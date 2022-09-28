PEABODY — Georgia Prouty had the best quarter mile time in Division 4 last spring at 59.54 seconds. So when she makes an 80 yard run up the middle of a soccer field look somewhat effortless, its only because she’s used to sprinting even longer distances.
A full field run with the ball glued to her foot near the end of the first half produced the first of three Prouty goals and her Danvers Falcons downed Bishop Fenwick, 4-0, under the lights at Donaldson Field Wednesday night.
“That was a long run,” Danvers coach Jimmy Hinchion said after his team improved to 5-2-1. “She’s one of the fastest runners in the state and she can control her body on a dime.”
The teams were scoreless and Fenwick was looking to produce an offensive chance when the ball got knocked down and found Prouty’s foot 20-25 yards away from the Falcon goal. The sophomore took off running, going through rather than around a couple of defenders and out-running the rest to wind up one-on-one with the keeper for a finish and a 1-0 lead.
Prouty, who now has 11 goals on the season, scored twice more in the first ten minutes of the second half to really deflate the host Crusaders. The first was a similar strike with a much shorter run and the second saw her receive a great pass, turn and fire left-footed way out of the reach of Fenwick keeper McKenna Leaman.
“When you’re talking about Prouty, you’re not going to be able to shut her down for an entire game,” said Fenwick coach Steve Flaherty, whose young group is 0-4-2. “We kind of ran out of gas there in the second half.”
Those final 40 minutes produced some of Danvers’ finest possession work of the season. Senior Teagan Price, senior Courtney Hinchion and freshman Olivia St. Pierre did strong work in terms of controlling the ball and opening up potential diagonal runs for forwards like Katie Walfield and Lila Doucette.
“We had some good stretches,” Hinchion said. “When those girls are on their games they do it really well, but we still had stretches that weren’t there. Our focus right now is can we possess that strongly for an entire half? and then after that aim to get a whole game of that style.”
St. Pierre finished the scoring with a deadly accurate boot to the top corner of the net from 35 yards away with just under ten minutes to play.
Leaman had a strong outing in net for Fenwick, making 12 saves. It’s an entirely new cast of characters defensively for Fenwick, with 9 of 11 starters from 2021 having graduated. So while there’ve been some growing pains in the early going, newcomers like Leaman and sophomore Carlie Salvo are among those playing well.
Kylie Bloom nearly scored for Fenwick in the first half Wednesday, only to see Danvers’ Emily Goddard make an incredible save. Madison Riley also had a good look denied by Goddard and Keira Morgan’s late direct kick was smothered by the Falcon keeper, who earned her third straight shutout and fifth of the season.
“We did have those opportunities in the first half and if you don’t capitalize it’ll bite you,” Flaherty said. “Danvers is such a good team, but if we can capitalize at least we can put them on their heels for a little while and see what happens.”
Mikayla Shaffaval led the defensive effort for Danvers, which also got some fine minutes from Riley Crosby in the back.