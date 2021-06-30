DANVERS — It was a big day for the St. John's Prep wrestling program, both for winning this year's first MIAA dual meet state championship and also for coach Manny Costa, who posted his 778th victory (778-148-6) to become the state's all-time winningest coach.
Costa passed Larry Tremblay, who is now coaching at Melrose High, with the huge win — one he won't soon forget.
His Eagles were in command from the start when Garrett Dunn pinned visiting New Bedford's Edgar Martinez in the 182 pound class, and Dylan Greenstein followed with a decision over Jose Bonilla at 195 pounds to increase the lead to 9-0. Zach Richardson then pinned Naji Guzman Shabaaz at 220. After Charles Smith beat Luis Lopez by decision at 285, the Eagles were off and running with an 18-0 start.
"New Bedford pulled the weight," said Costa. "I was going to start at 106 because our lightweights are really solid, but the heavy's came through to give us a big lead."
Costa and his Eagles had won three dual meet state titles, but this was the first MIAA crown because of the unusual format this spring. The change didn't matter as they finished with a perfect 17-0 record.
"Our seniors have been out of school for almost two months and are concentrating on college now," said Costa. "The challenge was keeping the guys focused. Nick Curley won the nationals over spring break, and now he's a big part of this championship. The best thing was seeing our four seniors all win, three by pin and the other a 13-0 decision."
Seniors Curley, Jordan Young, Dunn and Cam Cummings led the way. SJP lost only one weight class by decision and forfeited another for all the Whalers' points.
Cummings ended things in a hurry, pinning Mitchel Thompson with 1:32 remaining in the first period of his 170-pound bout, the last of the day.
"You have to have the team to win a state championship, and it's different from other sports because you put an individual out there to help the team win," said Costa. "We're a dual meet team and have been in the finals eight of the last 10 years."
When the lighter weights finally got their opportunity they came through. Alex Schaeublin (106), Tyler Knox (120), Curley (126) and Elias Hajali (132) made quick work, scoring 24 points for the Eagles, who were supported by a big crowd at Pat Connaughton court.
"It was a lot of fun sitting back and watching those guys come through," said Curley, who will wrestle at Binghamton University next year. "They've improved so much from last year. It was a good feeling for us knowing we could go out and do our thing already having a big lead."
"Us lighter guys wrestle first all year long so sitting back and watching them was really cool," added Adam Schaeublin. "They did the work for us and put the match away; it was inspiring to watch."
Schaeublin was a winner by 12-0 decision at 138 pounds, Rawson Iwanicki wasted little time pinning Steven Morales at 152, and Jordan Young was in command en route to a 13-0 decision at 160 for the other victories.
Captains and coaches were presented with the state championship plaque to lots of applause from their fans. Teammates took turns posing for pictures with the trophy. All in all, it was a perfect way to end the season. The format may have changed, but Costa kept the boys focused and prepared.