Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.