games against Peabody and North Andover -- and now they're key varsity contributors. Being able to do this is good for the program.
"At the same time," Pynchon continued, "Tommy, Jimmy and Charlie (Wilmot, a senior starting middie) are basically playing a quarter so the young guys can play in the third and fourth quarters, and they don't complain at all. They're team-first all the way. So our young guys are doing great, but the fact that our older guys are supporting them is just as great."
Defensively, players such as Nolan Philpott, Christian Rooney and Nick Bernarducci were all active and engaged in front of senior goaltender Teddy Cullinane, who made five saves over the first three quarters of action. In addition, Jack Doherty claiming five of the eight faceoffs he took part in.