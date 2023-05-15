Lacrosse is a team sport. You can have top tier offensive talents that light the lamp with regularity, but if you don’t have players that do the dirty work around them and that are consistent with their execution, you’re not going to win many games.
When looking around the North Shore girls lacrosse landscape, our local squads have individuals that bring those intangibles and hard work to the table each time out. Let’s take the time here to shine some light now, having asked each of the area’s head coaches which players from their squad stand out in this regard. Here were their answers.
Beverly
Claire Brean, Sr., A; Elizabeth Wilder, Jr., D & Jenna Schweizer, Jr., M.
A versatile athlete, Brean will compete for the track and field team at Providence College beginning in the fall. But her prowess on the lacrosse field is hard to overlook.
“Claire is a no-quit player,” said Panthers’ head coach Courtney McKallagat. “She’s the attacker that makes our ride happen, and her off-ball play allows for the success of our offense. She has a knack for being in the right place at the right time to score big goals.”
Previously serving on the attack, Wilder shifted to defense this season and hasn’t missed a beat.
“Elizabeth has great field awareness. She’s able to play excellent 1-on-1 defense, but is also quick to slide and recover,” said McKallagat. “Her caused turnovers and ability to carry confidently down the field is huge in our transition game.”
Schweizer has had her share of goals this season, but primarily makes her mark by executing all of the little things on a regular basis.
“Jenna quietly does the work that needs doing,” said McKallagat. “Ground ball, she’s picking it up; stray draw control, she’s getting it; rebound, it’s hers. Jenna does whatever the team needs.”
Bishop Fenwick
Ruby Cahill, Jr., D.
A first-year defender, Cahill is an invaluable piece in the back, but also contributes in the draw circle with aplomb.
“She’s a great teammate and has made a great transition (to defense) with a team-first attitude,” said Crusaders’ coach Jillian Robinson. “She’s currently our team leader in draw controls and forced turnovers, and is the staple of our ride in the transition. She has 12 interceptions this season, too. We love Ruby.”
Danvers
Madeline Chase, Jr., M & Kaylee Rich, Sr., M.
Chase is always working, always leading by example, and always willing to do whatever it takes to help her team succeed. She thrives defensively but willingly moved to midfield this year and has had just as big of an impact.
“Maddie has been a constant hustler all over,” said Falcons’ coach Nico Prandi. “She displays hunger for ground balls like nobody else. Her energy and willingness to do the dirty jobs is unmatched.”
Another midfielder, Rich is everything you want from a team captain. She’s a terrific leader both from a vocal and show-by-doing approach.
“Kaylee has been like a player/coach for a couple of seasons now,” said Prandi. “She’s the leader of our offense and helps our team calm down and take a breath, which has been crucial to our success.”
Essex Tech
Ava Allaire, Sr., D & Delanie LeBlanc, Sr., D.
Tenacious and fundamentally sound players, Allaire and LeBlanc are integral pieces defensively for head coach Matt Gwilliam. They’ve helped the Hawks limit the opponent’s top scoring threats and quickly get the ball out to their middies and attacks to start the break.
“Ava is a low defender, so isn’t racking up stats. But she has excellent footwork,” said Gwilliam. “Crease defender that keeps girls from rolling the crease. She’s also pivotal in our transition game, whether it’s getting ground balls or receiving a clear and getting the ball out of the defensive end.”
Allaire had a noteworthy play in an early season win over Bishop Fenwick that certainly didn’t go unnoticed by her coach. She took the ball from end-to-end for a goal that saw the team’s bench erupt, enabling the Hawks to secure a comeback win.
As for LeBlanc, Gwilliam commended her work ethic and overall improvement from last season to now.
“She didn’t play much as a junior, struggled to learn the defense and wasn’t sure what her role was going to be before the start of the season,” explained Gwilliam. “But Delanie showed up this year really improved, has started every game and is a huge piece of the success of our backer defense.”
Hamilton-Wenham
Maddie Graber, Fr., A.
In just her first varsity campaign, Graber has already proven herself as a reliable contributor. She doesn’t lack confidence, either, and according to head coach Emily Leland has already become one of the Generals’ most trusted defenders.
“She’s dedicated, quiet and humble with a terrific game sense,” Leland noted. “Maddie’s teammates know they can count on her to get the job done. We’re lucky to have her — and I can’t wait to see what she’ll accomplish in the years to come.”
Ipswich
Lucy Winthrop, Soph., M & Ella Stein, Jr., M
Both hardworking midfielders, Winthrop and Stein epitomize what it means to be a complete player. Ipswich has found success by playing unselfishly, and both girls have fully bought into that mantra.
“Lucy and Ella play the whole game for us playing both attack and defense,” said Tigers’ coach Allison Tivnan. “They’re both on our draw unit and do an amazing job working with Halle Greenleaf so that we can gain possession.
“Lucy is often one of our first players we look at in transition,” added Tivnan. “And Ella plays a vital role in our defense. They’re both truly outstanding and do so much for our team.”
Marblehead
Kate Burns, Jr., D.
A three-sport athlete that also competes for the soccer and basketball teams at Marblehead High, Burns is the ideal teammate and boasts an intelligent feel for the game. She’s helped lead the Magicians both on and off the field.
“Kate has a solid lacrosse IQ. She understands the principles of defense for both a man or zone option,” said Marblehead head coach Annie Madden. “The best quality of Kate is her ability to make her teammates smile. Her sense of humor brings light to practice and games, and we wouldn’t be the same team without her.”
Masconomet
Kaleigh Monagle, Sr., D & Sarah Bernier, Sr., M.
The Chieftains are riddled with talent, and sometimes the sheer balance of the roster doesn’t always shine through in the scoresheet. But both Bernier and Monagle are girls that care less about stats and more about helping the Chieftains win games in any way possible.
“Kaleigh is the only senior defender starting on varsity for the second year,” said head coach Manny Lopes. “She’s one of our defensive leaders who can turn defense into offense. With her on defense, our team is barely allowing nine goals a game. Kaleigh has an above-average lacrosse IQ, which shows when she’s managing our defense.”
Bernier contributes more in the scoring column (she’s 4th on the team in that category), but has also shined on the draw circle and helps lead a potent transition attack.
“Sarah can score, she occasionally takes the draw, she’s on the circle and has won at least 60 percent of the balls that come her way,” said Lopes. “She also provides us with lockdown D when necessary. Sarah’s biggest contribution is her ability to run the field. As a middie she’s part of our offensive transition. Her endurance, skill and ability to see the game is a big part of who we are this year.”
Peabody
McKenna Forni, Sr., M/D; Siobhan Smith, Sr., M & Katie Amico, Sr., M/D.
Watching the Tanners play, it’s easy to spot Forni’s impact. She’s a strong leader on and off the field for head coach Michelle Roach.
“McKenna fits the definition of unsung hero to a T,” said Roach. “She contributes to the team’s success in many ways that don’t fit a traditional stat sheet. Her hard work and dedication to the team is truly impressive.”
Smith is similar from a leadership perspective and is one of the team’s most consistent players on both sides of the ball.
“Siobhan’s been a crucial piece of the team’s success via her consistency on the draw,” said Roach. “Her decision making always impacts the team in a positive way, particularly with her picks and key passes.”
Amico moved to defense this spring and has altered her mindset and mentality on the field for the betterment of the team.
“Katie has stepped into a new role and is a leader for ground balls,” said Roach. “Her hard work, leadership and poise has brought so much success on and off the field.”
Pingree
Lauren Collins, Jr., A; Ashley Smail, Jr., D & Meghan Collins, Sr., M:
Each of these three Highlanders know their roles and play them to a T, helping their squad to some impressive wins.
Lauren Collins is already committed to Hobart and head coach Jocelyn Graham couldn’t be happier with her play. “She’s a huge feeder, great off-ball work, runs our attack and is selfless with the ball,” said Graham. “She scores, but not as many goals as our top scorers because she’s filling in at X this season due to injury.”
Smail provides a similar impact from the back.
“(Ashley) is so fast, a great leader and the glue of our defense,” said Graham. “She saves us by covering all the slides on D. We love Ashley.”
Meghan Collins thrives with her attention to detail and high IQ for the game.
“She is so positive, extremely selfless with the ball, a smart player and always in the right place at the right time,” said Graham. “She works so hard off the ball. She does a lot of the work on attack that doesn’t get acknowledged often.”
Swampscott
Chloe Puzzo, Soph., D.
Just a second-year player, Puzzo is a multi-talented athlete that head coach Al Eaton can plug in anywhere on the field with confidence. Currently serving as a defender, Puzzo has many praiseworthy qualities that allow her to prosper.
“Defenders don’t show in stats, but their role is critical. Chloe is smart, skilled and athletic — a great combination for the sport,” said Eaton. “She’s had a great impact on our defensive capabilities.”
