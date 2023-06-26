Another high school girls lacrosse season has come to a close here on the North Shore, leaving us with plenty to look back upon as we decompress a bit in anticipation for a busy fall. As our student-athletes now turn the page to summer, let’s take a look back at some of this spring’s extraordinary moments, achievements and noteworthy accomplishments.
BEST GAME
It’s only fitting that my pick for the top contest also happened to be the final game of the season. Last weekend, Ipswich High took on Dover-Sherborn in the Division 4 state championship at Babson College. While the Tigers fell just short in a 10-9 defeat, they certainly left everything they had on the field and nearly forced overtime in the final minutes.
The game had it all: relentlessly aggressive and physical play, lockdown defensive stands, impressive displays on attack that led to goals, and an energetic crowd to add to the already intense atmosphere. Ipswich got off to a strong start to seize a 5-3 lead at halftime, then surrendered six straight goals to open the second half and fall behind by four, only to roar back to within one on two separate occasions before ultimately coming up short.
It was a game full of emotions, momentum swings and highlight reel plays. In terms of meaningful girls lacrosse tilts involving North Shore squads, it was an instant classic.
BIGGEST SURPRISE
Marblehead took the cake for this category last spring, and it’s hard to pick against them again in 2023.
The Magicians opened the season with eight straight losses and on paper, appeared to be headed for a full rebuilding campaign. But many of those early season defeats came in competitive fashion against talented opponents (i.e. a 7-5 loss to D4 state semifinals Manchester Essex; a 6-5 loss to D4 state finalist Ipswich; and an 11-9 setback to D2 power Masconomet, among others). Those impressive performances out of the gate, even if they did come in defeat, only helped the team grow and they benefited greatly from the strength of schedule down the line.
By the end of the regular season, head coach Annie Madden‘s group had scored big victories over the likes of Danvers, Gloucester and Masconomet, to name a few. Marblehead finished with a 6-12 overall record, but were rewarded with the No. 22 seed in Division 2 states. The run came to an end against No. 11 Ashland in the Round of 32, but for a young group that is only going to get better, 2023 will certainly be looked at as a successful building block heading into next year. Senior Sydney Langton, who’s headed to Iona College in the fall to continue her career, led the way with 62 points this spring (50 goals, 12 assists), while goalie Kate Santeusanio held one of the best save rates in the area at 58 percent.
BEST FACILITATOR
There were a lot of great passers on the North Shore this spring; girls that provided on-point dishes to cutters on the move in the middle or teammates sprinting up field in transition — or even making the intelligent decision to record a “hockey assist” in the run of play.
But numbers don’t lie, especially when they’re as convincing Taylor Bovardi‘s assist total. The Masconomet standout did all those aforementioned things and more, finishing her senior campaign with a whopping 91 assists, far and away the best mark in the area. Her teammate, Emmy Clark, who is quite the offensive player herself, finished second with 48 helpers while pumping in 108 goals, many of which were assisted by Bovardi.
All in all, there were just eight local players to hand out at least 30 assists this spring: Bovardi, Clark, Danvers Jordan Turcotte (38), Pingree’s Schuyler Lloyd (36), Peabody’s Brooke Lomasney (35), Beverly’s Lily Shea (31), Essex Tech’s Katie Comeau (30) and Peabody’s Madi Barrett (30).
BEST SEASON FOR A GOALTENDER
Opposing team scouting reports don’t normally include the goalie, especially at the high school level. But when it comes to going up against Ipswich, teams that didn’t do their research on Tigers’ netminder Ashton Flather were rueful that they didn’t after the fact.
The senior standout simply boasts a special ability to stop shots, communicate with the defense in front of her, and make intelligent decisions on the clear. The first-team Cape Ann League all-star selection has been suiting up between the posts since she was in third grade, and her experience and dedication to the position certainly shines through.
Flather finished with 182 saves and topped the region by stopping 60 percent of the shots she faced. The team captain played some of her best lacrosse down the postseason stretch, helping the Tigers reach the Division 4 state championship game. Earlier this month, Flather was recognized for her play by being named a USA Lacrosse All-American in addition to Academic All-American status.
BEST SEASON FOR A COACH
The Northeastern Conference dubbed Beverly’s Courtney McKallagat as their Coach of the Year, and I couldn’t agree more with that selection. In her fourth season at the helm, McKallagat guided the Panthers to a 13-5 regular season record and subsequent appearance in the Division 1 playoffs, all while facing numerous challenges throughout the year.
Led by Joselyn Silva (69 goals, 28 assists), Lauren Caley (65 goals, 22 assists) and Lily Shea (36 goals, 31 assists), the Panthers certainly had some top tier talent. But between injuries and a bout of player absences for other various reasons, McKallagat and her staff had their work cut out for them week in and week out. Still, the team continued to give it their all and yield positive results, earning big wins over talented opponents like Danvers, Haverhill, Swampscott, Peabody and Attelboro, the latter of which came in the first round of the D1 tournament. Things ultimately came to an end against No. 3 Westwood, a team that advanced to the state championship before losing by one to Lincoln-Sudbury. With each of their top three scorers returning next season, the future remains bright in Beverly.
BEST FRESHMAN
When Hamilton-Wenham first hit the field under first-year head coach Emily Leland, opposing teams likely didn’t know much, if anything, about Generals’ freshman Evie Bernard. But after just a week of action, the first-year sensation’s skill set was no longer a secret.
Bernard burst onto the scene by scoring a whopping 120 goals (second best in the area) and finishing with 136 points to lead the Generals in both categories. She helped guide Hamilton-Wenham to a successful 13-8 season, including a Division 4 tournament win over Nipmuc Regional in the Sweet 16 — a game in which Bernard finished with seven goals.
A gifted athlete with a high IQ for the game, Bernard thrived on the attack, never forced things and always seeming to pick her spots intelligently. She thrived on the draw as well, securing 213 draw controls this spring to lead her squad. Hamilton-Wenham’s season came to a close in the Division 4 Elite 8 against No. 2 seed Weston, an eventual state semifinalist. But the Generals battled to a 17-15 defeat in that one, with Bernard once again leading the way offensively.
■■■
Some remaining individual numbers and well-deserved shout-outs from other squads across the area ...
finished with a strong 12-4 regular season record to earn the No. 9 seed in Division 3 competition where it picked up a first-round win over Dedham. Much of their success can be attributed to the team’s unselfish nature on the attack and overall balanced offense that saw four players notch at least 40 goals and 50 points:
(49-28-77),
(43-27-70),
(47-14-61) and
(41-12-53). Goalie
- also deserves a shout-out after finishing with the best save rate in the NEC at 58.25 percent with 165 total saves.
- Bishop Fenwick, which finished 10-10 with a D3 tourney win over Bishop Stang, boasted an incredibly balanced attack, too. The Crusaders had eight starters who put up more than 20 goals in 18 regular season games and five individuals notch at least 35 points during that span. Lauren Woods (23-23-46),
- Molly Sullivan (27-18-45) and
- Kiley Bloom (21-21-42) were the top three.
- Fantastic season for Pingree, which finished with a 14-5 overall record and a convincing 16-4 win over Newton Country Day in the Eastern Independent League championship. Schuyler Lloyd led the offense with 92 points (56 goals, 36 assists).
- What a two year run it’s been for Peabody’s Brooke Lomasnsey. The sophomore star has averaged better than 100 points in each of her first two varsity campaigns, finishing with 119 points (84 goals, 35 assists) this spring. The middie was selected as an NEC All-Conference team member and will look to elevate her game even further as a veteran leader next season.
- Ipswich’s Halle Greenleaf‘s offensive numbers (49-23-72) didn’t necessarily jump off the page. But anyone that got the chance to watch the Tigers play this spring would undoubtedly agree that the stats didn’t tell the whole story. Greenleaf was regularly face-guarded and double-teamed, taking a lot of hits and drawing plenty of whistles in the process. She was seemingly everywhere at all times for her team, doing all the dirty work and thriving in ground ball situations to give her squad extra possessions. Of course, Greenleaf helped the Tigers reach the D4 state championship and was superb throughout the postseason run.
- What a career it was for Essex Tech’s Maddie
- McDonald. The scoring machine put home 127 goals and dished out 23 assists this season and wrapped up her four years with the Hawks with 302 career goals. McDonald will play lax for Roanoke College beginning in the fall.
- Quietly excellent seasons for Danvers’ Jordan Turcotte (62-38-100) and
- Ellie Anderson (57-21-78). Each member of the dynamic duo was named to the NEC All-Conference team and helped the Falcons qualify for the D2 state tourney.
Quick Sticks, the North Shore’s leading girls lacrosse column appears each Monday during the spring season. Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.