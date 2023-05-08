Masconomet girls lacrosse coach Manny Lopes has been in the game for over four decades, guiding a variety of different sports teams from the sidelines with aplomb.
But of all the athletes he’s had the pleasure of coaching, none of them can quite stack up to Chieftains’ senior standout Emmy Clark.
“I’ve been coaching for 40-plus years, multiple sports at all levels from youth to college to semi and pro,” said Lopes. “I have coached many skilled soccer, basketball and lacrosse players, and none will match Emmy in all measurable aspects, from attitude to skill and everything in between. She’s an outstanding lacrosse player and human being.”
Clark, who will take her talents to nearby Endicott College in the fall, has long been an important piece in the Chieftains’ lineup.
She finished with 104 goals and 63 assists as a junior last season, both top three marks here on the North Shore. This spring, she continues to impress, having pumped in an area-high 64 goals to go with 28 assists in just 11 games played.
Earlier this week in a win over Danvers, Clark surpassed 300 career points; two days later against rival Peabody, she cleared 200 career goals, too. Neither of the milestone marks were ever part of her plan, it was simply a product of hard work, poise, and consistency. And she humbly credited her teammates for her sustained success.
“These milestones I’ve accomplished do mean a lot to me and I’m very proud of myself,” said Clark, who shouted out her youth coach, Sarah Powers, for sparking her passion for the sport and teaching her the fundamentals. “However, I am most proud of how our team came together and I owe a huge part of my success to my teammates. I never would have been able to reach these goals if it weren’t for the incredible play of my entire team.”
Among her impressive offensive performances this season, Clark scored nine goals against Beverly and seven against both Peabody and Danvers. She’s had at least five goals in all but one game, a season-opening defeat to Manchester Essex where she netted a hat trick with three assists.
Any fan of the game can appreciate Clark’s talent. But it’s her control, leadership and unselfish playing style that truly separates her from the pack. Lopes always knows he’s going to get Clark’s best effort every time she steps on the field, and she’ll do it with a smile on her face.
“She’s a fierce competitor, doesn’t like to lose but she also defines sportsmanship in every sense of the word,” said Lopes. “She is one of the leaders of our team and she is looked up to by her peers as well as the younger players in the program. Emmy is a role model to everyone she comes in contact with, extremely positive, respectful and always smiling or joking.”
From a team perspective, Clark and fellow captains Taylor Bovardi and Bella Juliano have the Chieftains firing on all cylinders. Following the season opening 9-8 setback to a strong Manchester Essex squad, Masco had ripped off 11 straight wins (it fell to Pentucket on Saturday) and finds itself at No. 5 in the Division 2 MIAA Power Rankings.
Juliano has been incredibly effective as well, compiling 36 goals and 19 assists thus far. Meanwhile, Bovardi has been far and away the best facilitator in the area, dishing out 53 assists already to go with 45 goals. Bovardi shined on defense last season, but has moved up to attack this spring and has really formed an incredible 1-2 punch with Clark.
The gifted duo has displayed great chemistry over the last month, and with both capable of lighting the lamp on any one possession, opposing defenses regularly have their hands full.
“Taylor and I definitely gel out there on the field,” said Clark. “My coach has also said this before, but we really made a huge mistake not putting her on the offensive side sooner. She is an incredible defender, but she can also see the field perfectly for the best pass or snipe shot. She is honestly the ideal player.”
Defensively, girls like Kaleigh Monagle, Mia Sorpol, Ali LaMarca, Riley Bovardi and freshman Violet Malinowski have done a great job limiting the opponents by communicating, executing their slides and getting sticks in the passing and shooting lanes.
Goalie Bitsy King, who sat out last year but returned to the fold for her senior campaign, has unquestionably been one of the most reliable shot stoppers in the Northeastern Conference and beyond. She’s made 62 saves in eight games while holding a save percentage of nearly 55 percent.
“Defense has definitely been one of our main focuses this season considering we have a lot of fresh players out there,” said Clark. “We also owe a lot to Bisty King, who has been a brick wall out there and saves us on a lot of our defensive mistakes. She shows up every single game and is truly the one responsible for our low scoring let ups.”
As the No. 8 seed a season ago, Masco reached the D2 state quarterfinal round where they fell to eventual champion Notre Dame of Hingham — a powerhouse program that rolled through the competition with convincing wins of 16-0, 15-4, 16-2 (over Masco), 15-4 and 14-1 in the title game.
This year, Notre Dame is back on top, holding an unbeaten 13-0 record thus far to lead the pack in D2. Masco will likely have to go through them again if they’re going to contend for a state title, but it’s a challenge Clark and her squad would welcome with little hesitation.
“We definitely have unfinished business from last year, and I am hoping that we can come out strong going into the playoffs,” said Clark. “I think our mindset at the moment consists of a few things: playing together and keeping our composure, and, especially because we have a lot of young and new players, learning from our mistakes and using them to improve our game.
“The other captains and I are very proud of how each person has really stepped up to fulfill their own potential on the team, really making it a team game,” she added.
■■■
Congratulations to Marblehead graduate and former Salem News all-star Elizabeth Driscoll, who was recently named the Northeast-10 Goalkeeper of the Year. Now suiting up for Saint Anselm College, Driscoll, a sophomore, made 172 saves with a .513 save percentage while starting all 18 of her team’s games. She helped lead the Hawks to a 13-5 record and a trip to the NE-10 semifinals.
Speaking of Marblehead, this year’s squad continues to make strides. Now 3-10, the Magicians are still struggling from a win perspective. But they’ve faced an incredibly difficult schedule and that hasn’t gone unnoticed by the MIAA, as they maintain the No. 23 seed in Division 2 per the latest power rankings. Marblehead is a young team, but they have a lot of talent and continue to keep games tight despite the losses.
“Every single game that we’ve been in we have fought until the very last whistle,” Magicians’ head coach Annie Madden said. “I think that our focus is to continue to play smart lacrosse, situational lacrosse, and make sure that we’re going to be in control of the ball when we’re out on the field. We have the capability and we’re very close, and I’m extremely proud of the girls drive to continue to push through adversity.”
The road doesn’t get any easier for Marblehead, which will face both Peabody and Masconomet over the next week after taking on Gloucester on Monday (4 p.m.).
■■■
The local scoring race is heating up. As it stands, Masconomet’s Clark leads the charge with 64 goals thus far, followed closely by Hamilton-Wenham’s freshman phenom Evie Bernard at 55 goals. Essex Tech senior captain Maddie McDonald has also pumped in 55 goals, while Beverly’s Joselyn Silva (46), Peabody’s Brooke Lomasney (44) and Masco’s Taylor Bovardi (45) are all in the hunt.
Last spring, McDonald and Clark both surpassed 100 goals for the season, but neither came close to the scoring production of Hamilton-Wenham senior Haley Hamilton, who found the back of the net a ridiculous 145 times.
Quick Sticks is a high school girls lacrosse column that appears in The Salem News every Monday during the spring season. Contact staff writer Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.