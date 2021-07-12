Not many high school girls lacrosse players were able to accomplish what Peabody's Hailee Lomasney did this past spring.
In fact, in the state of Massachusetts alone, you can probably count them on one hand.
The senior captain scored 50 goals and dished out 40 assists in just 15 games, surpassing the 200 career point mark in the process following a four-goal, five-assist afternoon against Beverly back in June. Lomasney guided the Tanners to a 10-4 overall record in the ever-competitive Northeastern Conference, earning league Player of the Year honors to boot. A team player through and through, the talented recent graduate did anything and everything she could to help her team win games regardless of the situation or circumstances.
Although the Tanners ultimately bowed out of state tournament play with a Division 1 North first round loss to North Andover, Lomasney's phenomenal campaign didn't go unnoticed. And this past weekend, she took home one of the highest honors one can receive as she was named an All-American by USA Lacrosse.
"When coach D (Peabody head coach Dennis Desroches) called me I was in complete shock and extremely humbled," said Lomasney. "It has been a dream come true to get this award not only for me but for my team and my community. I knew the first person I had to tell was my dad (Ed, a standout Tanner athlete in his day and a youth lacrosse coaching pioneer) and his reaction was the best part about it because he has been the main reason for my success in lacrosse."
"Hailee is the definition of a team player. Her numbers show it," added Desroches. "She distributes as well as scores, but does all the things needed to be successful — ground balls, draw control and full field defense. She's a leader in practice as well as the game and averaged almost seven points per game this season. Most important of all is that she is a great person and knows how to bring others together."
Over the years, especially in the last decade, Peabody has churned out some terrific lacrosse players, including recent Hall of Fame inductees Lucy McCallum and Heather Popp. Recent graduates like Olivia Kiricoples (2020), Colleen Crotty (2020), Sarah Napolitano (2015) and Lauren Wolff (2017), the latter of whom holds the all-time scoring record at Peabody High with 252 points, all made their mark and then some during their time in Tanner City.
But throughout the lengthy history of the school's girls lacrosse program, never has an individual earned All-American distinction — until now. Considering the upward trajectory of the squad in recent years, Lomasney believes it won't be long until someone else joins her.
"It's so amazing but I could've never done it alone," said Lomasney. "The Peabody girls lacrosse program from youth to high school has made me into the player and person I am today. Girls lacrosse has improved immensely in Peabody and I wouldn't be surprised at all if another girl moving up to the high school in years to come earns the same distinction as me."
While Lomasney's memorable farewell season certainly jumps off the page, it shouldn't come as a surprise. She was an NEC and Salem News all-star as a sophomore two years back and was well on her way to a similar run as a junior before that season was wiped away due to the pandemic.
Despite shining on the soccer pitch and track surfaces during the fall and winter months, the UMass Lowell bound attacker works tirelessly on her lacrosse skills year round. She's a key member for the club team Boston Laxachusetts, and spends hours on end fine tuning her game in her backyard. That, along with a pure passion and affinity for the sport has allowed her to improve each and every year she takes the field — and she'll certainly bring that drive and enthusiasm with her to the Division 1 River Hawks.
"I played with Boston Laxachusetts throughout COVID and spent a lot of my time in my backyard with my pitch back and net improving my stick work and shooting," she said. "I knew that working on those areas would help my team and I be successful ... especially when it came to feeding and shooting the ball."
Lomasney's brilliant high school career has officially come to a close. But what she's been able to accomplish in three short seasons will be remembered for quite some time, and she certainly doesn't take that for granted.
"I honestly don't think I could have asked for a better final season playing lacrosse," she said. "I was surrounded by great teammates and coaches. A lot of my teammates and I have been playing together since youth and to finish with a successful season means a lot. With some of the great wins and tough games, that made it even better.
"I am extremely proud and will always be a Peabody Tanner."
Lomasney and her Peabody Tanners deserve a ton of credit for their exploits this spring, but so do the other dozen or so teams in our area. Each and every one of our squads faced a number of hurdles this past season while dealing with the ongoing pandemic — schedule uncertainties, rule changes, player absences ... the list goes on. And all of them plugged away without any complaints, gripes or push backs.
Here's a quick recap of some of the more notable achievements from the North Shore high school girls lax season that was.
Beverly may have had a "down" season by its standards, but the Panthers undoubtedly made strides under first-year head coach Courtney McKallagat. At 5-10 they gave a strong Winchester team a run for its money in the opening round of the Division 1 North tourney. Nora Kersten earned NEC all-star status, while freshman Lauren Caley gained more and more confidence as the season rolled on, finishing with a team-best 23 goals and 17 assists. She'll certainly be a player to watch in the Garden City next spring.
Bishop Fenwick won 10 of its 13 regular season games while largely dominating its Catholic Central League opponents. The Crusaders could score with the best of them, as Karina Gyllenhaal pumped in 49 goals and Brynn Bertucci (24 goals), Hanna Goodreau (22), Samantha Montecalvo (23) and Lucy O'Flynn (21) all notched at least 20 markers.
Danvers quietly flew under the radar in the NEC, going a solid 9-4 and earning the No. 11 seed in Division 1 North. The Falcons snagged a pair of tourney wins (over Tewksbury and Malden), getting some fine play throughout the season from senior standout Ashley Curcuru (40 goals, 14 assists). Grace Brinkley (34 goals, 24 assists), Kaylee Rich (26 goals, 16 assists) and Eliana Anderson (30 goals, 9 assists) also shined in what was certainly a successful season for head coach Nico Prandi's group.
Essex Tech absolutely obliterated its Commonwealth Athletic Conference opponents, cruising to an unbeaten regular season while outscoring foes by a ridiculous 201-41 margin. Perhaps the Hawks would have benefited from some out-of-conference games come playoff time, as they ultimately fell short against Manchester Essex (13-3) in the Division 2 North second round. Still, it was a campaign to be proud of for the Hawks, one that saw sisters Molly and Maddie McDonald shine on every level. The siblings combined for 99 goals on the year, and while Molly has since graduated, Maddie will be back for her junior campaign next spring.
Hamilton-Wenham held its own against a number of deeper, more experienced teams in the Cape Ann League, and did so on the heels of their top player: Haley Hamilton. The extremely skilled junior dropped in a team-high 57 goals and handed out 14 assists on her way to CAL All-Conference honors.
You'd be hard pressed to find a more dynamic duo in the Cape Ann League than Ipswich's Cayla Greenleaf and Riley Daly. The senior tandem combined for nearly 150 points — Greenleaf had 55 goals and 28 assists, Daly finished with 37 goals and 24 assists — while leading their team both on and off the field. Both players were deservedly named All-Conference selections at season's end.
Marblehead didn't quite boast the depth they've had in recent years, but still managed to remain relevant as one of the top teams in the NEC. The Magicians' signature win came in the regular season finale against Swampscott, as they erased a four goal deficit in the final minutes to walk away with a thrilling last second win. Senior Maddie Erskine (54 goals, 25 assists) led the charge offensive charge all season long, while goalie Elizabeth Driscoll continued to shine between the posts, making over 100 stops and finishing with a save percentage above .700.
It's difficult to argue that any team in the area shined brighter than Masconomet this spring. In just her first year at the helm, head coach Paige Rogers guided the Chieftains to a perfect regular season (13-0), the top seed in Division 1 North and a trip to the sectional championship game. Although Rogers' group eventually fell to an extremely talented Chelmsford team in the aforementioned title tilt, the perennial powerhouse program didn't miss a beat in 2021. Morgan Bovardi was unquestionably the team's leader and top talent; she wrapped up a fantastic four-year career with 57 goals and 50 assists. With a slew of gifted underclassmen returning to the fold next year, expect Masco to pick up right where it left off 10 months from now.
In Peabody, senior Amber Kiricoples was neck and neck in the scoring column with the All-American Lomasney. The former finished with 50 goals and 21 assists while serving as another irreplaceable leader for the squad. Goalie Olivia LaValle was one of the top shot-stoppers in the area, making 171 saves with a 5.15 goals against average and a save percentage near .700.
Swampscott made one of the deepest tournament runs in the area, reaching the Division 2 North semifinals before losing a tight battle against Manchester Essex (12-8 setback). Reese Robertson, Harper Clopton, Elizabeth Green, Broghan Laundry all strung together all-star caliber seasons, as they helped the Big Blue to a 14-4 record.
Quick Sticks is a high school girls lacrosse column that appears in The Salem News each week during the spring season. This is the final installment of this year's column. Contact staff writer Nick Giannino at Ngiannino@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.
