NEWTON — Bowing out of the state tournament is always a difficult and emotional pill to swallow.
That reality unfolded for the St. John's Prep tennis team on Monday afternoon, but they certainly have no reason to hang their heads after leaving everything they had on the courts at Newton South High.
Taking on third seeded Lexington in the Division 1 state semifinals, the No. 2 ranked Eagles battled valiantly before dropping a 3-2 decision that ended their season. Prior to Monday's setback, St. John's had lost just one match all spring to, you guessed it, Lexington, by the same score in the regular season.
It was fitting that the two talented programs met for a rematch at the highest level, but the Eagles just didn't have quite enough to get over the hump.
"The kids really worked hard this season, they battled out there, (but) we played a great team," said Eagles' longtime head coach Mark Metropolis. "It was a couple of points here or there where if it went the other way we could've taken it. It was just a hard fought battle and all the kids on these courts came to play on both sides. That was some great tennis."
Even with the competitive defeat, St. John's strung together its best season on the courts in recent memory. They finished the year at 20-2, went a perfect 10-0 in Catholic Conference play, and advanced to the state semifinals for the first time since 2011.
The Eagles aren't going anywhere anytime soon, either, as five of their seven varsity starters will return to the lineup next season.
"We've got some nice players now; we're back to where we used to be," said Metropolis, who has piled up 494 career wins at St. John's throughout his illustrious coaching career.
Beginning at the top of the lineup, standout senior Paul Neal — who began his career as a seventh-grader on varsity at Peabody High before transferring to St. John's last year — dropped a 6-0, 6-3 decision to fellow senior Joel McCandless, a lanky yet powerful 3-star recruit who will play college tennis at RPI in the fall.
Eagles' sophomore second singles player Jack Prokopis had some lengthy and impressive points against Rudr Malayna before ultimately falling, 6-4, 6-3.
But the match of the day undoubtedly came at third singles, where freshman phenom John DeAngelis put on a show in a third-set super tiebreak. With the team match already decided, DeAngelis and his opponent Arindam Bagga were the only ones still out there after splitting the first two sets (6-7, 7-6). The result of the bout wouldn't effect who advanced, so the two scrappers duked it out in a super tiebreaker to decide things, and DeAngelis flipped into an extra gear to run away with a 10-0 win.
"He came in this year and really solidified our lineup, helped us out a lot," Metropolis said of DeAngelis. "He's a really good player and he's a only a freshman. He gutted it out today."
St. John's Prep also took first doubles, as senior Ben Liptak and sophomore Luke Prokopis capped off a phenomenal campaign with a 7-5, 6-3 win. The gifted duo lost just one match all season and impressed once again in their finale.
"Ben was incredible, he improved so much," said Metropolis. "If we were playing the individuals this year he probably would've won the state title with his partner. They just jived well together and everything I taught them I just watch and they're doing those things."
Lexington's Naveen Kothadaraman and Gavin Ohler, both seniors, took down junior Mark McDuffee and sophomore Luke Free at second doubles to round out the scoring. It was the pair's first loss of the season and they battled to a 6-4, 6-2 defeat.
"To lose only two matches all season and playing the schedule we did against the Wellesley's, the Lexington's and the Concord-Carlisle's of the world, it was a great season for these kids," said Metropolis.