DANVERS — With so many talented swimmers on its roster, St. John's Prep has implemented a strength-in-numbers mentality.
So far this season, it hasn't failed them.
Hosting the annual Catholic Conference championships at their state of the art John A. Driscoll Aquatics Center on Thursday, the Eagles took home yet another title in front of their home crowd. They finished with 460 points to blow by Xaverian (310 points) and the rest of the six-team field.
"We didn't win very many events, so while it was a less dominating performance than usual for us up towards the top of the results, it just shows our depth — which is how we've been winning this over and over again," said St. John's Prep head coach Jeff Fiore.
"To have two state record swims (both by Xaverian) happen and relays who are going to be in state contention and we're still able to pull off a pretty sizeable win is awesome," he added. "If we want to have success (at the state championships) it's not about the guys up at the top; it's the ones who are trying to get in the top 12 or the top 16 in the next couple of weeks."
Beginning with diving, the Eagles were able to capture one of their two triumphs on the day. Max Conway held that honor, scoring a 508.15 to edge out St. John's Shrewsbury's Joel Picard (505.25).
"He's had an excellent season and he's shaping up to definitely be one of the top divers in the state," Fiore said of Conway, a senior. "I believe he's still undefeated on the season; if anything he might've lost just once. So another great day for him."
Holding the early lead, St. John's dove into — pardon the pun — their ensuing events with confidence.
The 200 medley relay team of Flynn McDonnell, Will Kennedy, Reese Martinez and Nick Goodman claimed third place (22.95), while Tyler Bosma and Teddy Batmaca went 2-3 in the 200 freestyle with times of 1:48.52 and 1:49.14, respectively. Batmaca also snared second in the 500 free (4:52.01).
In the 200 freestyle relay, the foursome of Goodman, McDonnell, Bosma and Martinez earned first place overall in a speedy time of 1:31.41.
"Our 200 free relay had a great, season-best relay as well as our 200 medley team," said Fiore. "Those were definitely standouts.
"Individually, Teddy Batmaca had a really nice 200 free and 500 free. He's a senior and has been having an awesome year contributing in those events every single meet."
Among the Eagles' other top performers Thursday were Wesley Ross in the 200 IM (3rd place, 2:06.99); Goodman in the 50 free (4th, 23.24); Martinez in the 50 free (5th, 23.50) and 100 butterfly (4th, 54.77); McDonnell in the 100 backstroke (3rd, 57.57) and 100 freestyle (2nd, 50.85); Bosma in the 500 free (4th, 5:01.42); Shea Doherty in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.86); and the 400 free relay team of Kennedy, Batmaca, Matthew Church and Bosma (3rd, 3:27.58).
Fiore was also excited for two new sectional qualifiers from his team: sophomore Shea Doherty in the 100 breaststroke and Sean McGee, a junior in the 100 free ("he dropped a ton of time," said the coach).
It was an exciting day for all involved, but for the Eagles, coming out on top in their home pool made it that much sweeter.
"I think this is our sixth time hosting and it seems to be getting smoother every time. It's exactly what they wanted to do when they put this place in the ground, so to be able to host it is just awesome," said Fiore. "And do have the level of swimming that we had tonight is just great for the conference."
Xaverian's Tommy Hagar, who set new state records in both the 100 butterfly (48.73) and 100 backstroke (48.51), was named the Catholic Conference MVP following the meet. His teammate, Will Mulgrew, earned the meet MVP for his strong performances across the board.