St. John's Prep star running back Carson Browne has committed to play for Bentley University.
Brown, who ran for 1,147 yards and 16 touchdowns for the Division 1 Super Bowl champion Eagles, will join former SJP teammate and running back James Guy (currently a freshman for the Falcons) as well as cornerback/receiver Santi Quiceno, who is headed there after graduation.
"I was looking for a balance between good academics and good football," said Browne, who is from Peabody. "Bentley gave me the best opportunity for both. I want to take a medical school or physicians assistant path, and the school is affiliated with Brandeis and Regis so I'll be able to go to either to get the classes I want as well as business classes at Bentley."
Browne, one of the Eagles' captains, has had to battle through some serious injuries, but never wavered in his desire to play college ball, He returned midway through junior year at St. John's after knee surgery and took over in the backfield when Guy went down with an ankle injury. This past season he had to sit out a few games early on with a high ankle sprain, but was back healthy for the playoff run.
"I'm happy for him," said Prep head coach Brian St. Pierre. "Carson was immense for us down the stretch and in the Super Bowl. He's been through a lot, and it's refreshing to see it all pay off for him. He's such a good student and a good kid.
"Carson will help their program, which is on the upswing. I think it's the perfect blend of academics and football for him. His work ethic is second to none, and for me it's been a privilege and joy to coach Carson."
Bentley offered Browne a scholarship, and he is delighted to know where he'll be studying and playing the next four years.
"I visited the campus for a weekend and the coaches were very welcoming," said Browne. "I had been looking at other schools over the summer; it came down to Bentley, UMass Amherst, and Ithaca. Bentley offered and it means so much to me, especially after all I went through. The coaches believe in me, and it's a great opportunity."
St. Pierre said that Browne is a humble, blue collar type player. Through the injuries he focused on doing everything he could to return.
To get ready for the next level of football, he's been in the weight room constantly and is determined to report for the football season in the best shape he can.
"I'm looking forward to meeting up with some of the players and get a better look at everything when they have spring ball," Browne said. It's really great having James and Santi with me."
Browne is also looking forward to representing St. John's Prep in the annual Aleppo Shriners All-Star Football Game June 16 at Bentley along with Mikey Nabbout and Quiceno before heading off to college.