Beginning today in these pages and on our website, The Salem News will be profiling each of the 15 candidates up for the 59th annual Salem News Student-Athlete Award.
The students will be profiled alphabetically by school (Beverly, Bishop Fenwick, Danvers, Essex Tech, Hamilton-Wenham, Ipswich, Manchester Essex, Marblehead, Masconomet, Peabody, Pingree, Salem, Salem Academy, St. John's Prep and Swampscott) on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays between now and Friday, May 21.
Each Student-Athlete will feature a story on the nominated scholar, their academic, athletic and extracurricular accolades, a personality profile, photos and an accompanying video interview on our website.
Each of the 15 student-athletes will be interviewed via Zoom on Friday, May 21 by a panel of five judges, with the winner of the 59th annual award announced on Monday, May 24.
