QUEENS OF THE COURT: The North Shore's All-Decade girls basketball squad for the 2010s

Basketball in September?
Sure. Look at the success the NBA is having in its playoff bubble down in Orlando and, yes, the sport can be at the front of our attentions spans between Labor Day and Halloween.
Here on the North Shore, we're both looking forward to a new high school girls basketball season this December and looking back on an incredible 10 years of success spanning 2010-2019. The talent on the various rosters around the area was top-notch, with scores of conference all-stars, all-state players, records smashed and championships won.
To select this particular All-Decade squad, focus was put on long careers and those that graduated from their respective Salem News area high schools. Eligible schools are Danvers, Beverly, Salem, Peabody, Marblehead, Swampscott, Hamilton-Wenham, Masconomet, Ipswich, Essex Tech, Bishop Fenwick and Pingree. There are five starters, 10 bench players, two coaches and a trio of players that transferred to the prep school ranks.
STARTING FIVE
Colleen Corcoran, Bishop Fenwick: 5-foot-10 forward was the decade's only repeat Salem News Player of the Year and one of the area's ultimate winners. Averaged a double-double each of her last two seasons while leading the Crusaders to the 2016 Division 3 state title. Great competitor, savvy defender and smooth passer was named one of the News' "Modern Marvels" as a top multi-sport athlete. Enjoyed a great career on the floor at LeMoyne and has now entered the coaching ranks at Division 1 Albany.
Carolyn Scacchi, Peabody: 6-foot-2 forward was arguably the area's most dominant frontcourt player of the 2010s, taking over in her last month in a Tanner uniform to help the team reach the Division 1 North quarterfinals. Graduated with 1,019 career points and 897 rebounds while earning 2014 Salem News Player of the Year honors. Outstanding volleyball player took up that sport at Southern New Hampshire University.
Brooke Stewart, Masconomet: 6-foot guard was the era's ultimate 'five-tool-player' with the ability to shoot, defend, bring the ball up the floor, pass and rebound. Graduated as Masconomet's third all-time leading scorer with 1,397 points while earning back-to-back Cape Ann League MVPs with consecutive 20-plus point campaigns. 2011-12 Salem News Player of the Year played Division 1 college ball at William & Mary.
Amy Pelletier, Bishop Fenwick: 5-foot-7 guard takes the cake as the North Shore's best pure shooter of the 2010s with 168 career 3-pointers. Beverly native connected on better than 43 percent from beyond the arc in her career while racking up 1,219 points while averaging 19 points a night (with 6 assists and 4 steals) and surpassing 30 points in a game twice on her way to 2011 Salem News Player of the Year honors. Captained women's basketball team and earned All-Northeast-10 honors at Stonehill.
Colby Shea, Pingree: 5-foot-9 guard from Marblehead was a prolific scorer, finishing up her career with 1,850 total points. Tremendous passer averaged better than five assists per game over her four seasons while earning Class B All-New England honors three times, being Salem News Player of the Year as a sophomore and Eastern Independent League MVP as a senior. Now plays at Tufts University.
The Bench
Kellie Macdonald, Danvers: 6-foot forward scored 1,089 career points and was 2011 Northeastern Conference South MVP. Went on to help Williams College reach the Division 3 Women's Final Four as a four-year collegiate starter.
Meg Collins, Masconomet: 5-foot-7 guard was a floor general who earned three All-Cape Ann League nods and was one of the top rebounds guards of her era. Three-sport standout captained the women's basketball team at Trinity College.
Jackie Panneton, Salem: 5-foot-10 forward was a four-year starter and two-time captain for the Witches while graduating with over 1,000 career points and over 1,000 career rebounds. Put up 17.7 points and 12.7 rebounds on average as a senior, helping Salem to a state tournament win and went on to play at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
Hannah O'Flynn, Ipswich: 5-foot-9 forward became the fourth Tiger girl to notch 1,000 career points while garnering Salem News Player of the Year honors for 2010 and being Cape Ann League Small MVP in both 2010 & 2011. Versatile athlete excelled at soccer and participated in track at Dartmouth College. Now works as a producer/director at ESPN.
Mak Graves, Masconomet: 5-foot-5 guard could score with the best of the them, going over 1,000 points this past winter. Was also a relentless defender with 52 steals as a senior and absolutely stellar quickness. A member of the USA U-19 field hockey squad, Graves will play that sport at Northeastern.
Hailey Anderson, Beverly: 5-foot-8 guard was a prolific scorer from distance that graduated this past spring as Beverly's all-time leader in girls basketball with 1,095 points. Northeastern Conference MVP connected 65 times from beyond the arc in 2020 and graduateD with 193 trifectas. Will play college ball at St. Joseph's Maine.
Ara Talkov, Swampscott: 6-foot combination guard and forward had the size and power to dominate the paint with the skills to handle the ball. Earned back-to-back Northeastern Conference South MVP honors for 2012 & 13 while averaging 17.8 points a night as a senior. Served as a two-year women's basketball captain at Columbia University.
Julia Davis, Ipswich: 5-foot-11 forward was effectively a walking double-double and one of the toughest, most consistent rebounders of her era. Cape Ann League Small co-MVP for the 2012-13 season grabbed more than 20 boards in four different contests that season. Went on to play at Bentley University.
Melissa Gray, Peabody: 5-foot-8 guard averaged double digits for three consecutive seasons and scored better than 15 a night as a junior and senior in 2016-17. Grabbed more than 70 steals as a senior and has enjoyed tremendous scoring success at the college level, going over 1,000 points and earned All-MASCAC honors with a year to go at Westfield State.
Jenna Gagnon, Ipswich: 5-foot-9 guard notched 1,035 points in her Tiger career while earning two straight Cape Ann League Baker division MVP awards. Four-year starter was always reliable and averaged 15.8 point to win the area scoring title for 2015-16. Went on to play at Endicott College.
COACHES
Bob Romeo, Masconomet: The area's wins leader for the 2010s coached the Chieftains for nine seasons in the decade, with an overall mark of 165-57 along with several Cape Ann League crowns, a pair of 20-win seasons, 10 playoff victories and a Division 1 North finals berth. Currently the head coach at North Reading, he took the squad to the state semifinals at TD Garden last winter. Overall, Romeo's teams went 181-66 overall in the 10-year period.
Adam DeBaggis, Bishop Fenwick: Posted 136 victories while leading the Crusaders to 23 playoff wins, the most of any local squad. Guided Fenwick to its first ever girls hoop state title in 2016, plus another Division 3 North title in 2018 and four straight North finals appearances.
All-Prep Squad
Honoring tremendous players that transferred over the course of their high school careers
Masey Zegarowski, Ipswich: 5-foot-8 guard was Salem News and Cape Ann League MVP as a sophomore, then was All-New England Prep School Athletic Conference (NEPSAC) at Tilton. Now plays Division 1 basketball at Bryant.
Alyssa Moreland, Beverly: 5-foot-11 forward dominated the paint and scored in bunches while earning Salem News MVP honors in her freshman season with the Panthers. Is now a force at Tilton.
Oluchi Okananwa, Peabody: 5-foot-9 guard earned Salem News MVP honors in her freshman season and now stars for New Hampton. One of the most active, disruptive defensive forces the Northeastern Conference has seen in recent memory.