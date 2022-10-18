Calling it déjà vu wouldn't be completely accurate. Nonetheless, Jake Vana knew there was something special about Princeton University as soon as he stepped on campus last month.
"I felt like Princeton was home," said the 17-year-old Vana, a standout three-sport athlete at St. John's Prep who will be headed off to Princeton beginning in the fall of 2024 to continue his lacrosse career for the Tigers.
"I love the way the St. John's Prep campus is, a rural type, and at Princeton it's the same thing," he continued. "The campus is its own place, it's calm, and the vibe of the students and everything being so calm there, it's just like St. John's. "It's also a school where 22 percent of the students are athletes, which is the highest in Division 1 athletics. I enjoy being around people with similar interests and who have the drive of an athlete like me."
Vana, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound midfielder who helped the USA Lacrosse U16 Selects team capture the Brodgen Cup this past weekend in Maryland by going a perfect 4-0, had talked to several top notch Division 1 lacrosse programs before making his final decision.
Princeton, which won six NCAA titles in a 10-year span from 1992-2001, went 11-5 last season under head coach Matt Madalon, reaching the NCAA Final Four before falling to eventual champion Maryland.
Having won a pair of Division 1 state crowns for the St. John's Prep lacrosse team in his first two seasons of high school (as well as one with the Eagles' hockey team last winter), Vana broke his hand near the end of the lacrosse season and had to miss out on a few summer showcases.
He was able to attend one in College Park, Md. with a cast on and performed well with the Princeton coaches in attendance. They wanted him to go their own prospect camp, which he did and continued to dazzle with his skills and intuition of the game.
"The Princeton coaches are awesome, just super cool guys," said Vana, who is also a soccer standout for St. John's Prep, currently one of the state's top teams. "Coach Madalon is very put together; he walked my family and I through the entire tour when we were there and couldn't have been more welcoming or positive. And coach (Jim) Mitchell, the first one to call me this summer, he's just an offensive genius. The entire staff, they're top notch."
Vana, an excellent student who finished second on the Eagles in scoring this past spring with 28 goals, 20 assists and 48 points, drew high praise from his head coach, John Pynchon.
"Jake is a special student-athlete," said Pynchon. "He excels in the classroom and on the athletic field in three physically demanding sports.
"Since his freshman year, it was clear that Jake had the talent to play at the highest level of college lacrosse. He has worked incredibly hard on his game and developed a playmaking ability that only comes when an athlete has developed the skill level to match their natural athletic abilities."
Vana said that the style of offense Princeton runs is similar to St. John's Prep; more complex and positionless, but one that plays a 2-man game so that there a lot of picks set to open up shooters. "It's a perfect fit for me," he said.
"Princeton is one of the top lacrosse programs in the country. They have a storied history," said Pynchon. "We're thrilled to see Jake join fellow lacrosse alum Mike Kelly (SJP Class of 2021) on the Princeton roster."
As part of a large extended family, Vana took special care to thank his parents, Frank and Becky, for "sacrificing everything for me" in his drive to become the best student and athlete possible. His sister Molly, a freshman soccer and lacrosse player at Governor's Academy in Byfield, has also been supportive and pushes him to be better "because of all the success she's had." He also thanked his coaches, particularly Pynchon and his club coach, Jimmy Connelly, from Gorilla Lacrosse.
He's thinking about studying communications at Princeton and would "love to be an announcer on ESPN. Everyone wants to go into economics or finance, but I think that'd be a better fit for me," he said.
Vana's goal coming into St. John's Prep was to win state titles in all three sports he plays; if the Eagles can do so in soccer, he'll have achieved an ultra-rare feat.
"I hope to complete the cycle this fall," he said, "and win as many state championships as I can before I leave here. Winning them means so much to the school, the athletic department and our athletic director, Mr. (Jameson) Pelkey, everyone that's part of the athletics department ... I appreciate them so much for what they do for us athletes."