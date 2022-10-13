While focusing on finishing his fabulous distance running career at St. John's Prep, Nathan Lopez now knows where he'll continue his running career in college. He recently committed to attend the University of Michigan.
The reigning Salem News and Catholic Conference Runner of the Year, who is also an excellent student (4.06 GPA), was looking for a top rated academic school with a strong Division 1 track and field program. He found the perfect fit in Ann Arbor, Mich.
"I visited four schools, including Michigan," said Lopez, who broke the St. John's Prep record in the mile (previously held by Tristan Shelgren) last spring, running a 4:16.22 at the Catholic Conference championships. "I narrowed it down to Michigan, North Carolina State, University of Pennsylvania, and Northeastern. I enjoyed all of them, but liked Michigan best because it's everything I was looking for, including a top coaching staff.
"I really like the style and goals they set," he continued. "I decided I wanted to go away to school, and the environment there felt right for me. I'm not sure what I want to major in yet, but it will be something in business."
A Lynnfield native, Lopez suffered an injury a year ago that caused him to miss not only most of the cross country season, but also indoor track. But after working hard to rehabilitate the injury, he came back strong in spring track. He's now looking for more big results for the Eagles in his final year.
"Having made my college decision takes a huge weight off my shoulders," Lopez said. "I don't have an indoor track record here (at SJP), and that's something I'd like to change. I'm focusing on leaving my name on as many record boards as I can. Winning the state title in cross country and qualifying for Nationals is the first, and competing at the highest national level.
"When I was hurt last year, I felt pressure to run fast and get my name out there in front of college coaches. Now that's taken care off, but I still want to end my high school career here as best I can."
The three-season track star is coming off an exceptional outdoor season, winning the 2-mile at the Meet of Champions (9:09) and placing second in the mile. He qualified for Nationals in both events and was 24th in the mile at the New Balance Nationals in Philadelphia (4:13.3) in the championship class and 13th in the 2-mile (9:08.60).
Lopez is off to a great start in cross country this fall and finished third at the Eastern States championship 4K race in 12:18.4 recently at New York's Van Cortlandt Park.
"Personally, I'm just going to bee enjoying the few months Nathan has left in his high school career," said Prep cross country coach John Boyle. "I feel that he has proven himself to be the best distance runner in the history of St. John's Prep. We've been lucky to have had some great ones in Dan Foley, Jon Russell years ago, and Tristan Shelgren, Steven Jackson, and Charlie Tuttle in the recent past, but I feel that Nathan's accomplishments surpass theirs.
"We knew that he was talented when he first arrived here. What we didn't know — and have been thrilled to find out along the way — is that his desire and competitive spirit match his talent. While he's calm and friendly at practices and competitions, when the gun goes off you won't find a more fierce, determined competitor."
Boyle said Lopez is respected by his competition and the coaching community. A student of the sport, he follows the collegiate racing scene closely.
"We're certainly proud of Nathan and his accomplishments thus far, and hope to have a few more before he graduates," said track coach Zach Lankow. "Michigan is getting a relentless competitor who prepares himself with intention. Nathan obviously has talent, but has matured over his time into a student of the sport and how to put his body and mind in the best position for success on race day.
"Watching him compete is sincerely a joy for us coaches, because he transfers his confidence from practice to the starting line in such a mature manner that we know he's going to give an honest effort. At larger meets Nathan is probably among the top contenders, and watching him test himself at that level is pretty special."