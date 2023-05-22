Ashton Flather is ranked No. 3 in the Ipswich High Class of 2023. A highly accomplished musician who plays the oboe, she’ll be off to MIT later this year to study aerospace engineering.
Her twin sister, Kayden Flather (older by 2 minutes), is ranked No. 4 in the Ipswich High Class of 2023. Also a highly accomplished musician now playing the alto saxophone, she’s headed to Colby College to major in economics.
Their girls lacrosse team at Ipswich High is the only thing ranked higher than they are.
Ashton, a goalie, and Kayden, a forward, are senior captains and huge reasons why the Tigers are currently the No. 1 ranked squad in the state’s Division 4 power rankings. At 13-1 with two regular season games remaining this week, Ipswich is hoping to go on a long and fruitful postseason run, one that culminates in being crowed state champions.
Should that happen, the Flather sisters will undoubtedly play huge roles in that playoff process.
“Having them both in captains’ roles is huge for us,” IHS head coach Allison Tivnan said before a recent practice. “Ashton was a captain as a junior and leads our defense, while Kayden has been a huge addition as captain and leads our attack. In fact, she warms up Ashton before games, too.
“They really set the tone for us all over the field,” Tivnan, who wrote college recommendations for both sisters, added. “When it comes to setting a good example on and off the field, they’re top notch in that respect.”
The twins share more than a bedroom (and bunk beds, where Ashton sleeps on the top bunk). They’re essentially the same size (Kayden, at 5-foot-5, is an inch shorter than her sibling) and share most of their clothes. They’re both passionate about being part of Ipswich’s gold medal winning Jazz Ensemble and went with more than 150 of their classmates on a ‘concert tour’ of England last month.
Both took the same eight Advanced Placement classes at Ipswich High the last two years, and consider themselves “STEM kids (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics)”.
There are, of course, differences. Aside from their choices of college and majors, Ashton is a vegetarian while Kayden unabashedly says “I love meat”. She’s also more of a hard worker, while Ashton admits she’s more of a procrastinator.
One thing they absolutely share is a mutual respect for each other’s lacrosse talents.
“You can just tell when she’s going to have a day,” Kayden said, referring to her sister’s brilliance in net. “She makes that first save and I just know: ‘Ashton’s going have a day today’. She makes it so difficult for shooters to beat her when she’s on. And she always stays composed when clearing the ball and not forcing passes; she’s excellent at making good decisions.
“For our team, practicing against her every day definitely helps us prepare for whoever we’ll be facing.”
Tivnan agreed in regards to Ashton, who has made 129 saves this spring to go along with 14 interceptions and 13 ground balls.
“We like to say practicing against Ashton is great for us because we won’t face many goalies as good as her in the actual games,” Tivnan said.
Ashton was equally effusive in her praise of Kayden, a pass-first attacker with 16 goals, four assists and 19 ground balls and who likes to slow things down and work the ball around.
“She’s the one organizing things down there on offense,” said Ashton, who acknowledged the stellar play of her defense is a big reason why she hasn’t faced many shots this spring.
“Your inclination is to want to run and score, but Kayden settles things down and won’t take a shot until she has the best one possible. That’s why she has a really high shooting percentage. It’s something you can definitely learn from.
“It’s nice to watch her play,” added Ashton. “Kayden’s got really good stick skills, can get through anyone defensively and catches anything you throw to her. She’s one of the first people I look to on the clear. She’s someone you can rely on who won’t lose the ball in a tight spot.”
Naturally, on a team as talented as the Tigers, the Flather sisters get plenty of help from their teammates.
Fellow senior captain Lexi Wright, a defender coming off of an injury and ready to return to the lineup, has a huge impact on the squad, as does junior scoring star Estelle Gromko (24 goals, 15 assists, 16 GBs) at midfield.
Other offensive standouts on this spread-out offensive unit include senior Carolyn Bailey (19 goals, 10 assists) and junior Halle Greenleaf (a team-leading 30 goals, 18 assists, and 76 draw controls to go with 18 GBs) at attack, and freshman Allie Wile (24 goals, 11 assists, 18 GBs, 25 caused turnovers), among others.
In front of Ashton defensively, Wright is the lone senior. Ella Stein (17 goals, 5 assists, 24 draw controls) has been outstanding at backer, as has fellow junior Morgan Sexton. There are several sophomores and freshmen who have thrived in starting roles as well, said Tivnan, such as ninth graders Lucy Donahue (26 caused turnovers) and Jade Wilcox (26 caused turnovers, 20 GBs).
Ashton said she’d like to find a balance to keep both music and lacrosse a part of her everyday life at MIT, where she’s aware of how challenging the academics are. Kayden said she might try to make the Colby women’s varsity lacrosse team as a walk-on or could play club lax instead, and is excited about a new performing arts facility on its Waterville, Maine campus.
Having recently clinched the Cape Ann League’s Baker Division and preparing for tests at Winchester Monday and Beverly Wednesday, Tivnan said she and her team have been talking a lot about pressure and expectations with the state tournament so close.
“Teams are looking to take you down and we know that. But I think that’s why the girls bring such intensity to practice every day,” she said. “We don’t want anyone to catch us. We want to play as long as we can.”
The remarkable career of Essex Tech superstar Maddie McDonald continues to reach new heights. This past week, she scored eight times against Hamilton-Wenham to surpass 300 points in just three seasons.
The senior captain now sits at 250 goals, 57 assists and 307 total points with three regular season games remaining this week, plus the vocational school playoffs and upcoming Division 3 state tournament.
McDonald, who has 75 goals and 15 assists this spring, is also among the top five percent of students academically in her senior class (4.78 GPA) and will continue both her studies and lacrosse career at Roanoke College in Salem, Va.
“The best part is she’s scoring the majority of her goals against tougher competition we’ve scheduled this season,” said Hawks head coach Matt Gwilliam, who won’t allow her to score more than one goal against lesser experienced foes. “We’ve scheduled teams like Georgetown and Bishop Fenwick twice, and those are the games she’s getting 8-9 goals in. That takes the pressure off of other people and allows them to shine, too.”
The reigning Commonwealth Athletic Conference MVP, who had a staggering 121 goals and 156 total points in 2022, has become “almost a third coach” for the Hawks, said Gwilliam.
“(Junior varsity coach) Lindsay O’Connell and I have 40 girls combined and look at the big picture stuff, the X’s and O’s. But little things can sometimes get away from you, and that’s what Maddie is so good at noticing. She can see these finite things such as someone who’s not turning the right way or if they’re not releasing properly. She can help her teammates make corrections in practice and in games.
“We’ll often break the girls up into position groups at practice and say, ‘OK middies, go with Coach Maddie’.”
One middie who has definitely taken up with McDonald is sophomore Janelle Dalton. The sophomore and second-leading scorer (21 goals, 4 assists) for Essex Tech will almost certainly take over as the main offensive cog after McDonald graduates, and has been soaking up as much knowledge as she can from the senior standout this season.
“That’s a relationship I really wanted to foster,” Gwilliam said, “to the point where I told Maddie, ‘I want Janelle to be your shadow’. They have a great senior/sophomore relationship. Janelle’s super competitive like Maddie is, and she takes on the challenge of stepping up to Maddie defensively in practice, checking her stick and taking her down defensively when she can. The whole time, they’re both having fun doing it, laughing and all.”
“Janelle didn’t begin the season as a starter, but every time she went into the game she made something happen,” added Gwilliam. “She can also step in and help out defensively whenever we ask her to. She wants to learn, get better and help the team. She’s been awesome.”
Of the 11 teams under the MIAA umbrella covered by The Salem News, 10 should play at least one playoff game. Seven teams have already officially qualified: Peabody (10-5) and Beverly (13-4) in Division 1; Masconomet (13-4) in Division 2; Swampscott (10-4) and Essex Tech (12-2) in Division 3; and Ipswich (13-1) and Hamilton-Wenham (9-7) in Division 4.
Three others are virtually guaranteed to do so when the regular season concludes this weekend. Marblehead is currently 6-11, but is the No. 16 seeded team in Division 2 and isn’t in any danger of falling out of the top 32. Danvers (7-8) is currently ranked 26th in Division 2 and, with three games left this week (Senior Night at home Monday against Hamilton-Wenham, Youth Night Wednesday vs. Manchester Essex, also at home, and Thursday at Peabody), could finish at .500 or above with a strong finish. Even if they don’t, they’ll undoubtedly finish among the top 32.
Bishop Fenwick is a game under .500 (8-9) in Division 3, but the Crusaders are ranked No. 14 in the most recent poll and aren’t going to be missing the postseason.
