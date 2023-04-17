The high school girls lacrosse season is underway, with the dozen teams in our region swiftly finding their identity. Here’s a squad-by-squad breakdown of what to expect moving forward:
BEVERLY
Last year’s record: 13-9 (Lost to Walpole in Div. 1 Round of 32)
Head coach: Courtney McKallagat (4th season)
Team captains: Abbey Kelley, Sr. G; Grace Gonzalez, Sr. D; Caroline Hickey, Sr. D; Claire Brean, Sr. A
Other key contributors: Lauren Caley, Jr. M; Jenna Schweizer, Jr. M; Joselyn Silva, Soph. M; Lily Shea, Jr. A.
Outlook: The Panthers are looking to build off a successful 2022 campaign and have a core group of returning players, including offensive talents Caley, Silva and Shea, among others, as well as some strong young players added to the mix. The expectations are to remain competitive within the Northeastern Conference and earn another tournament berth.
BISHOP FENWICK
Last year’s record: 9-11 (Lost to Pentucket in Div. 3 Round of 16)
Head coach: Jillian Robinson (1st season)
Team captains: Sam Sharp, Sr. D; Kayla Carlin, Sr. M
Other key contributors: Kylie Bloom, Soph. A; Lauren Woods, Jr. A; Ruby Cahill, Jr. M; Ava Molineaux, Jr. D.
Outlook: The Crusaders are a young team and welcome a new head coach in Robinson to the mix. She previously served as the head coach both at Salem High and Swampscott and will look to build the Fenwick program up. “This season we’re looking to establish and grow our team culture,” said Robinson. “We’re working to get better every day to meet our team goal, which is qualifying for the state tournament.”
DANVERS
Last year’s record: 11-8 (Lost to Agawam in Div. 2 Round of 32)
Head coach: Nico Prandi (10th season)
Team captains: Kaylee Rich, Sr. M; Eliana Anderson, Sr. M; Sadie Bucco, Sr. D; Megan McGinnity, Jr. G.
Other key contributors: Jordan Turcotte, Jr. M.
Outlook: Fresh off a solid season in 2022, the Falcons hope to continue to make strides and improve on last year’s success. According to Prandi, Danvers is “striving to compete for the top spot in the NEC.” They’re experienced and plan to take it one game at a time and let the chips fall where they may come June.
ESSEX TECH
Last year’s record: 17-3 (Lost to Weston in Division 3 Round of 16)
Head coach: Matt Gwilliam (7th season)
Team captains: Maddie McDonald, Sr. M; Molly McLeod, Sr. M; Ava Allaire, Sr. D; Katie Comeau, Sr. A.
Other key contributors: Carrie Martinez, Jr. M; Janelle Dalton, Soph. M; Olivia Isidro, Jr. A.
Outlook: The Hawks have firepower, depth and experience led by McDonald, who scored 100-plus goals a season ago. Gwilliam has scheduled some more challenging regular season opponents in preparation for next year’s move to the Cape Ann League, but the team expectations remain the same: win the Commonwealth Athletic Conference for a third straight season and capture the state vocational championship for the second straight year. Come tournament time, Essex Tech will look to make a deeper run in Division 3 competition.
HAMILTON-WENHAM
Last year’s record: 12-8 (Lost to Triton in Div. 4 Round of 16)
Head coach: Emily Leland (1st season)
Team captains: Ava Vautour, Jr. G; Dylan Whitman, Sr. A; Emma Happel, Sr. A.
Other key contributors: Evie Bernard, Fr. M.
Outlook: With just two seniors in Whitman and Happel, the Generals figure to have some growing pains this spring. They have a lot of scoring to replace with reigning Salem News Player of the Year Haley Hamilton (145 goals last season) lost to graduation. Yet they’re hungry and have a talented group of underclassmen that will be asked to play immediate roles. That includes Evie Bernard, who scored two goals in a recent loss to CAL rival Ipswich.
IPSWICH
Last year’s record: 11-8 (Lost to Nantucket in Div. 4 quarterfinals)
Head coach: Allison Tivnan (3rd season)
Team captains: Ashton Flather, Sr. G; Kayden Flather, Sr. A; Lexi Wright, Sr. D; Estelle Gromko, Jr. A/M.
Other key contributors: Carolyn Bailey, Sr. A; Halle Greenleaf, Jr. A; Ella Stein, Jr. M; Lucy Winthrop, Soph. M.
Outlook: On paper the Tigers have a stronger, more experienced team than a year ago. Already off to an unbeaten start, Ipswich will rely on some talented offensive pieces (Greenleaf, Kayden Flather and others) as well as a stout netminder in Ashton Flather. “We hope to be one of the top teams in the area and hope to work together,” said coach Tivnan. “We are focusing on ‘We not Me’.”
MASCONOMET
Last year’s record: 16-7 (Lost to eventual state champion Notre Dame-Hingham in Division 2 quarterfinals)
Head coach: Manny Lopes (2nd season)
Team captains: Taylor Bovardi, Sr. D; Emmy Clark, Sr. A; Bella Juliano, Sr. M.
Other key contributors: Sarah Bernier, Sr. M; Kaleigh Monagle, Sr. D; Elizabeth King, Sr. G; MacKenzie Cronin, Jr. G.
Outlook: The Chieftains are locked and loaded for another season and potential deep tournament run. Clark, the reigning NEC scoring leader, returns along with Bovardi and Juliano, who are expected to play big roles as well. Masco has started out 4-1, with its only loss coming to CAL power Manchester Essex in overtime (9-8). Defensively, both Cronin and senior returner Elizabeth “Bitsy” King are talented goalies capable of big games.
MARBLEHEAD
Last year’s record: 8-12 (Lost to Bedford in Div. 2 Round of 32)
Head coach: Annie Madden (13th season)
Team captains: Saylor Caruso, Sr. D; Sydney Langton, Sr. M.
Other key contributors: Isabelle Ferrante, Sr. A; Lucy Wales, Sr. M.
Outlook: It wasn’t long ago that Marblehead was dominating the NEC year in and year out. With so much talent lost to graduation in recent years, the Magicians have endured a bit of a rebuilding period while still winning enough games to qualify for tournament play. This spring, and despite a slow start, they’re poised to turn things around and potentially improve on last year’s record. “We want to make it into the postseason. We believe that with hard work and dedication of our senior leaders and captains, our young team is ready to compete,” said Madden.
PEABODY
Last year’s record: 15-4
Head coach: Michelle Roach (2nd season)
Team captains: Katie Amico, Sr. M/D; McKenna Forni, Sr. M/D; Kayla Landry, Sr. M; Siobhan Smith, Sr. M.
Other key contributors: Brooke Lomasney, Soph. A/M; Madi Barrett, Soph. A; Ally Bettencourt, Soph. M/A; Caitlin Snow, Soph. G; Maia Davis, Soph. M; Addi Merrill, Soph. D; Angela Fabbo, Fr, A.
Outlook: The Tanners have phenomenal leadership and consistent on-field contributions from their four senior captains. Following a wildly successful campaign last spring, Peabody will look to continue to build its program culture and compete at a high level both in the NEC and Division 1 competition. Lomasney and Barrett provide added scoring punch, while Snow is a more than capable last line of defense.
PINGREE
Last year’s record: 16-5 (Won Eastern Independent League title)
Head coach: Jocelyn Graham (1st season back after year off; coached four seasons at Pingree prior to hiatus)
Team captains: Schuyler Lloyd, Sr. M; Cami Traveis, Sr. M; Sophia Comparato, Sr. M.
Other key players: Waters Lloyd, Soph. A; Lauren Collins, Jr. M; Meghan Collins, Sr. M; Anna Smith, Sr. M; Ashley Smail, Jr. D; Kasey Schena, Jr. M.
Outlook: The Highlanders have veteran leadership and skill at both midfield and attack and will look to repeat as Eastern Independent League regular season champs. “We’re looking very strong and dynamic with multiple threats,” said Graham. “The girls have been working very hard and are hoping to show great team play, high scoring games and exciting and aggressive defense this year.”
SALEM
Last year’s record: 6-11
Head coach: Nicole Turton (1st season)
Team captains: Arenne Kenny, Sr. A; Jestiny Torres, Sr. D
Other key contributors: Mari Diaz, Soph. G; Kate Heppner, Soph. M; Samantha Agno, Soph. M/D; Whitney New, Soph. M/D; Neely Harrington, Sr. A.
Outlook: Turton takes over for a Salem program that has struggled to find the win column in recent years. The Witches are still in rebuilding mode, but hope to make significant strides this spring despite returning only six players with varsity experience. “We have a ton of young talent and have already shown tremendous growth in our first (few) games,” said Turton.
SWAMPSCOTT
Last year’s record: 10-7 (Lost to North Middlesex in Div. 3 Round of 32)
Head coach: Al Eaton (2nd season)
Team captains: Abby Eichler, Sr. M; Brooke Waters, Sr. M; Coco Clopton, Jr. M; Lilly Johnson, Sr. A.
Other key contributors: Lilah Caplan, Fr., G; Avery Laundry, Soph. M; Maxine Wald, Jr. D; Chloe Puzzo, Soph. D.
Outlook: The Big Blue lost five seniors to graduation and have some early injuries, so the team certainly has a new look to it. But Eaton, who recently secured his 100th career win, still has high expectations for his squad, feeling they’re still sorting out their identity but have already shown signs of growth.
