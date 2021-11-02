Ten North Shore girls soccer teams are looking forward to getting the state tournament started later this week, although as of Wednesday evening the majority of them didn’t know when their games would be played.
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association revealed brackets for the first ever statewide tournament after tabulating its fist ever official power rankings. The top 32 in each of five divisions make the playoffs, plus any teams outside the top 32 with .500 or better winning percentages.
In Division 1, Beverly High will make its tenth consecutive playoff appearance after a 8-8-1 season that earned them the No. 31 seed. The Panthers will play host to Methuen (seeded 34th at 9-3-5) on Thursday under the lights at nearby Bertram Field in Salem. Beverly won its last two games via shutout to qualify and is led by Kayleigh Crowell (8 goals, 15 points), Izzy Sullivan (8 goals), Grace Fitzgerald (7 goals) and keeper Kayla Cimon. The winner of Beverly and Methuen would advance to face Bishop Feehan sometime this weekend.
Peabody, under first-year coach Andrew Douglass, is in the D1 field for the 25th straight year after a 7-5-4 regular season. The Tanners will hit the road to face traditional power Concord-Carlisle (11-2-5, seeded 10th) Saturday at 11 a.m. Senior keeper Emma Bloom is one of the area’s best and seniors Emily McDonough (10 goals) and McKayla Fisher (9 assists) lead the offense.
Some Northeastern Conference heavyweights populate the Division 2 bracket. Five-time defending NEC Dunn champion Danvers (13-2-3) is seeded fifth and will host either North Attleboro or Somerville (who play a preliminary round game Thursday) in opening round action. Senior captain Arianna Bezanson leads the Falcons and the North Shore in scoring with 20 goals and 29 points. Fellow captain Gabby Chisholm anchors the defense and freshman Georgia Prouty also has 20 points. It’s the 31st straight trip to the postseason for DHS.
Masconomet (16-2) enters the playoffs on a ten game win streak. The Chieftains are seeded 10th and will face Dartmouth (12-3-3) in opening round action. It’s a diverse attack for Masco, with speedy Elena Lindonen (8 goals, 6 assists), Taylor Bovardi (12 goals, 20 points) and Lauren Boughner (7 goals) among those to keep an eye on.
NEC Dunn division champion Marblehead has enjoyed its best season in a half dozen years and makes its first playoff appearance since 2016. At 13-4-1 the Magicians are seeded No. 26, earning a long trip to No. 7 Westborough (11-0-5). Annie Sheridan (8 goals) and Samantha Dormer (9 goals) are top finishers for Marblehead with Ella Kramer being near the top the area list in assists with 12.
A very stingy Bishop Fenwick team is seeded No. 8 in a massive 44-team Division 3 field. The Crusaders (8-1-7) allowed only four goals all season with keeper Claudia Keith having 40 career shutouts. Up top, Ally Mitchell is dangerous for Fenwick with Bella DelVacchio and Ella Morgan among the top midfielders in Eastern Mass. Fenwick hosts the winner of Tattasqua and Boston Latin for the first round and could face rival Austin Prep in the Round of 16 if both advance.
Swampscott (10-4-4) draws a trip to Cape Ann League Kinney champion Newburyport (12-2-4) for opening round action. The Big Blue are also excellent defensively with only eight goals allowed all year and keeper Lilian Gosselin having 12 clean sheets. Sophie DiGrande (9 goals) is as good a finisher as they come.
Essex Tech (9-9-0) squeezed into the Division 3 field and is seeded at No. 39. The Hawks travel to East Bridgewater (9-7-2) for preliminary round action on Thursday. Carrie Martinez and Deanna DelBene are the leading scorers for coach Kelly Barrio’s squad.
The Division 4 action will run through Hamilton-Wenham, since top four seeds host games until the neutral site semifinals. The CAL Baker champion Generals (13-1-2) are unbeaten in 13 straight games and earned the No. 2 seed. They’ll host either Bishop Connolly or Tri County Regional in the opening round Sunday afternoon. Seniors Jane Maguire (16 goals, 25 points) and Claire Nistl (13 goals) are big-time threats for the Generals, who are making their ninth straight postseason trip.
The rigors of CAL play swung the power seeds enough to earn Ipswich (6-10-2) a home playoff game and the No. 15 seed. The Tigers will host St. Mary’s of Worcester (15-3-0) in the first round and could face rival H-W if both teams win their opening games. Captains Carter King (12 goals) and Colby Filosa (9 goals) helped Ipswich earn its first playoff spot since 2013.
State playoff berths are not official until 24 hours after they’re first posted, so visit the tournament website at MIAA.ezstream.net to monitor any changes. Also note that after the first round, all tickets must be purchased online through GoFan.co.