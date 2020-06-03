Thousands of senior athletes across the state were justifiably stripped of their farewell spring campaigns. The absence of said season certainly stung for most, and likely proved detrimental to others who hoped to showcase their talents one last time for college scouts and coaches.
But what about the juniors? For many of them, this spring season served of the utmost importance for the same reason: to catch the eye of collegiate programs. Whether they're baseball studs or lacrosse standouts for their high school programs, or simply use the spring season to display their skill sets at the club or AAU level in a different sport, getting out and competing at a high level is the best way to attract colleges.
For St. John's Prep junior Evan Hannibal, the latter rang true.
Hannibal, a feisty forward who can play multiple positions, normally suits up for Seacoast United Soccer Club during the spring and summer months. While that's no longer a possibility, he's made wise use of his time by creating quarantine workout videos to serve as an additional recruitment tactic.
So far, it's working wonders.
"Right now with everything cancelled and in limbo, coaches can't come watch me play," explained Hannibal. "I had already made my in-game highlight reel and now that everyone else is making them too, I didn't have anything else to send to coaches and get the upper hand. I've been working really hard and I wanted the coaches to know that I'm staying active and working on my game."
At first, Hannibal used his cell phone camera to record different workouts on and off the field. Then, for his birthday he asked his parents for a video camera to better present his material.
Fortunately, Hannibal's home in Ipswich boasts six acres of land, a perfect haven to practice his soccer skills. In addition, the old owners of the home had horses and a barn to keep them in; Hannibal has now transformed the stalls of that barn into an additional workout space.
He'll record anything from treadmill and weight lifting clips, to dribbling, footwork and targeted shots on net and blend it all together in a mixtape type format that caters beautifully to the college coaches. Hannibal uses Microsoft Photos to edit the content and says he's found a new hobby in doing so.
The videos are not too long, but not too short either, and they provide plenty of information about Hannibal as both a soccer player, academic student and person. He's already gained the respect and support from his current coaches and teammates, and hopes to do the same at the next level.
"Evan's an extremely hard worker and a great teammate, and as a result of this was just voted captain by his teammates," said longtime SJP soccer coach Dave Crowell. "Last year he did not play a ton because he played the same position as Gabe Najim and Ethan Ambrosh, but he did score four goals, all great finishes. He is definitely someone we will be counting on this fall to score goals."
Hannibal has already released one mixtape on YouTube and plans on posting more, while sending them to dozens of college programs as well.
"I sent about 100 emails of my first video to coaches and got responses from almost every one," said Hannibal. "Some were obviously more interested than others, but it's definitely been great to get feedback from the coaches."
Whether he's training individually or with the help of his girlfriend (Ipswich High student athlete Grace Deboer), or former Ipswich High standout and current Holy Cross player Max Benford, Hannibal is fully dedicated to his craft. His ultimate goal is to continue playing the sport he loves at the next level; whether that's Division 1, 2 or 3 remains to be seen.
"One thing I want to do for my next video is ask the coaches what they want to see from me and kind of personalize it for each college," he said. "The stuff I'm putting out might not be what they want to see, so I hope to get their opinions and go from there."
"I'm open to going wherever a team really wants me," he added. "Obviously Division 1 is a great goal, but I'm trying to keep in mind academics over athletics. So I'm just keeping an open mind but I want the programs to know how dedicated I am to making this a reality."
You can find Evan's quarantine videos and much more content on his personal website, EvanHannibal.com.
||||