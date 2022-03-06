The greatest season in St. John’s Prep wrestling history got a little bit greater this past weekend.
Going up against wrestlers from 160 others schools from all across New England, the Eagles saw two of their five wrestlers win individual titles en route to capturing the school’s first-ever New England Interscholastic Wrestling Championship in Providence, R.I. It also marked the first time a team from Massachusetts had finished atop the pack since Lowell High did so in 2007.
Juniors Tyler Knox (126 pounds) and Rawson Iwanicki (152 lbs.) repeated their success from the previous weekend at All-States by claiming New England crowns.
As a team, St. John’s Prep added a second place and one fourth place showing, good for 95 team points. That outdistanced second place Xavier, Conn. (82 points), Ponaganset HS of Rhode Island (77) and Coventry (71 1/2), also of the Ocean State.
“I couldn’t be any prouder of a team,” said legendary head coach Manny Costa, who earned his 800th career victory with the Eagles this season. “Their goal at the beginning of the season was to run the table. They had a 32-0 dual record, (were) Lowell Holiday Champions, Woburn Tournament champions, State dual meet champions, Division 1 North Champions, D1 state champions, All-State champions & New England champions — and also Catholic Conference champions for 23 straight years.
“2022 St. John’s Prep wrestling will forever go down as one of the greatest — if not the greatest teams ever — to wrestle in Massachusetts!”
Following an opening round bye, the Stanford-bound Knox won his first two matches by fall over Matthew Carrozza of Brookfield, Conn. (3:50) and Brycen Kowalsky of Mt. Ararat/Brunswick of Maine (3:40). The semifinals saw him take an 8-0 major decision over Killingly (Conn.) High’s Kaden Ware, advancing him to the title match.
There, Knox captured the championship by earning a 3-1 decision over Connecticut senior standout Evan Lindner of New Milford.
Iwanicki also got a first round bye and opened up by claiming decisions over Greg Deeley of Wayland (9-3) and Christian Rutherford of Coventry (11-5). In the semifinals against Spencer LeClair of Mt. Ararat/Brunswick, Iwanicki got the upper hand and earned a 16-5 major decision in the process.
In the championship final, Iwanicki was locked in a battle with Zach Johns of Simsbury, Conn., 5-5, when Johns had to retire from the match with six seconds left in the second period due to a shoulder injury. That gave Iwanicki the title and saw him finish a remarkable season at 58-0.
Tyler & Rawson dominated their weight classes all season,” said Costa. “Both went through our difficult schedule undefeated, which is no easy task. In the future both will be competitive at the Division 1 (college) level.”
Brothers Adam and Alex Schaueblin also had spectacular showings for St. John’s, with Adam finishing second overall at 132 pounds while Alex took home fourth place at 113.
A major decision win, followed by three straight decisions, saw Adam Schaueblin reach the finals in his weight class before Sidney Tildsley of Shawsheen prevailed by the slimmest of margins in the final, 3-2. Alex Schaueblin won his first three matches before dropping a 3-2 decision to Miles Darling of Masconomet. He rebounded to win his next match and met Coventry’s Peyton Ellis for third place, losing by fall at 59 seconds.
Heavyweight Charlie Smith finished 1-2 as well for St. John’s.
¢¢¢
All three wrestlers from the Essex Tech/Masconomet co-operative team that went to New Englands came away with at least one victory as the squad finished tied for 27th place with 29 points.
Sophomore Miles Darling had a fantastic tournament to cap off a terrific year, going 3-1 to finish in second place at 113 pounds. His best win came in the semifinals against the Prep’s Alex Schaueblin courtesy of a 3-2 decision. Darling’s only losses of the entire season were to the eventual New England champion, Isiac Paulino of Montachusett.
His brother, Ian Darling, went 2-0 on Day 1 at 138 pounds, but contracted the stomach flu and had to withdraw from competition. Teammate Drew Howard also wrestled well, going ‘1-2 at 182 pounds.
Chase Ledbury of the Saugus/Peabody co-operative team went 2-2 at 145 pounds, earning a pair of falls.