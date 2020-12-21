Prep's Lopez helps New England Elite track team to Jr. Olympic title

St. John's Prep superstar sophomore Nathan Lopez won his second straight individual national crown while helping his New England Elite Track Club boys 15-16-year-old team make history.
Running at the USA Track & Field Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships in Paris, Kentucky, New England Elite Track Club became the first New England based-club to capture a high school boys cross country team title.
A two-time Salem News cross country all-star, Lopez finished the 5K course at the Bourbon County Cross Country Course in 15:35.8. The Lynnfield native, who captured the 13-14-year-old race last December, won this time by almost five seconds to claim the top spot in the field of 97 runners.
The New England Elite Track Club, based out of Haverhill, finished with 56 points as a team to claim the top spot. In doing so, they shaded second place finisher Center Grove Track & XC Club of Greenwood, Ind.
Freddy Coleman of Methuen was 10th overall for New England Elite, while Londonderry, N.H.'s Ryan Young and Matt Griffin, Baxter and Isaac Gower-Hall and Andover’s Will Shahbazian also ran well.
The Elite girls 15-18 team was led by Haverhill’s Finleigh Simonds, who was eighth overall. It finished third to win a bronze medal while the girls 13-14 team finished fifth.
