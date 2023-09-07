BEVERLYLast year’s record: 9-9-2 (Lost to St. John’s Prep in D1 Round of 32)
Head coach: Edgar de Leon (5th season, 39-22-10)
Captains: Owen McCarthy, Sr. CM; Wilson de Leon, Sr. F.
Other players to watch: Devin Kiloski, Sr. CDM; Connor Connolly, Jr. GK; Kaleb Esquincalha, Jr. UT; Mark Beatty, Jr. CB.
Outlook: After graduating 17 seniors, the Panthers find themselves rebuilding a bit. Fortunately they have a strong JV/freshman program that prepares players for the varsity level, and this year is no different. Having the experience from senior captains McCarthy and de Leon certainly helps, too. Beverly will challenge itself with a tough out-of-conference schedule (North Andover, Andover, Newburyport, Medford, Acton Boxboro) in hopes of qualifying for the state tournament for the fifth straight season.
BISHOP FENWICK
Last year’s record: 3-13-3
Head coach: Julius Pertillar (3rd season, 6-23-7)
Captains: Marcus Simon, Soph. M; Danny Rowen, Jr. GK.
Other players to watch: Ben Beader, Soph. M; Jonathan Lapalme, Sr. CB; Anthony Elhed, Sr. ST; John Lander, Fr. CB.
Outlook: The Crusaders are young and hungry. They got off to a solid start with a tie on the road Tuesday as they look to improve from a season ago. Without the opportunity to compete in the MIAA state tournament this season, Fenwick’s goal will be to get better every day and continue to build up the culture under Pertillar.
DANVERS
Last year’s record: 3-11-1
Head coach: Tony Vatousios (3rd season, 9-18-6)
Captains: Chris McCrea, Sr. OB; Bradley Piscatello, Jr. OB; Keegan Winterton, Jr. M; Kevin Oullette, Jr. CB.
Other players to watch: Zach Cotter, Soph. GK; Connor DiTomaso, Soph. M; Luca D’Angelo, Soph. F; Luca Tirella, Soph. ST.
Outlook: Boasting a young team with a ton of potential, the Falcons aim to get back to their winning ways. With just one senior, a handful of juniors and a lot of sophomores, Danvers will rarely have the upper hand in terms of experience. But it’s a hungry group with talent. “Our players have already shown resilience and the hunger to learn,” said Vatousios. “Our goal is simple: to stay competitive in every game and to focus on one play and one game at a time.”
ESSEX TECH
Last year’s record: 8-6-5
Head coach: Mike Chase (1st season)
Captains: Pat Todisco, Sr. D; Kyle Hekcman, Jr. M; Thomas O’Brien, Jr. F/M/D.
Other players to watch: Dylan Martin, Sr.; Terremun Beard, Sr.; Brendan Jones, Jr. M; Chris Martinello, Jr. M; Caio Cremasco, Fr. ST.
Outlook: With former head coach Joel Spruance stepping down to spend more time with his family, assistant coach and veteran leader Mike Chase takes over. His team returns five starters and will have their hands full switching to the Cape Ann League. But they still have some firepower and a slew of promising underclassmen that should keep them competitive throughout the year.
GLOUCESTER
Last year’s record: 13-5-0 (Lost to Norton in D3 Round of 32)
Head coach: Armando Marnoto (12th season)
Captains: Leo Vitale, Sr. DM; Brendan Anderton, Sr. LB; Gino Tripoli, Sr. ST; Domenic Paone, Sr. OM; Benjamin Watts, Sr. CB.
Other players to watch: Stefano Numerosi, Jr. GK; Wesdra Silva, Jr. M.
Outlook: The Fisherman have reloaded, having returned a strong core at midfield as well as the Northeastern Conference’s leading goal scorer from a season ago, Gino Tripoli. They have both depth and experience and will look to follow up an excellent 2022 campaign with another postseason berth while competing for an NEC regular season title.
HAMILTON-WENHAM
Last year’s record: 9-5-4 (Lost to Pope Francis in D4 Round of 16)
Head coach: Matt Guaron (22nd season)
Captains: Finn Tratnyek, Sr. CM; Malcolm Crawford, Sr. D; Keenan Maguire, Sr. CB.
Other players to watch: Nick Stein, Soph. F; Andre Groberio, Jr. CM
Outlook: The two-time reigning CAL Baker Division champs appear to have the pieces to repeat. Gauron has some young, upcoming defensemen that can hold their own well in the back, and the offensive unit boasts speed up top. Generating scoring chances will be paramount if they hope to advance to the Round of 16, and beyond, for the third straight season.
IPSWICH
Last year’s record: 8-7-5 (Lost to Blackstone Valley in D4 Round of 16)
Head coach: Greg Scruton (10th season, 52-89-19)
Captains: Will Harrington, Sr. D; Sam Sirois, Sr. D; Jack Totten, Sr. M.
Other players to watch: Nico Ivanov, Sr. UT; Zach Baker, Jr. D; Ned Buletza, Jr. M; Caleb Jorge, Jr. M; Spencer McDavitt, Jr. M; Darwin Ramirez, Jr. ST; Zane Norton, Jr. M; Matthew Guzie, Soph. M/ST.
Outlook: The Tigers got back to the playoffs last fall and carried that momentum into Tuesday’s season opening win over Amesbury. They have a number of experienced players back on both sides of the ball, and as a program IHS had its most players ever come out for tryouts. Scruton says his team’s biggest strength is their cohesiveness and culture.
MANCHESTER ESSEX
Last year’s record: 7-10-3 (Lost to Frontier Regional in D4 Round of 32)
Head coach: Rob Bilsbury
Captains: Logan DeSouza, Sr. CB; Sam Bothwell, Jr. ST.
Other players to watch: Owen Olivier-Meehan, Soph., CB; Charlie Rubens, Jr. D; Ernest Taylor, Jr. D; Ali Erdogan, Jr. M; Charlie Langendorf, Jr. D; Shay Engelhart, Jr. M; Chase Koeplin, Jr. M.
Outlook: The Hornets are young but have a lot of skill both in the midfield and defensively. Head coach Rob Bilsbury is excited about his back line in particular, led by senior captain Logan Desouza, and defense appears to be a strong suit for the squad overall. It’s a junior-heavy lineup, with returnee Sam Bothwell figuring to be one of the team’s top playmakers.
MASCONOMET
Last year’s record: 16-4 (Lost to Longmeadow in D2 Round of 16)
Head coach: Jared Scarpaci (9th season, 120-24-11)
Captains: Jack Wexler, Sr. F; Jack Feidler, Jr. M; Evan Hagarty, Sr. D.
Other players to watch: Ara Scarpaci, Sr. F; Marco Russo, Sr. GK; Thomas Downs, Sr. M; Matt Sheehan, Sr. D/M.
Outlook: Always a team to watch out for in the NEC, the Chieftains have reloaded and are ready to make another push in Division 2 state competition. They have returning talent at multiple positions, depth and experience. Masco has qualified for the postseason in each of the past nine seasons with multiple deep runs; it’s very likely that streak continues.
MARBLEHEAD
Last year’s record: 9-7-3 (Lost to Falmouth in D2 preliminary round)
Head coach: Elmer Magana (4th season, 31-27-9)
Captains: Rory Zampese, Jr. GK; Riley Schmitt, Sr. D; Jack Burke, Sr. M.
Other players to watch: Colin White, Jr. D; Quinn Fletcher, Jr. D; London McDonald, Soph. M; Matt Sherf, Jr. M; Kyle Hart, Jr. F.
Outlook: The Magicians have just three seniors, but according to Magana their young returnees have playoff experience. Goaltending is a strong suit with Zampese, one of the area’s top shot stoppers, back. Marblehead will face a challenging schedule with multiple out of conference tilts, which they hope will benefit them come playoff time. “We have three goals: go over .500, make the playoffs and enjoy playing our sport,” said Magana.
PEABODY
Last year’s record: 13-4-3 (Lost to Newton South in D1 Round of 32)
Head coach: Stan McKeen (26th season)
Captains: A.J. Forte, Sr. M; Eli Loring, Sr. ST; Yanni Pappas, Sr. D; Aidan Pais, Sr. D.
Other players to watch: Hugo Coutinho, Sr. M; Jaden Fils-Aime, Sr. D; Kacper Kowalczyk, Jr. M; Aboucar Kaba, Sr. ST; Dylan Flanagan, Jr. G; Lucas Silva, Sr. D
Outlook: Having graduated 11 seniors, it may appear the Tanners are entering a rebuilding period. But with plenty of returning talent, including standout midfielders A.J. Forte and Hugo Coutinho, Peabody is in great position to remain competitive in the NEC and make a real playoff push.
PINGREE
Last year’s record: 17-4-3 (Won Eastern Independent League title)
Head coach: Jim DiCenzo
Captains: Charlie Lynch, Sr. GK; Noe Aguilar, Sr. M.
Other players to watch: Graham Butterworth, Jr. F; Anton Nugteren, Jr. M; Charlie Mark, Fr. M.
Outlook: The Highlanders enjoyed a fantastic 2022 campaign, but graduated 13 seniors. DiCenzo said he’s “excited to bring in some new, younger players.” They do have two talented senior captains and some varsity experience scattered around the field. All signs point to Pingree turning in another competitive fall.
ROCKPORT
Last year’s record: 9-8-3 (Lost to KIPP Academy in D5 Round of 32)
Head coach: Lou Savlen
Captains: Nick Nocella, Sr. CB; Atticus Anderson, Sr. CM; Tommy Rice, Sr. M; Eddie Merz, Sr. ST.
Other players to watch: Zakarya Boufi, Soph. GK; Riley Blanchard, Sr. M; Brayden Wall, Jr. M.
Outlook: Savlen — who has previously coached at Amesbury High and has been both playing and coaching soccer for years — takes over the Vikings’ program with high hopes for the season. He’ll by joined by assistant coaches Shawn Blanchard, Adam Boufi and Dillon Vanderpool, and collectively, they’re particularly excited about the team’s offensive prowess. One of the CAL’s leading scorers from last year, Eddie Merz, will look to break the school record for career goals, while guys like Charlie Denado and Alejandro Jimenez are more than capable of chipping in.
SALEM
Last year’s record: 8-9-1
Head coach: Padraic Slattery (3rd season, 10-22-1)
Captains: Malcolm Edwards, Sr. GK; Nick Da Costa, Sr. D; Gabriel Pereira, Sr. M.
Other players to watch: Ian Souza, Jr. M; Lucas Dias, Jr. F; Japhet Dijmeli, Sr. D; Robson Junio, Fr. M; Tino Yanez, Fr. M.
Outlook: The Witches turned things around last season, nearly qualifying for the state tournament after finishing just under .500. This fall, they return a strong core, including seven starters, and hope to get back to the playoffs. “Very high expectations this year,” said Slattery. “Our goal is to make the playoffs and compete for a conference title. We have a very deep team with a high powered offense.”
ST. JOHN’S PREP
Last year’s record: 22-0-1 (Beat Needham in D1 state championship)
Head coach: Dave Crowell (23rd season)
Captains: Jake Vana, Sr. M; Aithan Bezanson, Sr. CB; Graham Kramer, Sr. ST.
Other players to watch: Mark Ghiu, Sr. CM; Shamus Flaherty, Sr. CM; Rowan Dunbar, Sr. D; Andrew Dunbar, Sr. F; Nick MacDonald, Sr. D; Luke Henderson, Sr. D; Drew Fitzgerald, Sr. M; Jack Gregorio, Sr. D; Cole Morrison, Sr. M; Jack Erickson, Sr. GK; Sebastiano DiModica, Sr. D; Matt Foley, Jr. M/F; Roman Hlatshwayl, Jr. D; Garrison Murphy, Soph. F; Finn McCabe, Soph. D.
Outlook: With 14 seniors and a number of talented underclassmen, the Eagles have what it takes to defend their Division 1 state title. Only four of their players are returning starters, yet many others played key roles off the bench. Some will switch positions to fill some holes, particularly on defense, but as a whole St. John’s is incredibly deep and experienced.
SWAMPS
COTT
Last year’s record: 2-10-1
Head coach: Adam Bailey (3rd season, 6-20-4)
Captains: Lucas Bereaud, Sr. F; Carson Palmer, Sr. D.
Other players to watch: Jack Fredrickson, Sr. M; Jack Raymond, Jr. M.
Outlook: Despite their record last year, the Big Blue had some promising performances and tight games. Some strong, hungry seniors who are back will look to compete with the NEC while improving each day.
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.