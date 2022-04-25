Salem High athletics hold a special place in Jillian Robinson‘s heart.
A 2009 graduate of the school, Robinson played multiple sports for the Witches before going on to compete for the varsity lacrosse team at Westfield State. She found her way into coaching soon after, enjoying perhaps her best season a year ago with the Swampscott girls lacrosse team. Robinson guided that 2021 Big Blue group to a 12-3 regular season record and a trip to the Division 2 North semifinals.
While she certainly relishes her experience at Swampscott, a new opportunity presented itself this spring and she simply couldn’t pass it up. That opportunity? Head coach for the girls lacrosse team back at her alma mater, Salem High.
“The past few years I’ve seen the (Salem) program numbers dwindle and that made me nervous,” explained Robinson. “I was involved with the field hockey program about eight or nine years ago (at Salem High) and we ran out of kids to field a team and now the program is totally gone. So when this job opened up I really wanted to come back and build up that lacrosse community, work with parks and rec, get some clinics going and bring Salem High girls lacrosse back to where it should be.”
Robinson soon waved goodbye to Swampscott and took over a Witches team that had failed to find the win column in each of the past two seasons. She’s already seen an increase in interest and fields 17 varsity players and 33 total girls in the program. More importantly, the team has already won two games and it appears the fire is back for a squad that had been swiftly deteriorating.
“It’s been really rewarding,” she said. “Showing up to a team that doesn’t really have much experience or high numbers, it’s just been really nice to see that they’re interested in learning and trying something new and honestly, they’re pretty good at it.”
Salem opened up the spring with a tough 12-0 setback to Gloucester. But Robinson says her girls learned a ton from that loss, and it showed their next time out on the field.
The Witches proceeded to handle Malden, 18-7, for their first win in three years and followed that up with another victory over Saugus, 6-5. Through five games the Witches sit at 2-3 and continue to show improvements each and every day.
“We couldn’t really get any shots off against Gloucester; it was really everybody’s first experience playing with a full roster and everything was brand new for them,” said Robinson. “Then the next game, getting that win over Malden was a huge confidence booster. Everybody was so happy that their heard work had been paying off.”
While the vast majority of Robinson’s players are extremely new to the sport — many having first picked up a lacrosse stick just last month — she does have the luxury of bringing back returning standout Breanna Stead. The senior middie has scored a team-best 11 goals thus far to go with six assists, and has been a tremendous leader alongside fellow captains Mei li Hannig (7 goals, 9 assists) and junior Molly Mercier.
Robinson says that all three captains played an integral role in recruiting this offseason and bolstering the Witches’ roster, with many soccer players joining them on the team.
“Breanna is a really strong player with great stick skills and she sets the tone for the whole team,” said Robinson. “Everyone looks up to her; she’s super responsible and a really good leader. Having her on the field with her stick skills and confidence really brings up everyone around her.”
Sierra Clawson is another player who’s impressed early, having scored 10 goals and dished out seven assists. Defensively, junior Jestiny Torres has been excellent.
“She really breaks up the plays in transition and does an awesome job getting under that ball and intercepting it,” Robinson said of Torres. “She’s somebody that’s really caught on to the game very fast and we’re excited to have her back for another year.”
Goalie Arenne Kenney, who does have experience at the position, has more than held her own in net, making 39 saves thus far.
Robinson said the goal is to make the playoffs this spring while continuing to grow and learn each and every day. It’s certainly going to be a process, but Robinson and her players are up for the challenge.
The Witches will get a second crack at Gloucester on Monday before Robinson takes on her old team, Swampscott, the following afternoon.
“I’m excited to see them,” she said. “They’re a really young program, too, and I’ve known all of those girls since seventh and eighth grade, so it’s going to be a fun game.”
Hamilton-Wenham currently sits one game below .500 at 2-3 thus far. However, two of those three losses came in extremely tight fashion, with a 9-7 setback to perennial CAL power Manchester Essex and a 14-13 decision at Danvers. The other loss? That would be a 20-10 outcome against a very talented Newburyport team that has utterly dominated the CAL thus far, with convincing wins against the likes of Triton (20-2), Pentucket (16-5) and even Masconomet (15-3).
Bottom line: the Generals are undoubtedly better than a .500 team, and that’s going to start showing as they dive deeper into their league schedule.
The squad boasts one of, if not the best, scorers on the North Shore in Haley Hamilton. The Middlebury-bound senior has pumped in 38 goals in those five games already and surpassed the 100-goal mark for her career in the recent setback to Newburyport. She’s had games of 10 goals, eight goals and seven goals already and currently sits at 107 career goals with a number of games left to be played.
“What I’ve seen with Haley is consistency,” said Generals head coach Abby Schibli. “Over the years there were definitely parts of her game that she would have shining moments, but just a few things that she could’ve been more consistent at. and this year she’s just been unbelievable.
“She’s the first to ground balls, she’s dominated the draw control and her shot is incredibly accurate. She’s finishing much better than she used to and she’s also just a leading force in general for the team.”
Schibli has been very impressed with Hamilton’s ability to share the ball, especially in transition, and give her teammates the opportunity to score first.
“She’s not a selfish player at all, quite the opposite actually,” said Schibli.
Hamilton’s positivity on and off the field combined with her pure skill and work ethic has her on the brink of an historic campaign in South Hamilton. The Generals travel to Pentucket on Monday before a home tilt against fellow CAL rival Georgetown on Wednesday to wrap up this week’s slate.
Essex Tech strung together a fantastic season last spring, going unbeaten at 13-0 before advancing to the Div. 2 North quarterfinals in the MIAA state tournament.
This year, the Hawks have seemingly picked up right where they left off. Led by junior Maddie McDonald‘s tremendous offensive start (31 goals, 11 assists), head coach Matt Gwilliam‘s group currently sits at 5-0. They’ve scored at least 14 goals in every game, including a recent 19-9 triumph over Nashoba and a 16-8 win over Greater Lowell Tech to open the year.
Katie Comeau has chipped in with a team-best 16 assists to go with nine goals, and nearly every player on the team has found the scoresheet at least once. The Hawks were off last week and will return to the field from a 12-day absence on Tuesday at Whittier (4 p.m. start).
