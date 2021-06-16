The St. John's Prep tennis squad will enter Division 1 North tournament play on Friday against a strong Newton South team — and they're hoping that Wednesday's competitive setback in the Catholic Conference Championship will serve as a timely tune up for that match.
The Eagles fell to St. John's Shrewsbury, 3-2, in said title match, earning wins at third singles and second doubles. Freshman Alex Melville took his bout 6-3, 6-2, while junior Kurt Plakans and freshman Mark McDuffee teamed up for a 6-1, 6-3 triumph.
Despite the loss, it was an encouraging performance overall for the 10-3 Eagles. They'll look to ride some of that momentum into Friday's win or go home situation.