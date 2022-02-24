When Connor Robinson was a student-athlete at St. John’s Prep, he discovered rugby for the first time and it quickly became his No. 1 sport. Since then he has continued to get better and better while playing at Boston College, Mystic River Rugby, and abroad.
The 22-year-old Robinson recently signed a one-year developmental contract with the New England Free Jacks, a professional Major League Rugby team.
While playing on the Free Jacks’ Academy team, he’ll continue to improve his skills as a hooker, which is a forward in the scrum between two props and has to have good ballhandling skills.
“I’m very excited to have this opportunity,” said Robinson. “We’ve started to practice indoors at a bubble in Weymouth, and I’ll be able to learn so much on their Academy team. We’ll start having games (this coming weekend).
“Playing for BC and Mystic River I was on their radar, and was approached at a practice by (Free Jacks performance director) Tom Kindley. He talked to me about it, and they offered me a contract right before Christmas. It took a while to finalize and was pending the results of a physical, which I passed.”
The 5-foot-10, 235-pound Robinson, who played football at St. John’s Prep and graduated from the school in 2017, has been on the Mystic River rugby team since 2015, starting as a prop before being moved to hooker in the front row. He holds the record for most try scores in the Liberty League by a wide margin, with 19 in eight conference games in his junior year at Boston College.
Solidly built with the perfect body type for his position, Robinson has trained under past Free Jack hooker Steven Henshaw and forward Kareem Afifi, who is now coach of the team. The Free Jacks will play their home games at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy for its first year in MLR.
One reason the Free Jacks wanted him was his unlimited potential. He was invited to USA Rugby Camp in Colorado, one of 83 collegiate All-American candidates.
“He is a solid core role operator, very diligent and has a nuggety (thick set) hooker body,” Kindley said in a press release in regards to Robinson. “I think he’s a guy who might surprise us.”
At St. John’s Prep he was a center/linebacker and football captain who thought he’d go on to play in college until he was urged by friends to go out for the Eagles’ rugby team. Even though he had never played before, he quickly learned and was named a captain of the 2017 team that lost to BC High in the state championship game.
“I’m really enjoy my position now because you have to focus on a lot of smaller details because you’re throwing the ball to wideouts,” he said. “It’s fun to play and be so involved in the game. I’m looking forward to honing those skills.”
Robinson likes the hooker position, and is naturally suited to it because of his ability to quickly master the skills necessary. He is a student of the game, a key player in BC’s 2019 run to the Liberty Conference finals. The Wilmington native led the conference in tries, aided by accurate throws and runs. One came on a 75-meter interception.
In his junior year, he spent a semester in England at the University of Lancaster.
“I was able to play 8-9 games while I was there, which was a lot of fun and also a learning experience,” he said.
A 2021 Boston College graduate who majored in economics (with a minor in accounting), Robinson stayed at BC for a fifth year and was eligible to play rugby there this past fall. He is currently enrolled in an MSA program and will complete his master’s degree in accounting this spring,
“Accounting is the language of business, and I love learning more about it,” said Robinson.
Having previously known about the Free Jacks and having attended some of their exhibition games, Robinson said he’s looking forward to being on the Academy team and interacting with the other players, honing his skills and attending team meetings.
“My main goal is to keep learning, get some good film, have great coaching, and talk to international players,” he said.