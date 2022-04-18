This time last year, the Masconomet girls lacrosse team was building towards an unbeaten regular season and a trip to the Div. 2 North title game.
While the Chieftains won’t go undefeated this spring — they’ve already dropped two contests to tough out-of-conference opponents in Needham and Newburyport — they’re still very much a threat to not only repeat as NEC North champs, but string together a deep run come playoff time.
Led by newly appointed first-year head coach Manny Lopes, Masco is a talented, deep and driven group that’s off to an encouraging 4-2 start. Outside of the 15-3 setback to powerful Newburyport, the Chieftains have secured dominant wins of 18-6, 19-2, 20-5 and 13-2 against quality opponents. They’re now in the midst of a lengthy stretch of NEC tilts and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the squad rip off a significant win streak.
“It’s certainly a very talented squad to say the least,” said Lopes, who coached at Gloucester High last season and has also coached girls lacrosse at Revere. “They had a very talented group last year but only got to play 13 games, all within the NEC. So now we’re able to put in 20 games and have seven games in addition to the 13 league games to give us some competition that we can learn from and benefit from.
“Our short term goal is the NEC North title again, which is reachable for us, but we would like to get to that state final as well,” he added. “One game at a time.”
An experienced coach who’s been around the game for quite some time, Lopes says he tends to lead from defense to offense, with an emphasis on defense first. Fortunately for him, he’s got a tremendously gifted group of girls to anchor that defense.
Junior Taylor Bovardi — one of two younger sisters on the team of recently graduated standout Morgan Bovardi — is the anchor on that side of the ball and Lopes couldn’t be more ecstatic to have her running the show.
“She’s an incredible athlete and has a great feel for the game,” said Lopes.
Bovardi’s younger sister, Riley, lines up alongside her, as does Kaylee Lucas and Kaleigh Monagle. Collectively, they form an impressive quartet capable of throwing even the most high powered offenses off their game.
Behind that stout back line are new goalies Mackenize Cronin, a sophomore who also plays goalie for the girls hockey team, as well as freshman Mia Schildkraut. Those two will split time between the posts this season while working diligently with assistant coach Annie Alfosin to learn the ins and outs of the position.
On the other end, Masco boasts plenty of goal scorers and midfield threats. Junior attacks Emmy Clark, Bella Juliano and Maggie Sturgis are all returning standouts with a knack for finding the back of the net or dishing to the open teammate for a cutting goal.
Then there’s senior captains Allie Baker and Liza Brockelman, both of whom boast experience, leadership and on field prowess. Fellow senior Jolie Dalton, who scored over 30 goals last season in a somewhat secondary role, seems to be the final piece to the offensive puzzle.
“The stuff they can do on offense and watching them play offensively really is amazing,” said Lopes.
In addition, key returnee Sarah Bernier should be added back to the mix soon after suffering a wrist injury earlier in the year. She’s another gifted athlete who thrives both defensively and in the midfield.
The Chieftains will have some tough matchups in the coming weeks, including an intriguing bout with talented Peabody on Monday. They’ll wrap up their regular season conference schedule on May 19 against Salem before finishing spring with out of league bouts against West Springfield, Dover-Sherborn, Manchester Essex and Notre Dame Hingham.
“Those four games at the end of the season will be great (tournament) preparation for us, that’s why I scheduled them,” said Lopes. “Hopefully it well help seed us reasonably high (in the playoffs) and get us enough experience for having to deal with some of the tougher teams in Division 2. We already saw a very, very good Newburyport and were able to learn from that. We just want to keep growing and improving and take it one game at a time.”
Shout out to Salem, who has already won two games this spring after going winless for three years.
Breanna Stead dropped in nine goals in the Witches first win of the year against Malden, and just days later, she helped her team get past Saugus, 6-5. Mei Li Hannig, Sierra Clawson and Grace Milano have also been steady contributors offensively, while goalie Arrene Kenney has more than held her own in net.
Huge week for Hamilton-Wenham standout Haley Hamilton. The Middlebury-bound senior scored 10 goals in a competitive 14-13 loss to Danvers last Saturday before pumping in eight more in a 12-11 win over rival Ipswich.
Hamilton led the area in scoring with 57 goals to go with 14 assists last spring en route to team MVP, CAL and Salem News all-star status. This season, she’s well on her way to surpassing those totals for a Generals team looking to get back into the playoff picture.
“Haley’s a star on the field and off the field,” said Generals’ head coach Abby Schibli. “She leads with not only her athleticism and great stick work and skill, but she’s just a really positive person that leads by example on the team.”
Quick Sticks is a high school girls lacrosse column that runs in The Salem News every Monday during the spring season.