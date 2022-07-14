Colin Blackwell feels like he finally has a chance to put down roots as an NHL’er.
The 29-year-old former St. John’s Prep superstar inked a two-year free agent deal with the Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday on the first day teams were allowed to sign free agents. He’ll make $1.2 million in each of those two seasons.
Blackwell, who played for both the expansion Seattle Kraken and Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2021-22 season, will not only have a chance to play anywhere the rebuilding Blackhawks need him in the forward lineup, but will also be that much closer to his adopted hometown of Milwaukee.
“I’m thrilled to be a part of the Blackhawks organization,” said Blackwell, speaking from his home after the deal was announced. “There’s so much history with the team, the three Stanley Cups they won recently (in 2010, 2013 and 2015). I was at Harvard when they played the Bruins in that 2013 Final, and they just had so much talent.
“Having a bit of job stability is a great thing, but I also feel like I have a ton of room to grow and improve and this is a team I can do that with,” Blackwell continued. “The fact that it’s not only close to home, but to so many of my in-laws, friends of mine from St. John’s and Harvard, my future brother-in-law who all live in Chicago ... it’s just a great situation.”
This will be the third Original 6 team that Blackwell has donned the sweater of, having played for the New York Rangers during the shortened 2020-21 season before joining the Maple Leafs at last year’s NHL trade deadline and playing 26 games (regular season and playoffs) for the Buds.
The 5-foot-9, 190-pound energy guy also scored his first NHL goal in Chicago on Jan. 9, 2020 while playing for the Nashville Predators, so the Windy City already holds special meaning to him. He’s eager to add plenty more of those over the next two seasons and hopefully beyond.
Blackwell drew interest from a number of teams when the NHL free agency period began at noon Wednesday, but the Blackhawks hammered out the best deal for him.
With 25 goals, 27 assists and a plus-8 rating in 138 career NHL games, Blackwell has proven his versatility no matter what role he’s been tasked with. With the ability to play center or either wing, he’s shown he can skate with elite talent (Artemi Panarin with the Rangers, John Tavares with the Maple Leafs, etc.) or be reliable in a bottom six role, grinding it out in the corners or battling in front of the net. He’s also a valuable cog on the penalty kill and can chip in the power play as well.
“I’ve always thrived in my role,” said Blackwell, who is engaged to Lauren Prodoehl. The couple is set to be married next summer. “As always, it’s up to me how I play as to where coach (Luke) Richardson and his staff feel I fit best. I think I bring a lot of good intangibles with me.
“Dating back to high school I think I’ve always displayed good leadership, too,” he added. “I’m a good story to show what it takes to make it and stay in this league through perseverance, that kind of thing.
Captain Jonathan Toews and arguably the best-ever American NHL forward, Patrick Kane, are the only mainstays from the Blackhawks’ glory days of the previous decade. There are a few other established veterans (forwards Tyler Johnson and Max Domi, defenseman Seth Jones, former Leafs teammate Petr Mrazek in goal), but this team is clearly in a rebuilding mode.
“I want to be a part of that,” said Blackwell, whose preferred No. 43 was worn by 20-year-old Chicago rookie defenseman Alex Vlasic for 15 games last season. “I’ve heard through the hockey grapevine there are a lot of great guys on this team, and I’m excited to meet them and for us to do what we can as a team.
“It’s another fresh start for me, and I can’t wait to get going.”
Contact Phil Stacey
@PhilStacey_SN