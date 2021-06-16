Quick Sticks column: Marblehead stuns Swampscott with scoring frenzy in final minutes of regular season finale

The 2021 high school girls lacrosse regular season officially came to a close on Tuesday, and what better way to wrap up another spring campaign than with a thrilling rivalry match between Swampscott and Marblehead.
The two talented squads came in with one goal in mind: finish on a strong note and streak into the upcoming state tournament with confidence. Despite a somewhat shocking end result, it’s safe to say that both sides accomplished that goal.
Trailing by four goals late in the fourth quarter, Marblehead strung together an improbable comeback to come out on top, 11-10. The Magicians scored five goals in the final three minutes and 20 seconds, stunning a packed crowd on a sunny afternoon at Blocksidge Field.
“It just shows the grit and determination of our girls,” said Magicians’ head coach Annie Madden, her team finishing with an 8-4 overall record. “All season we’ve been battling, trying to overcome all of these obstacles and we play for games like this to go into the tournament; this is exactly what we needed. We have a small roster this year; we used every single player and our game plan was to go out there and make sure we gave 100 percent. We did that today.”
Indeed they did.
Following a goal from Swampscott’s Harper Clopton (team-high 4 goals) that gave her team a 10-6 lead and seemingly put the game out of reach as they headed down the stretch, Marblehead mounted its charge. Magicians’ leading scorer Maddie Erskine started things off with her fourth and final goal of the afternoon before teammate Abby Kalinowski found the back of the net 15 seconds later to bring her squad within two.
Then, things got even crazier.
After another draw control in their favor, the Magicians capitalized again on a shot from Gigi Lombardi. Molly Forbes added another score less than a minute later to knot the game at 10 and set the stage for a pulsating final minute.
“Draw controls,” Swampscott head coach Jillian Robinson said when asked what the biggest reason for the Magicians’ stunning comeback was. Marblehead’s trio of Erskine, Forbes and Hadley Wales dominated the draws in crunch time which led to possession and ultimately goals.
“I think our girls are used to dominating the draw but (Marblehead) is so strong over there and they plugged away at it and came down and clawed away for those last three goals that got them the win.”
Seizing all the remaining momentum, Marblehead proceeded to win one last draw and controlled possession for the next minute as the clock winded down. After settling their offense, Erskine found a cutting Lombardi in front of the net and the latter fired it home as her teammates bombarded her in excitement.
It was the perfect ending to another excellent season for the seaside squad, one they will certainly take with them into the upcoming Division 1 tourney.
“That was probably the best comeback I’ve ever been a part of. It was so fun to play in,” said Erskine, who leads the Magicians with 41 goals and 20 assists this season. “The team really got it together in the end and trusted each other and I knew we had to dig down deep even though we were all very tired. We realized in the last five minutes that for our seniors it was probably the last time we would play Swampscott in lacrosse and it all just set in at the end. We knew it was our time to shine.”
And how about that decisive game-winner by her senior teammate Lombardi?
“That goal was awesome,” said Erskine. “I remember I got the ball and Gigi’s defender fell and I just looked at Gigi and said, ‘Cut! Cut!’. She’s an awesome player, she’s really stepped up this year and improved and I just gave her the ball and prayed that she would finish and she did. Amazing, amazing goal.”
Lombardi may not have been the most likely candidate to score the game-winner, but her coaches and teammates were undoubtedly confident in her abilities with the ball in her stick’s pocket.
“Gigi came in clutch,” said Madden. “We’ve been working on her rolling that crease and she finished it strong. She’s such an impact player for us.”
Prior to the frantic final stretch, Marblehead had also gotten strong offensive contributions from Wales (goal, 2 assists), Forbes (2 goals), Sydney Langton (goal) and Fehr Gillett (assist). Erskine added three assists in the win, while goalie Elizabeth Driscoll made some terrific saves between the posts.
“We needed this excitement going into the tournament and especially because it’s anybody’s game,” added Madden. “It’s been a crazy year for all of these high school athletes and this right here just shows how far we’ve come. We have nine seniors who graduated a week and a half ago and they’re here to play, they’re here to stay.”
On the other side, it was unquestionably a tough loss to swallow for the Big Blue, but not one that will shake them moving forward. Swampscott was tremendous all season long and just as good for the better part of four quarters on Tuesday. They simply fell victim to a miraculous comeback by an equally talented group.
“That’s a good team,” said Robinson. “They got one of the best players in the league over there (Erskine), so I’m happy with our team. That’s a good game to go off into the tournament.”
Reese Robertson scored three goals in the setback for Swampscott, Harper Clopton had four while her younger sister Coco Clopton dropped in one. Scarlett Ciciotti also scored once to round out the Big Blue’s production.
Both Swampscott and Marblehead will be among the true contenders in Division 2 and 1 North, respectively, with both sides hoping their regular season finale will better prepare them for the worthy competition in front of them. The brackets for all the upcoming spring sports tournaments are slated to be released sometime on Wednesday.
Congratulations to Essex Tech for securing a perfect regular season (13-0) with Tuesday’s 14-1 drubbing of Gloucester. Nine different players scored in the final victory, a somewhat common occurrence for the Hawks this spring, and the team will now head into the state tournament with the utmost confidence.
Two girls to watch as they dive into their postseason run? Look no further than sisters Maddie and Molly McDonald. The latter is a senior captain and has scored 39 goals on the year, while her younger sister, a sophomore, dropped in 46 to lead the team.
Masconomet also finished the year unbeaten, with a signature 8-7 win over Peabody last week serving as the icing on the cake.
Senior captain Morgan Bovardi, who netted the game-winner on a free position shot against the Tanners on the road, finished a phenomenal farewell campaign with 40 goals and 35 assists. She’s undoubtedly a lead candidate for Northeastern Conference Player of the Year. Bovardi has been aided by the strong play of Emma Flynn (37 goals, 10 assists), Emmy Clark (29 goals, 16 assists), Jolie Dalton (27 goals, 6 assists), Issy Verrier (15 goals, 15 assists) and Bella Juliano (19 goals, 3 assists).
Due to their regular dominance on offense, the Chieftains rarely found themselves on D for extended stretches. However, goalie Bitsy King made the most of her opportunities between the posts, making 50 stops and finishing with an impressive save percentage.
###
