It was an unbelievable way for St. John’s Prep football head coach Brian St. Pierre and defensive coordinator Chris Tolios to end an incredible 2022 season.
A month after guiding the Eagles to their third Division 1 Super Bowl crown in four seasons, St. Pierre and Tolios helped prepare the best high school players in the country at the Under Armour All America Game in Orlando. They also had one of their own, star safety George Augero, playing in the premier showcase event for high school talent.
A 4-star recruit who has committed to be a Georgia Bulldog, Augero was on Team Phantom with Tolios as one of his coaches. St. Pierre, a former NFL quarterback with Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Arizona and Carolina, worked with the QB’s on Team Speed.
Augero is leaving St. John’s early to join the Bulldogs and begin classes at Georgia, while teammate and superstar wideout Jesse Ofurie is off to Division 1 Rutgers to do the same.
“Billy Tucker, whose son Jackson is a sophomore linebacker for us, invited me to coach (at the UA game) and I asked to bring (Tolios), who did an amazing job in his first year as coordinator. We had a great time working with such talented young men,” said St. Pierre. “Billy works for a company in Andover and runs a lot of recruiting services and combines for Under Armour.
“I brought my family along, and my boys had a great time at Disney, Universal, and in the pool at the hotel. We had been to Disney before, but my youngest, Owen, was only 2 years old then. Now he’s 6 1/2 and loved it.”
St. Pierre and Tolios flew to Florida on a Thursday and returned the following Wednesday morning, with the game itself on Tuesday night. The weather was great while they were there, said St. Pierre, and he took part in football meetings and practices in the mornings before heading over to Disney World with his family.
Team Phantom won a close game, 14-7, but this was not about the final score. Rather, it was a fantastic opportunity to work with the most elite football talent from across the country.
Both St. Pierre and Tolios were impressed with the way Augero defined himself in Orlando.
“It was great to see Joenel out there not only representing our football team, but representing the St. John’s Prep community as a whole,” said Tolios. “I was lucky enough to work with him and his position group for the week. He didn’t just fit in with the top defensive backs in the nation; he stood out as one of the strongest and most explosive ones there. He played a really clean game, too, making some good, hard tackles. He played well in coverage and showed he belonged on the field.”
“Joenel was one of the best there,” added St. Pierre. “He was ranked No. 23 overall, but I didn’t see 22 better than him in that elite group. One time I was standing next to (former New York Giants linebacking great) Pepper Johnson, the head coach at IMG in Bradenton, Fla., and we talked about what a special player Joenel was both at IMG and the Under Armour game. He really stood out.”
St. Pierre noted he was also happy that Tolios got a chance to join him, in part because of the fantastic job he did with the Eagles this past season. “Chris loves the game and was soaking it all up there,” he said.
“This is all new territory for us,” St. Pierre added. “Now the Power 5 colleges want their recruits to come early. I can’t say enough about what Dr. (Keith) Crowley and Dr. (Ed) Hardiman (St. John’s Prep’s principal and headmaster, respectively) did to make it work for these guys. They’ll start college classes right away, get a number, locker, and be able to take part in spring practice with their team. That’s huge for them, and it’s great that our school is being so flexible.”
