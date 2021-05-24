After enduring such an extended layoff from action due to the pandemic, high school girls lacrosse programs undoubtedly had to temper expectations heading into the 2021 spring season.
Not only would they start the highly anticipated campaign without their expected senior class (which has since graduated), but they'd virtually be welcoming two 'freshmen' classes, as this year's sophomore student athletes missed out on a season in 2020.
For Bishop Fenwick, however, none of those things seem to have held them back. The Crusaders are 6-1 as they head down the regular season stretch, and are getting production all the way up and down the lineup en route to some impressively dominant performances.
"We have a lot of great senior leadership and each and every one of our seniors, and actually a junior captain as well, have put a ton of time and effort into their game," said Fenwick head coach Joel McKenna. "There was a lot of offseason work done by each and every one of our girls, and that's what's made them click so well early on. It's just an outstanding group of young ladies who enjoy playing with and playing for each other."
Leading the charge both in the leadership and in-game production departments are senior captains Brynn Bertucci, Hanna Goodreau, Jenna Durkin and Mia Tsaparlis, as well as junior captain Karina Gyllenhaal.
Bertucci has been particularly impressive on the offensive end, recently notching an eight-goal game and leading the team and recording 16 goals and 12 assists already.
"Brynn's a multi-sport athlete and is actually going off to St. Michael's to play lacrosse next year," said McKenna. "She's just a fantastic leader and has really taken her game to the next level because she wants to get herself as prepared as possible for the college game."
Goodreau, who will play college lacrosse at Hartwick University, has translated her fantastic hockey skills to the turf and spent plenty of time playing club lacrosse in preparation for her senior season.
Durkin and Tsaparlis, both terrific soccer players who play in college at St. Lawrence and Salve Regina, respectively, are true student athletes who leave it all on the field no matter what sport. They, too, have spent time in winter leagues over the last couple of years fine tuning their lacrosse skills.
Finally, the lone junior captain Gyllenhaal, who's younger sister Ava (a freshman) also plays on the team, has blossomed into one of the more dominant players in the Catholic Central League despite missing out on her sophomore season. She's dropped in a whopping 28 goals (team-best) and seven assists in just the seven games played.
"I call her a lacrosse junkie; she does play field hockey as well but she kind of eats, breathes and lives lacrosse as much as humanly possible," said McKenna. "She's the type of kid that watches college (lacrosse) games on ESPN. She's a workhorse for us."
With their fine leaders at the top, Fenwick has earned such wins as a 14-3 decision over St. Mary's, a 17-4 and 19-4 triumph over Matignon, a 10-9 win over Arlington Catholic and most recently, a 7-5 win over Cardinal Spellman.
Goodreau has also shined offensively with 15 goals and 14 assists, while sophomore Samantha Motecalvo (10 goals, 5 assists) and freshman Lucy O'Flynn (12 goals, 3 assists) have churned out some fantastic play as well.
Defensively, senior Paige Littlehale has ran the show for a solid unit around her that includes standout Elani Gikas (also a senior), while freshman Ava Molineaux (40 saves) has done a phenomenal job in net filling in for injured senior starter Caitlyn McKenzie, who just returned to her post this past week.
"We were looking for a backup goalie, some one to step in and step up big for us in a tight situation and Ava was all about helping the team," said McKenna. "She's done a fantastic job and is always going to be there for backup if Caitlyn isn't able to go."
McKenna admits there isn't one thing the Crusaders are doing that's led to their success; it's simply been a total team effort stemming from their leaders at the top all the way down to the key underclassmen filling big roles. They certainly have their hands full in a tough conference that includes state powerhouses Austin Prep (who handed Fenwick its only loss thus far) and Bishop Feehan, as well as Archbishop Williams and Cardinal Spellman, but have all the tools to compete all the way 'til season's end.
The hope is that they can take home a league title, and at the very least, make a deep run in the ensuing state tournament.
"We do have our work cut out for us but one of the things we set our sights on is the CCL Cup which is starting on June 10," said McKenna. "We want to continue to play well, get there and make a run in the state tournament. Big goals ahead, but these girls have the ability to do anything they set their minds to."
Fenwick will have six more regular season contests to set their mark before embarking on a postseason journey they hope will end with plenty of hardware.
###
Huge week for Essex Tech's Maddie McDonald. The sophomore scorer netted 14 goals in two games against Shawsheen Tech (both wins), scoring exactly seven in each triumph. More importantly, McDonald's impressive offensive output has helped the Hawks remain undefeated at 5-0.
"It's actually pretty interesting because (McDonald's) older sister is Molly McDonald, who was the league MVP (in 2019) and a team captain," said Hawks' head coach Matt Gwilliam. "Maddie is just coming in as a sophomore, first-year player and I think she's just out to get it and show her big sister what she's got. She's been excellent."
Maddie has now scored 18 goals and dished out four assists this season while her big sister, Molly, has netted 13 goals with three assists. Defensively, the Hawks have been led by goalie Eve Weiss, who's made 23 saves and allowed just 10 goals in five games with a save percentage of 70.
Essex Tech will look to keep the ball rolling when they head to Mystic Valley on Monday before a home and home against Nashoba Tech on Wednesday and Friday.
###
Big weekend win for Marblehead against a tough Peabody team. The Magicians (now 3-2) bounced back from a competitive setback to Danvers on Thursday with a 10-5 triumph over the Tanners on Saturday evening. They allowed just one goal in the second half after taking a 7-4 advantage into the break, and got another tremendous performance in net from senior captain Elizabeth Driscoll.
The talented shot stopper — who will be heading to St. Anselm in the fall to continue her blossoming lax career — saved a ridiculous 13 of the 18 shots she faced and added an interception and a caused turnover from her post. On the season, Driscoll has made 46 saves with a .630 save percentage in the five games, and has served as an irreplaceable leader as the last line of defense.
"She came to play in a big way; all the girls did, but (Driscoll) is just so solid on defense and keeps that composure across the field for us," Marblehead head coach Annie Madden said of her goalie's performance against Peabody. "She sees the field so well, she's just another coach out on the field who's able to give that confidence to our younger and our older players and really just be a leader for us and help us continue on our path and hopefully success.
"She's gotten better every year," added Madden, "and that's because of her work ethic and the type of player and person she is. You see how determined she is to get to that next level and she's really turned into a phenomenal athlete."
Marblehead will look to continue its winning ways when they host Beverly on Monday before Saugus comes to town for another home game on Thursday.
###
Congratulations to Swampscott's Reese Robertson, who dropped in four goals in last Thursday's win over Beverly while surpassing 100 career goals in the process. Robertson has been a key catalyst for the Big Blue this spring as the team currently remains unbeaten at 7-0.
This week, Swampscott will face another tough test when it heads to Peabody on Tuesday for a rematch of an early season barn burner that saw Swampscott escape with an 11-10 triumph.
"We're definitely looking for that competitiveness, high level play and that fast game that they always give us," said Swampscott head coach Jillian Robinson. "We've been preparing and know they're a tough, smart team, so we've been working hard and hope to come out and fight for those loose balls and hopefully control possession most of the game and come out with another win."
If the Big Blue is to keep that unblemished record in tact, they'll have to contain the strong offensive play from Peabody standouts Hailee Lomasney and Amber Kiricoples. The two seniors accounted for all of their team's goals last time out against Swampscott, scoring five times each.
###
ICYMI: Big win for Danvers last Thursday over perennial Northeastern Conference power Marblehead. The Falcons broke open a tie game at halftime en route to a 12-7 victory thanks to five goals and three draw controls from Ellie Anderson and four goals, one assist and seven draws from Ashley Curcuru.
###
Games to watch this week: Monday — Marblehead at Beverly (4); Bishop Feehan at Bishop Fenwick (4); Tuesday — Swampscott at Peabody (4); Beverly at Danvers (4:30); Wednesday — Nashoba Tech at Essex Tech (4); Pentucket at Ipswich (4:30); Thursday — Danvers at Peabody (5); Salem at Beverly (5:30); Friday — Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham (4).
###
