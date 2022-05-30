Sate tournament time is nearly upon us. On the local girls lacrosse scene, a number of teams have already qualified and will look to make their mark at the one-and-done level.
With just a handful of regular season games remaining this week, let’s dive into where our squads stand as they gear up for the postseason.
■■■
Beverly has plenty of firepower to compete at a high level in Division 1. Yes, Div. 1 is a gauntlet, and at 11-8 the Panthers were seeded No. 38 in last Friday’s latest rankings. But the team’s winning record guarantees them a spot in the field — and they’re more than capable of an upset or two.
Kayleigh Crowell is one of the faster and more intelligent offensive threats in the area; her 56 goals lead her team and she’s added 20 assists. Both Lily Shea (52 goals, 43 assists) and Lauren Caley (49 goals, 24 assists) are the perfect compliments up top; they boast a height advantage over most defenders and have formed an excellent connection with one another.
Shea recently eclipsed the 100 career point mark in last week’s loss to Winchester, and she also has a chance to surpass the century mark for a single season.
But if Beverly is serious about making a run, it may come down to defense and midfield play, with valuable players at those positions helping their team gain possession with regularity. In particular, Caroline Ploszay, who has spent time at both midfield and on D, has been tremendous of late. The senior standout was incredibly effective in Friday’s tight 10-9 win over rival Danvers.
“She’s super aggressive and gets very frustrated with the officiating, so we took her out of the defensive end and actually put her in as midfield,” explained Panthers’ head coach Courtney McKallagat. ”I’m kind of regretting not doing it sooner; Caroline’s made some great interceptions on those transitions that really helped us. She’s a great kid overall, but it’s great to see her have that success.”
■■■
Bishop Fenwick (8-9) didn’t play this past week and has just one regular season game remaining (Tuesday at Hamilton-Wenham). Despite their losing record, the Crusaders’ strength of schedule and score differential has them comfortably inside the Division 3 Top 32 at No. 21.
Fenwick fell to Manchester Essex, 19-5, in last year’s Div. 2 North tournament after a successful 10-3 season; this year, they won’t have to see the Hornets, who are 15-2 and sit atop the Div. 4 rankings. Competing at the Div. 3 level seems much more appropriate, and a deep run is certainly not out of the realm of possibilities. Karina Gyllenhaal leads a balanced attack with 42 goals and 20 assists while Sam Montecalvo has contributed 29 goals and 12 helpers.
■■■
Danvers, which has dropped two close contests to Beverly this season, will compete in Division 2 and is currently slotted at No. 26. Now sitting at 10-7 with one game remaining against Salem on Tuesday, the Falcons have battled through injuries and bouts of COVID to string together some solid lacrosse.
Head coach Nico Prandi believes his team is actually playing their best heading down the homestretch — and that strong play couldn’t come at a better time. They may not receive a home game come playoff time, but behind the likes of Ellie Anderson (58 goals, 11 assists), Jordan Turcotte (41 goals and 9 assists despite missing time with a concussion), and Kaylee Rich (32 goals, 13 assists), Danvers is capable of piling up the goals.
Defensively, sophomore goalie Megan McGinity boasts one of the highest save percentages in the area at .549, and that comes with a large sample size. She’s made 152 total saves thus far this spring.
■■■
Welcome to the 100 Goal Club, Maddie McDonald! The talented junior and Salem News all-star surpassed the milestone in last week’s win over Northeast to become the second local to cross the century mark this spring, joining Hamilton-Wenham’s Haley Hamilton.
McDonald has been tremendous, and the Hawks are benefiting greatly from her strong play. Currently sitting at an impressive 16-2 (they’ve won all their league games, most in dominant fashion), head coach Matt Gwilliam‘s group landed at No. 13 in the latest Div. 3 MIAA rankings. Barring an unlikely, dramatic drop in those rankings, the Hawks will garner a first round home game.
They, too, fell to powerful Manchester Essex in last year’s postseason; this year, they’ll likely have to upset one of the top 5 seeds (Newburyport, Medfield, Bromfield, Weston or Pentucket) in order to advance deep into the bracket.
Some other notable individual numbers: Katie Comeau has dished out nearly 40 assists (a team-high) while surpassing the 20-goal mark; and Hawks goalie Sam Krawitz holds a save percentage better than .500.
■■■
The previously mentioned Haley Hamilton of Generals’ lacrosse has strung together a season for the ages. The Middlebury-bound senior is up to a whopping 124 goals, having scored another 27 in just three games this past week.
Hamilton has carried her team’s offense in a big way, but has also gotten plenty of help from Kara O’Shea, who regularly links up with her star teammate to find the back of the net. O’Shea is no slouch herself; she’s up to 41 goals and a team-best 46 assists. Riley Clarke has also been incredibly steady, contributing 31 goals and five helpers.
At 9-7, Hamilton-Wenham slid in at No. 6 in the Div. 4 rankings last Friday. They gave top-seeded Manchester Essex a run for its money earlier this spring (a 7-5 loss), and I imagine they’d welcome another crack at the Hornets come playoff time.
■■■
Ipswich, which split its season series with Hamilton-Wenham 1-1, checks in one spot ahead of their rivals at No. 5 in Div. 4. The Tigers wrapped up the regular season with a convincing 9-3 win over Marblehead on Friday and will look to carry that momentum into the tournament.
Ipswich’s defense and midfield play, led by Lexi Wright and Maddie Duffy, as well as their goaltending (Ashton Flather has made 179 saves) has allowed them to remain competitive even in losses. The Tigers have let in fewer than 10 goals in 11 games this spring, including five games of six or fewer goals against.
■■■
Give Marblehead credit: whether they make it into the Div. 2 tournament field or not (they were just inside the cut line at No. 31 before a loss to Ipswich last Friday), the Magicians have played competitive lacrosse all spring with a young and inexperienced group.
Seniors Hadley Wales (44 goals, 22 assists) and Gigi Lombardi (24 goals, 7 assists), as well as junior Sydney Langton (40 goals, 6 assists) have carried the load offensively for a team that rosters six freshmen on the varsity. They’ve had some impressive wins, including a 19-11 win over Beverly and 10-9 win over Swampscott, and a competitive 16-11 setback to Peabody. Junior goalie Kate Santeusanio has been terrific as a last line of defense, making 155 saves.
Marblehead has qualified for the state tournament in each of the past 13 seasons and with a losing record (7-11) this spring, it’ll have to await their fate when the MIAA releases its final rankings this week.
■■■
What can you say about Masconomet? Despite enduring their third coaching change in as many seasons, the Chieftains are right back in the thick of it in Div. 2. First-year head coach Manny Lopes‘ group sits at 14-6 and came in at No. 8 in the latest rankings, which may actually be a tad low by my estimation.
Masco is a dominant offensive team and wreaked havoc on the NEC all season, going a perfect 13-0 in league play. They’ve challenged themselves with competitive out-of-conference tilts heading into the tourney, too, including recent matchups with West Springfield (an 11-10 loss), Dover-Sherborn (8-7 win) and Manchester Essex (9-8 loss). They also took on the top seed in Div. 2, Notre Dame Hingham, and hung with them for a half before ultimately falling 15-4.
It’s apparent what Emmy Clark can do; she’s closing in on 100 goals for the season (currently at 93) and has dished out a team-high 52 assists to boot. Jolie Dalton (50 goals, 29 assists), Bella Juliano (37 goals, 39 assists), Maggie Sturgis (20 goals, 25 assists) and Liza Brockelman (22 goals, 8 assists) round out a potent offensive attack. Defensively, Mackenzie Cronin has been one of the top goaltenders in the area, recording better than 200 saves.
Masco is battle tested and is determined to make another lengthy run after bowing out in the Div. 1 North championship a year ago.
■■■
Peabody recently wrapped up a phenomenal debut regular season for head coach Michelle Roach. Teaming up with assistant coach Amanda Donahoe, the Tanners finished 15-3 after a convincing win over Dracut. That marks the fewest regular season losses since the 2006 campaign, and they’ll dive into Div. 1 tournament play as a top 25 seed (they’re currently No. 24).
Both freshman Brooke Lomasney (64 goals, 48 assists) and senior captain McKayla Fisher (46 goals, 22 assists) reached 100 career points in May. Another freshman, Madi Barrett, burst onto the varsity scene with 36 goals and 34 assists. Ally Bettencourt (24 goals, 23 assists) has been excellent on the draw and in transition, while Siobhan Smith (32 points), Lauren Woods (33 points) and McKenna Forni have consistently contributed to an extremely balanced and explosive offense.
One would think that with its impressive overall record, Peabody would earn at least one home game come tournament time. That’s unlikely at this juncture given their current ranking, but going on the road shouldn’t affect the Tanners’ ability to perform at a high level.
■■■
Finally, Swampscott (10-4) has quietly had a stellar season under new (and former) head coach Al Eaton. The Big Blue check in at No. 14 in Div. 3, one slot behind Essex Tech.
Senior Broghan Laundry (47 goals, 21 assists) and sophomore Coco Clopton (38 goals, 20 assists) highlight a Swampscott attack that epitomizes a team-first mentality.
The squad has only improved as the season’s rolled on, even flipping the script on a Danvers team that had beat them 17-6 early in the season with an 11-7 victory three weeks later. They’re fresh off an 18-14 win over a high scoring Hamilton-Wenham team and should enter the tournament with confidence.
