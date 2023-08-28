SALEM — Another summer, another wildly successful run for the ‘Props 2 Pops’ hoops league.
Concluding its sixth annual season last week, Coky Espinal’s high level and entertaining league once again reached new heights at Salem’s Palmer Cove Park. A record-setting 29 teams across three age divisions took to the blacktop for six regular season games as well as playoffs, each one hoping to hoist a championship trophy by the end of the journey.
The finals were conducted last Tuesday evening, with ‘All Lynn’ kicking things off with a convincing win over ‘Lawrence’ in the 18-and-under division. In the 25-and-under bracket, it was Willy V’s Motorsports who claimed the crown.
But perhaps the most exciting game took place as the nightcap, with CTM (Chasing the money) snaring a thrilling 74-70 double overtime victory over OTG (On the Go) in the 15-and-unders. Beverly’s Jacob Klass, who had an impressive summer overall, went off for 40 points in the win while Graham Lewis chipped in 19 with a pair of big triples in overtime.
OTG didn’t go down easy, with Salem’s Mamadou Camara dropping 38 points and fellow Witch City native and incoming freshman Elian Rodriguez going for 24 in the setback.
“It felt amazing to get that win and take it home with the guys we had,” said Klass, a rising sophomore for the Panthers. “It was an awesome feeling to finally win one. Our guys worked their tails off every game no matter what, win or lose we fought until the end and we came out with the big victory as a team.”
The 5-foot-8 guard Klass, who figures to play a pivotal role at Beverly this coming winter, was one of many young hoopers showcasing their skills under the lights throughout July and August. St. Mary’s J.J. Martinez was another name who stood out in that particular division, and overall, all six squads brought energy and passion to the court every single night.
“This year most of the excitement has honestly been from the 15 and under guys,” said Espinal, who plans to keep the league going next summer although he is considering a location change. “There’s a lot of talent there and they’re hungrier than the older guys. Those kids just go all out, it was awesome to watch.”
Up a division in the 18-and-unders, it was Lynn’s Warren Keel Jr. who stole the show in All Lynn’s triumph, their second straight at ‘Props 2 Pops’. A shifty point guard with an all-around skillset, Keel dropped 34 points in a double-digit win. It was one of his many stellar performances for the summer, and he made it look virtually effortless.
“It’s been good playing up against older kids; it’s a great league, lot of great competition and lot of talented kids playing in it,” said Keel, who will head to Bradford Christian Academy in the fall along with Salem’s Brayson Green, who played up in the 25-and-under division. “It’s really just about getting better while having fun, getting a good sweat in and getting ready for the high school basketball season.”
While Tuesday’s championship tilts certainly wrapped things up with a bang, the action leading up to the finale was equally compelling. Among the highlights was a pair of sizzling offensive performances from Lynn native Xavier Abreu (Phillips Exeter) and Marblehead’s Hunter Fleming, who both set a new individual league scoring record with a whopping 55 points apiece earlier in the summer. Other players to show up and show out included former Danvers High standout Jared Berry, who’s heading to Trinity College to continue his career in the fall; former Marblehead High guard Noah Mann; and Lynn’s Mason Jean Baptiste, Edwin Solis and Kanye Wavezwa, among others.
The league also had their first-ever co-ed team in the 18-and-under division, as well as their first woman head coach in Ebony White, who was a 1,000 point scorer at Lynn Tech. In addition, a pair of 1,000 point scorers from Salem High, Erik Grozyk and Alex Sanchez, the latter of whom is a current assistant coach for Tom Doyle at Salem, served as coaches this summer. Salem access television was also there to record games which will air on their local channel over the next two weeks.
“I’ve been playing in the league for three years now and it’s the best league I’ve ever played in,” said Klass. “Top competition and it helps with your game so much because you’re getting extra reps. It’s in a good, friendly environment and Coky has helped me so much. I just appreciate everything he does for the league.”
