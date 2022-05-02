Many of our local girls lacrosse squads will get their first taste of the newly implemented statewide playoff format this spring. and on Friday afternoon, those potential contenders got an early look at where they stand in the MIAA power rankings.
We’re just a few weeks into the campaign, but it’s a big enough sample size to gauge the potential of the North Shore’s top teams.
Without further adieu, here’s a breakdown of the first returns.
DIVISION 1Current top seed: Walpole (7-1)
Local teams in mix: Peabody (No. 25 at 3-2); Beverly (No. 31 at 5-3)
The Tanners, who bettered their 3-2 record with a dominant 16-6 win at Danvers on Thursday, are more than capable of bolstering their position in the Div. 1 bracket. The five-game sample size when Friday’s rankings dropped didn’t give them many opportunities to truly make their mark just yet.
But Peabody is a strong, deep team. Under the guidance of first-year head coach Michelle Roach, they’ve looked like team oriented, unselfish group that plays smart and can beat you in a myriad of ways. Sophomore Brooke Lomasney (team-high 25 goals, 21 assists) has been tremendous, freshman Madi Barrett (14 goals, 19 assists) looks anything but a first year player, and girls like McKayla Fisher, Siobhan Smith and Ally Bettencourt have been huge.
Beverly, meanwhile, checks in just below the Tanners in the rankings and has proven to be another threat in the NEC. The Panthers gave powerhouse Masconomet a competitive affair (20-10 decision) and handed CAL power Ipswich a somewhat surprising home loss last week. They boast plenty of offensive firepower between Lily Shea, Lauren Caley and Kayleigh Crowell and have a stingy defense led by senior Nora Kersten.
Bottom line: Division 1 is a gauntlet, but I fully expect both Peabody and Beverly to bolster their ranks in the coming weeks.
DIVISION 2Current top seed: Notre Dame Hingham (9-1)
Local teams in mix: Masconomet (No. 7 at 8-2); Danvers (No. 19 at 7-1); Marblehead (No. 34 at 3-7)
Masco hasn’t missed a beat despite graduating numerous seniors and switching coaches for the second time in as many years. First-year coach Manny Lopes has led his squad to seven straight wins over the past two weeks, including dominant decisions over Danvers (20-5), Marblehead (13-2), Winthrop (20-6) and Gloucester (14-2).
Their offense has been relentless, with Emmy Clark already hitting the 50-goal mark and both Jolie Dalton (31 goals) and Bella Juliano (24) chipping in with regularity. Like Peabody, whom they edged out 14-13 earlier this season, the Chieftains are extremely deep and should remain in the top 10 of Div. 2 all season as a true contender.
Danvers, which now sits at 7-2 after Thursday’s loss to Peabody, began the season in impressive fashion and looked like an early candidate to contend for an NEC title. While Thursday’s disappointing result against the Tanners somewhat hinders their start, one game isn’t the end all be all for this team. They have experience winning close contests (beating Hamilton-Wenham 14-13 and Triton 13-12) and have great leadership at the top. Ellie Anderson, Jordan Turcotte, Kaylee Rich and Katherine Purcell lead the scoring department for a group that’s reached double digit goals in all but two games thus far.
Finally, Marblehead hasn’t gotten off to its best start in terms of wins and losses, but the progress is clear as day. The young Magicians are grinding and making improvements each time out, as evident by a recent 19-11 win over Beverly after they had dropped an earlier season contest to the Panthers (14-8). There’s plenty of work to be done, but with girls like Lucy Wales, Hadley Wales, Sydney Langton and Gigi Lombardi, coupled with the veteran leadership of coach Annie Madden, the Magicians will be in the mix for a playoff berth later this month.
DIVISION 3
Current top seed: Newburyport (7-1)
Local teams in mix: Essex Tech (No. 13 at 5-1); Swampscott (No. 16 at 3-2); Bishop Fenwick (No. 19 at 4-6)
Following an unbeaten 5-0 start, Essex Tech came back down to earth with a 14-2 setback to Manchester Essex — the same Hornets team that ousted the Hawks from the playoffs last spring. But the Hawks have utterly dominated their league competition thus far, outscoring those opponents by a significant 96-29 margin. Maddie McDonald is as complete a player as there is on the North Shore, and as long as the Hawks continue to roll through the CAC slate, they’ll once again be in the mix for a high seed come playoff time.
It’s been an up and down start for Swampscott, but it all came together in last week’s decisive 16-1 win over Salem as they climbed over .500. The Big Blue then had Wednesday’s game against Winthrop postponed due to a lack of referees, so they’ll have to wait until this week to continue the upward trajectory. Broghan Laundry has been excellent in a lead role once again thus far, and Swampscott will have numerous opportunities to climb the ranks in a competitive Div. 3 bracket.
For Bishop Fenwick, outside of a 12-2 loss to Manchester Essex, the team has been wildly competitive. Their other setbacks include a 14-9 decision to Bishop Feehan, a 16-10 loss to Hamilton-Wenham, an 11-7 defeat at the hands of Austin Prep and an 18-8 decision vs. Arlington. Fenwick plays in a conference with a ton of balance; expect a grind every game for them as the season rolls on. One player to watch? Karina Gyllenhaal. She’s the team’s leading scorer and can light it up with the best of them.
DIVISION 4Current top seed: Manchester Essex (7-0)
Local teams in mix: Hamilton-Wenham (No. 6 at 3-4)
Despite sitting one game below .500, the Generals were rewarded with a high seed thanks to their strength of schedule and competitive results. Led by superstar Haley Hamilton (team-best 53 goals already), head coach Abby Schibli’s group is capable of competing with anyone in the Cape Ann League, even unbeaten and current top-seed Manchester Essex whom they lost to 9-7 in a season opener. It’d be surprising if they don’t have more wins than losses by the end of the season, and have a great chance at doing just that with games against North Reading, Georgetown and Triton this week.
