The name may have changed a bit, with the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association promoting the new format of the indoor track All-State competition as the Meet of Champions.
The exiting finishes in any number of races did not change at all.
St. John's Prep senior Charlie Tuttle had great strategy and ran a gutsy race to take home the best medal among North Shore runners when he kicked his way to third place in the 2-mile. Tuttle's time of 9:19.88 came with three runners finishing within a second of each other for sports 2-3-4 in a great ending to a competitive race.
Also for the Eagles, Drew McStay came in sixth in the high jump, clearing 6-feet-2-inches, and teammate Callum Brown placed 15th at 5-foot-10. The Prep's 4x200 relay of Tyee Ambosh, Jesse OFurie, Dylan Aliberti and Carson Browne came in 9th place (1:33.75) and junior distance ace Nathan Lopez was 12th in the mile (4:24.69).
Ambosh also finished 14th in the 300 (36.81 seconds) and Jason Bois competed in the high hurdles (8.20).
Marblehead's Schuyler Schmitt had a great showing in the high jump, reaching the podium with a fifth place leap of 6-feet-2-inches.
A healthy contingent from Peabody made the Meet of Champions led by Brianna Ewansiha's 8th place finish in the high jump (5-foot-2). Teammate Lindsey Wilson was 14th in that event (5-feet) while Sarah DiVasta came in 12th in the mile (5:15) and Aaliyah Callahan was 13th i the shot put (34-feet-1 3/4-inches).
Savanna Vargas clocked 7.50 in the dash as well.
The Tanner boys were paced by their throwers and a pair of relay squads. Senior Peter Gardikas placed tenth in the shot put (49-feet) and teammate Brendan Smith was 13th with a toss of 48-feet-2 1/4-inches. Meanwhile the 4x200 relay of Eli Batista, Michael Perez, Alan Paulino and Colin Ridley finished 13th (1:35.22) and the 4x400 of Cam Collins, Shaun Conrad, Marco DeSimone and Logan Tracia was 14th in 3:35.54.
Tracia also placed 17th in the 1000 with a time of 2:39.17.
For Beverly, the 4x800 relay team of Claire Brean, Emily Young, Olivia Young and Allison Prasse came in 11th place with a time of 9:52.16.
Individually, Mia Kasperowicz clocked an 11:37 in the 2-mile for 13th place and Meredith Pasquarosa competed in the high hurdles (8.88).
Liam Ouellette represented the Panther boys, coming in 20th in the 2-mile (9:58).
Ipswich's boys had one of the higher North Shore finishers of the day with Colin Hanson clocking 1:25.32 in the 600 for 11th place. Hanson also ran a leg of the 4x400 relay with Brian Milano, Keith Townsend and Paul Wertz for a 10th place time of 3:33.15.
Colby Filosa of Ipswich was 16th in the 300 (42.43 seconds) and ran a leg of the 16th place 4x400 relay with Chloe Pszenny, Dana Falardeau and Amelia Mooradd (4:19.59).
Danvers' boys had great representation with Luke Llewellyn's 12th place in the 1000 (2:37.35) leading the charge. Mekonnen Eon competed well in the mile (17th, 4:29) and Kevin Rogers showed well in the 2-mile (18th, 9:52).
The Falcons also competed in the 4x200 relay with Aidan Smith, Colin Kelter, Owen Gasinowski and Llewellyn combining for 19th in 1:36.11.
For Swampscott, Joey Do came in 18th in the long jump (18-feet-10 1/2-inches) and the 4x400 relay of Dylan Brawley, Jamie Godwin, Lucas Bereaud and Szymon Wabno ran 3:47.26 for 23rd overall.