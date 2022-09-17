LAWRENCE — It was a long week for Central Catholic coach Chuck Adamopoulos and his Raiders after being blanked by Springfield Central in the season opener las weekend.
But the veteran coach focused on beating rival St. John's Prep in Week 2 and accomplished the task Friday night, 17-7, before a large crowd at Lawrence Stadium.
"We got taken to the woodshed a week ago, so scoring early was huge," said Adamopoulos. "It gave the kids confidence. I thought we competed really hard, and this was a gutsy win against a good team. We always have good battles with St. John's.
Against Springfield we were decent at times but couldn't get off the field. Tonight it was different," he said.
Central wasted no time getting on the board, scoring on its opening possession, a 76-yard, seven-play drive. Big gains by Mattias Latham and Sean Mercuri set it up with Latham crashing in from three yards out, an Michael Ryan adding the extra point.
When the Eagles got the ball, Joenel Aguero picked up a quick nine yards on a pass before fumbling it away on his squad's first offensive play. It was the story of things to come, and on its next possession St. John's Prep ran only two plays before quarterback Aidan Driscoll's pass that was intended for Jesse Ofurie was intercepted, the first of two picks for the home team.
"We weren't good enough and made way too many mistakes," said Prep (1-1) coach Brian St. Pierre. "We couldn't run the ball at all, and have so many new guys playing it's tough. We're using two sophomores and they're working hard. It's not a lack of effort, but the offense just wasn't working. That's on me.
"Aidan had some problems,, but he gutted it out and was under a lot of pressure. And the defense was really good except for that first drive," St. Pierre added. "We settled down and didn't give them anything. This is a disappointing loss because we're not where we want to be, and we've never not been able to run the ball."
This game featured strong defense by both teams, a bend-don't-break type that was especially tough in the red zone.
Early in the second quarter the Eagles finally got something going offensively, driving from midfield to a first down at the Central 12 after Driscoll completed a 26-yard pass to Ofurie for a first down at the 25. He followed that up with two quick throws to Stephon Patrick and Ofurie. That was as close to the goal line as the Eagles would come, though, as on third down Driscoll's arm was hit by Mercuri and the fourth down toss to Ofurie came up two yards short.
Moving the ball was not a problem, but finishing up in the red zone was an issue . At the half the Eagles only trailed, 7-0 an got the ball back to begin the third quarter. After picking up a first down at the Central 43-yard line Dylan Aliberti was stopped for no gain, and then Driscoll's throw was picked off by Notre Dame bound Preston Zinter.
That set up the second Raider touchdown, a 62-yard drive behind the breakaway running of Markys Bridgewater and capped by a 15-yard run to pay dirt by Latham for his second TD of the night, 14-0.
A 95-yard highlight reel punt return by Joenel Aguero, who reversed direction when it appeared he would be tackled for no gain but raced up the left sideline unmolested, gave the Eagles momentum. Jackson Selby tacked on the point after kick to close the gap to 14-7 late in the third quarter.
"Joenel is electric," said St. Pierre. "I really thought that was going to be a momentum changer, but we made more mistakes that hurt. We simply did not play well enough to win the game. Ofurie made some nice catches. He's such a hard worker (7-73)."
SJP put together a promising drive early in the fourth quarter, but back to back high snaps back to Driscoll proved costly. on fourth-and-seven at the Central Catholic 27 the first bad snap was grabbed by Driscoll, who leaped up to get it and took off, scrambling up the left sideline to get a first down at the 20. On the next play the snap was also high and resulted in a 15 yard loss.
Central added a 22-yard field goal by Ryan with 2:39 remaining to wrap things up. It came on a drive that started at the Raiders 15, but with a first down at the Prep 5 the defense dug in to keep them out of the end zone. It wasn't their night, but the Eagles played hard all the way.
Defensive end Mason McSweeney, who had the tough task of covering Zinter, had a strong game, linebacker Marquese Avery made some big hits, and Aguero was solid at safety.
Central Catholic 17, St. John's Prep 7
at Lawrence
St. John's Prep (1-1);0;0;7;0;7
Central Catholic (1-1);7;0;7;3;17
Scoring summary
CC-Mattias Latham 3 run (Michael Ryan kick)
CC-Latham 15 run (Ryan kick)
SJP-Joenel Aguero 95 punt return (Jackson Selby kick)
CC-Ryan 22 field goal
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: St. John's Prep — Dylan Aliberti (-2), Aidan Driscoll (-9); Central Catholic — Mattias Latham 12-92, Markys Bridgewater 6-96, Sean Mercuri 8-18, Blake Hebert 8-4.
PASSING: St. John's Prep — Driscoll 13-30-120-0-2; Central Catholic — Hebert 7-15-48-0-0.
RECEIVING: St. John's Prep — Jesse Ofurie 7-73, Stephon Patrick 4-29, Joenel Aguero 2-18; Central Catholic — Preston Zinter 2-31, Mecuri 3-11, Bridgewater 1-5, Latham 1-1.