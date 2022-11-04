DANVERS — It's difficult to stop a football team that's cooking on all cylinders, with big game-changing plays on offense, defense, and special teams.
It didn't take long for 10th ranked Attleboro to find that out Friday night in the first round of the Division 1 state playoffs, with host St. John's Prep scoring on its very first play and never letting off the gas in a 46-7 first round rout at Glatz Field.
After winning the coin toss, the visiting Bombardiers deferred to the second half. Prep quarterback Deacon Robillard went out and immediately fired the first of his three touchdown passes, firing a 45-yard strike to senior captain Jesse Ofurie in the left corner of the end zone to put the Eagles on top, 6-0.
The visitors didn't pick up a first down in the first 24 minutes of action while sixth seeded St. John's scored on seven of their first eight possessions to build up a huge 46-0 lead by the half. The only time the hosts failed to put points on the board in the first two quarters came on their second possession when Jackson Selby's 26-yard field goal attempt hit the left upright and bounced away.
"We wanted to start fast and did," said Prep (7-2) coach Brian St. Pierre after his team advanced to the Round of 16 next weekend at third seeded Andover. "The defense was outstanding, and special teams has been a strength all season.
"We're very athletic and because of that can shrink a team's playbook. Coach (Chris) Tolios (the team's defensive coordinator) came up with another great defensive plan and the kids carried it out."
Robillard was the first of four quarterbacks St. Pierre used and his passes were on the money, completing 6-of-9 for 172 yards before giving way to Aidan Driscoll, Carl Monks, and Jimmy Nardone. They also used five different receivers and seven running backs, with Carson Browne carrying the ball five times for 86 yards and a touchdown, and Ofurie scoring twice.
"We spread it around, and I'm glad to see Santi Quiceno get a touchdown because he's having a great year at cornerback and could be a leading receiver on just about any other team," said St. Pierre.
"We've been playing well lately, but honestly I didn't expect this because it was only 14-7 when Attleboro played King Philip, who beat Xaverian. Coach Jim Winters had done a good job with that program."
St. John's took advantage of good field position while Selby pinned the visitors deep in their own territory on kickoffs. Cam LaGrassa made it 12-0 for the Prep on a 23-yard scamper, and Robillard found Steph Patrick for a 16-yard TD reception to increase the lead to 18-0.
Once again Attleboro was unable to move the ball, and Mason McSweeney blocked Ethan Lako's punt to set up the next score for the Eagles; a 33-yard breakaway run by Browne.
The visitors ran just one play on their next series, a pass by Matt Harvie that was picked off by the Prep's Marquese Avery, Three plays later senior fullback Jack Fillion barreled in from the 5 for a 32-0 lead --- all in the first quarter.
The Eagles added two more scores before halftime on a 65-yard reception by Ofurie, and a 4-yard shovel pass from Driscoll to Quiceno. The latter came after Mikey Nabbout celebrated his return to the lineup after missing five games by blocking a punt.
The starters had been taking a seat on the bench in the second quarter, and St. Pierre gave his backups a chance to get into playoff action. The lone Attleboro score came with just over a minute remaining in the game.
"I'm happy every senior played and it happened for the fifth or sixth time this season, which is great," said St. Pierre.