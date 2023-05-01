When the Hamilton-Wenham girls lacrosse squad dove into the 2023 spring campaign, there was one pressing question surrounding their potential success.
How would the Generals replace the scoring output of reigning Salem News Player of the Year Haley Hamilton? Now competing for Middlebury College, Hamilton racked up an absurd 145 goals to go along with 22 assists last spring.
It would be unfair to suggest that any one player could reach those nearly unprecedented individual numbers. But freshman standout Evie Bernard has certainly helped fill the void in a big way.
The 5-foot-6 midfielder has enjoyed a seamless transition to varsity competition, compiling a team-high 35 goals to go with four assists in eight games. She’s helped Hamilton-Wenham remain in the thick of the playoff hunt with a .500 record.
“I had the pleasure of coaching Evie years ago in the youth league, so I was already aware of what a strong player she is,” said Generals’ first-year head coach Emily Leland. “Her lacrosse skills are exceptional, but what sets her apart is her high game IQ and passion for the sport.”
While many freshmen endure an adjustment period against veteran players much older than them, the 14-year-old Bernard has begun her high school career with confidence and poise. That’s not as surprising when considering she started playing the sport in first grade.
Bernard — who also plays varsity soccer and skis for the Generals — practices lacrosse year round, competing for the Mass Elite club team during the offseason. Her knowledge and experience with the game has allowed her to make an immediate impact for her new team.
“My club experience definitely prepared me for the intensity of the varsity level,” said Bernard. “It also helped that I played varsity soccer in the fall. Still, playing with girls who are older than I am has been an adjustment. I was definitely a little intimidated by the upperclassmen when I first started the season.”
Having an older sister on the team certainly doesn’t hurt, either. Stewart Bernard, a junior, is one of the Generals’ key attackers and is second on the team in scoring with 14 goals and 4 assists.
While this is the first time in their careers that the two siblings have suited up for the same lax squad, Bernard says lining up on the field with Stewart every day has only made things that much easier.
“She has taught me grit on and off the field. Her hard work ethic and competitive nature pushes me to be a better athlete,” said the younger Bernard, who got her first taste of varsity competition alongside Stewart on the soccer team this past fall.
“Stewart is also great at calming me down after a hard play. She knows me better than anyone else in the world and it’s super comforting to be able to get her advice when I need it. She never fails to put a smile on my face in practice or games.”
Among her many impressive individual accomplishments, Bernard erupted for nine goals in a recent win over Bishop Fenwick. She thrives on the draw circle and knows how to get the offense off and running.
But even with all the success she’s had, Bernard remains humble and made sure to credit her teammates for her helping her get off to the hot start.
“I certainly didn’t expect to have this outcome so early in my career as a freshman,” admitted Bernard. “My success in that game (against Fenwick) was a reflection of teamwork. We had great passes through transitions and communicated well during the game. My teammates definitely made me play better during that game.”
Hamilton-Wenham (4-4) sits comfortably inside the top 10 of the Division 4 MIAA power rankings, checking in at No. 8 when the first returns were released last Friday. The Generals opened the season with losses to strong Swampscott and Ipswich squads, but have found their stride over the past two weeks.
Senior captain Dylan Whitman has 11 goals and four assists while Maisie Leland has chipped in with nine goals and five helpers. Grace Glidden is another key contributor, with defenders Avery Nistl, Maddie Graber and Ava Shultz doing a great job in front of keeper Ava Vautour (66 saves).
The Generals are still a young team but have proven that this is less of a rebuilding season and more of a continuation from last year’s success. With that said, Bernard made it clear that their first priority is to work hard and continue to improve as the spring rolls on.
“Our team’s goals are to grow a great foundation of stickwork, continually improve our level of fitness, and maintain a positive environment,” said Bernard, who cited professional skier Mikeala Shiffrin as one of her biggest influences. “We hope to build on top of that foundation and excel in the game and as a team.”
The Generals head to North Reading Monday (5:30 p.m.) as they aim to climb over .500 for the first time this season. It’s still very early, but Leland believes Bernard is well on her way to a memorable and noteworthy four-year career.
“She consistently demonstrates a relentless work ethic and pushes her teammates,” said Leland. “I have no doubt she’ll continue to excel and achieve great things in her lacrosse career.”
■■■
The first edition of the MIAA state Power Rankings were officially released last Friday. Here’s a look at where our local teams stand by division.
Division 1
Current top seed: Reading (9-0)
Peabody (6-3) slots in at No. 18 to top the local list in this bracket. The Tanners dropped three of their first four games, but have ripped off six straight wins to gain some traction in D1. Brooke Lomasney is up to 33 goals on the season and now 98 for her career. Her first chance to surpass the century mark will come Monday at home (6:30 p.m.) against Lexington.
Beverly (7-4) checks in at No. 31. The Panthers have a nearly identical opponent rating as Peabody, but their average margin rating is 3-plus points lower. They certainly have the capability to climb these rankings with a strong week.
Division 2
Current top seed: Notre Dame Hingham (9-0)
Masconomet (8-1) comes in at No. 5, the second-highest ranking among our locals across any division. The Chieftains are fresh off a 3-0 week that included wins over Beverly, Marblehead and West Springfield. Emmy Clark is now up to a team-high 47 goals, while Taylor Bovardi leads the way in points with 72 (34 goals, 38 assists).
Despite having just one win, Marblehead (1-8) falls in at No. 23, safely inside the top 32 tournament qualifying line. The Magicians have had a slew of competitive, tight losses, including a recent 11-9 setback to Masco this past week.
Danvers (3-4) also falls inside the top 32 at No. 25. Led by Jordan Turcotte and Eliana Anderson, the Falcons have plenty of firepower offensively and should be right there for a playoff berth by season’s end.
Salem (0-9) came in at No. 47. The Witches are young and inexperienced, but have shown plenty of fight. It’s only a matter of time before they break into the win column.
Division 3
Current top seed: Newburyport (8-0)
Swampscott (5-2) checks in at No. 8, with Essex Tech (8-1) right on their heels at No. 9. Both squads are premier talents in Division 3. The Big Blue boast an extremely balanced attack, while the Hawks have one of the most talented scorers in the area in Maddie McDonald. The senior standout recently surpassed 200 career goals and is her on her way to a second consecutive 100-goal campaign.
Bishop Fenwick (3-6) holds on to the No. 16 spot despite their sub-.500 record. The Crusaders picked up another win on Saturday, 9-2 over Gloucester, and have shown the potential on both sides of the ball to make a run.
Division 4
Current top seed: Weston (3-3)
Ipswich (5-1) holds the No. 3 slot here, taking the crown as the area’s top ranked squad across all divisions. The Tigers’ only loss came to unbeaten Newburyport last Tuesday. A stout defense has made the Tigers one of the area’s best in terms of goals against; they’ve allowed five goals or fewer in four of their five wins.
Hamilton-Wenham (4-4) comes in at No. 8 following convincing wins over Bishop Fenwick (17-5) and Georgetown (17-9). The Generals’ offense is really starting to come around, led by the freshman Bernard.
