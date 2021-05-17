We've only just broken into the 2021 high school girls lacrosse season but it's already becoming very clear who the teams to beat are here on the North Shore.
Swampscott is off to a sizzling unbeaten start, Peabody has garnered a number of impressive wins and Marblehead has all the pieces to once again contend for a Northeastern Conference crown.
However, it's a new NEC member that's perhaps shined brightest in the early stages of the spring campaign. That squad is Masconomet, and if their play over the first week-and-a-half is any indication of what's to come, the Chieftains will once again be among the favorites come state tournament time.
Masco has racked up a whopping 61 goals in three games thus far, topping the likes of Winthrop (20-1), Danvers (22-6) and Marblehead (19-4) to open the season. They're getting production on both sides of the ball across the board, and are doing so under the tutelage of first-year head coach Paige Rogers.
"I knew we had some really athletic girls, they're just a different breed of athletes and they'd probably run through a brick wall if you told them to," Rogers said of her expectations heading into the season. Rogers formerly played at Division 1 Syracuse University before moving to the North Shore to coach at the nearby club 3d Lacrosse. She is aided this spring by assistant Hanna Haven, who won a national championship at James Madison University.
"The biggest thing is us only having 13-15 core players and realizing we're not going to have many subs at all. So a big focus was on smart IQ game play and really focusing on conditioning. We've had such a team contribution; everybody is scoring, everyone is getting assists, and we've just played extremely well as a team so far."
Despite the overall low numbers, Masco certainly hasn't missed a beat. Ten different players have scored at least one goal, and defensively they've done a tremendous job limiting opponents' chances at goal, resulting in the aforementioned dominant results.
The 15-goal triumph over perennial power Marblehead was particularly impressive considering the recent success and shot making ability stemming from the Magicians' program. Fittingly, Rogers actually coaches many of the Marblehead girls at 3d Lacrosse and humbly chalked it up to an off day from the opponent.
"Marblehead was a big game for us, not only for the girls, but for me because I coach the majority of them in club," explained Rogers. "For our girls it was sort of a nothing to lose mentality; just play our game and not change anything until we have to. I don't think Marblehead necessarily played their game and I think next time will be a completely different game. But it was definitely a great win for our girls."
With talent from top to bottom, including a number of gifted underclassmen, Rogers has chosen not to dive too much into the Xs and Os but instead allow her girls to play freely and create their own opportunities within a basic motion. So far, that approach has worked wonders.
Senior captain Emma Flynn has led the way in the points department, contributing 13 goals and six assists already. Sophomore Emmy Clark is close behind with nine goals and six assists, senior Morgan Bovardi has nine goals and six assists, and sophomore Issy Verrier boasts seven goals and four assists.
"We've put in a couple of plays but really are just looking for that IQ and naturally getting things done without having to be put in a strict offense," said Rogers. "We want to give them that flexibility to choose what they do themselves. A lot of two-man games, three-man games, crease rolls, creating space and isolation ... One of my biggest things is making sure they're creative enough to be able to build a play themselves. Creativity is huge and we're hoping to instill that into game play."
On the other side, seniors Robyn Seymour and Sarah Reblin, as well as sophomores Sarah Bernier and Taylor Bovardi (Morgan's younger sister) have anchored the defense, while hockey player Elizabeth (Bitsy) King has manned the net. Seymour has been particularly strong as the leader defensively, earning high praise from her coach.
"I don't think anyone can get by her. She's our quarterback on defense and really helps the underclassmen learn how to slide and double and just play good team defense." said Rogers, who added that her team's main goal on D is to eliminate 8-meter shots from the opponent and limit the one on one action with the goalie.
Masco has also gotten strong play from the likes of sophomores Bella Juliano and Maggie Sturgis and juniors Jolie Dalton and Liza Brockelman. The Chieftains will face another big test on Monday when they host Peabody on Monday (4 p.m.).
###
What a start it's been for Peabody High seniors Hailee Lomasney and Amber Kiricoples. The dynamic duo has scored or assisted in every one of the Tanners' games thus far, including last week's matchup against rival Swampscott where they combined for all 10 of their team's goals in a competitive 11-10 setback.
In that one, Kiricoples had five goals and three assists while Lomasney managed five goals and two assists. The game before that, in a shut out win over Winthrop, Lomasney had five goals and two assists and Kiricoples had four goals and two assists. It's a veteran combination not many teams in the state, let alone the area, can rival, one that will certainly help the Tanners win plenty of games this spring.
Lomasney will head to UMass Lowell in the fall to continue her lax career, while Kiricoples will be taking her talents to Bentley University. It's also worth noting that Lomasney's older sister, Maddie, was a standout at Peabody before graduating last spring, as was Kiricoples' older sister, Olivia.
###
With Friday's convincing 17-3 win over Saugus, Swampscott remained perfect at 5-0. The Big Blue have now topped Saugus twice while also getting past Danvers, Gloucester and Peabody.
Sasha Divall has been terrific in net in what's been her first year as the varsity goalie. Offensively it's been a complete team effort that starts with their veteran leaders
"We have a lot of strong attack players," Swampscott head coach Jillian Robinson said following a marquee win over Peabody last week (11-10). "Most of our attacks, our midfielders, they're seniors and they've been playing all four years together so they really know how to read a defense and they can really read each other and know when to cut and when to pass."
Juniors Broghan Laundry and Scarlett Ciciotti, as well as seniors Reese Robertson, Elizabeth Green and Harper Clopton are a few of the talented middies and attackers to watch from Swampscott moving forward.
###
Shout out to Marblehead High alumni and former standout in net, Maeve Caldwell. The former Magicians' shot stopper, now a junior at Denison University, helped her new squad top University of Chicago, 10-7, to punch their ticket to the NCAA Division 3 Final Four in Salem, VA next weekend. Caldwell allowed just one goal in 30 minutes of work on Sunday, making four saves to pick up the win. On the season she's stopped 24 shots and has picked up five wins.
###
Games to watch this week: Monday — Peabody at Masconomet (4); Swampscott at Danvers (4); Tuesday — Lynnfield at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Wednesday — Cardinal Spellman at Bishop Fenwick (4); Thursday — Swampscott at Beverly (4); Salem at Peabody (4); Danvers at Marblehead (4); Friday — Mystic Valley at Essex Tech (4); Saturday — Beverly at Masconomet (11 a.m.); Gloucester at Danvers (4); Peabody at Marblehead (7).
###
Quick Sticks is a high school girls lacrosse column that appears in The Salem News every Monday during the spring season. Contact staff writer Nick Giannino at Ngiannino@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.
||||