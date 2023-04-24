What a week it was for the North Shore girls lacrosse scene.
We’ve reached the point of the season where teams are beginning to find their identity, so let’s recap some of the recent action while taking a look at where some of our local squads stand as we inch closer to May.
■■■
Congratulations are in order for Swampscott head coach Al Eaton, who recently recorded his 100th career win following his team’s 13-6 victory over Marblehead earlier this month. Eaton is currently enduring his sixth season at the helm for the Big Blue and before that, spent three years at St. Mary’s Lynn.
After a 3-0 start, Swampscott has since dropped a pair of competitive decisions to Essex Tech (11-10) and Beverly (13-6). Still, they’ve played some great lacrosse early on, and their young goalie, Lilah Caplan, has certainly been a boost for the defense. Caplan, a first-year varsity player, has already made 66 saves and carries a save percentage of 69.5 percent, one of the top marks in the area.
“Lilah has been amazing this season,” said Eaton. “(Against) Hamilton-Wenham she was at 89 percent (save percentage) and she’s been about 75 percent on a couple others and around 55 percent on the other two. She’s a huge asset for us and only a freshman.”
Avery Laundry (17 goals, 1 assist), Abby Eichler (13 goals, 4 assists) and Coco Clopton (14 goals, 1 assist) have led the Big Blue offense thus far.
■■■
Pingree appears to be finding its stride. Following a 1-3 start, the Highlanders have climbed back to .500 following some impressive wins over Newton Country Day and Brancroft.
“We started off a bit rough for us but we’re improving daily,” said Highlanders’ head coach Jocelyn Graham.
Three players have scored at least 15 goals already for Pingree: Cam Traveis with 19, Schuyler Lloyd with 16 and Waters Lloyd with 15. The latter also leads the team in both ground balls (10) and draw controls (22), with Traveis (15 draw controls), Schuyler Lloyd (7 ground balls, 8 draw controls) and Ashley Smail (7 ground balls) also contributing in a big way.
Pingree will look to move over .500 with a home win over Berwick on Wednesday (5 p.m.)
■■■
Make it four straight wins for Peabody after a 1-3 start against strong competition. The Tanners — who won 15 games a year ago in head coach Michelle Roach‘s first season at the helm — recorded a perfect week, picking up convincing wins over league rivals Marblehead (14-8), Danvers (15-9), Gloucester (14-1) and Beverly (17-5).
Peabody has been particularly effective with draw controls, an important part to the game that has helped the flow and consistency of their offense.
“The draw has been a focus area for us,” said Roach, who highlighted the play of Katie Amico, Brooke Lomasney and Ally Bettencourt in the circle. “It’s really important for us to be gaining and maintaining possession off the draw if we want to be successful.”
In the victory over Gloucester on Thursday, sophomore Madi Barrett notched her 100th career point with a 3-goal, 2-assist performance. Barrett is now second on the team with 36 points (22 goals, 14 assists) trailing only fellow sophomore standout Lomasney’s 44 points (28 goals, 16 assists). Bettencourt has been hot of late, too, climbing to season totals of 17 goals and nine helpers.
Other Peabody players to make a significant impact early on have been McKenna Forni, who has helped to lead the attack; Siobhan Smith, a capable goal scorer (10 goals thus far) who has regularly led the defense as well; and Kayla Landry, Maia Davis and Addy Merrill, all strong and important defensive pieces.
You can support Tanners’ girls lacrosse by dining in for lunch or dinner at Amigo’s Mexican Kitchen at the North Shore Mall this Wednesday from 11 a.m. — 9 p.m. A portion of their above-average daily sales from that day will be donated to the team.
■■■
Essex Tech’s Maddie McDonald scored 109 goals and dished out 30 assists en route to Commonwealth Athletic Conference MVP honors last spring. As a senior this season, she’s continued to elevate her game.
In just seven games thus far, McDonald has scored a whopping 44 times — far and away the best mark in the area — and dished out 10 assists to lead the Hawks to a 6-1 start. That includes a 10-goal outburst in a win over Bishop Fenwick. She’s exceptional in the draw circle as well, and serves as an irreplaceable vocal leader.
“That’s just Maddie’s dedication to it,” Hawks’ head coach Matt Gwilliam said of McDonald’s work on the draw in particular. “You can see her directing girls, whether she wants to get it herself or she wants one of them to go for the ground ball. She can put it where she wants to and has been able to do that, which helps us out with our transition and scoring on the other end.”
Currently undefeated in the CAC, McDonald will look to lead her team to its second straight unbeaten season in conference play. She’s now piled up 198 career goals in just two-and-a-half seasons (her freshman campaign was cancelled), despite holding back against some of the weaker teams in her conference.
“She doesn’t rack up stats against the weaker teams in our league,” said Gwilliam. “When we play (teams like that), she is only allowed to score one goal in those games. We’ve talked about how her scoring goals against girls that are new to the sport doesn’t make her or our team any better, and she spends most of those first halves trying to assist other girls on our team and cheering them on from the bench in the second half.”
■■■
It’s been a difficult start to the spring for Marblehead, which has yet to find the win column in any of its first seven games. But don’t let the record fool you; the Magicians have been competitive in all but one contest (a season opening 13-4 loss to Woburn). Outside of that, they fell to good Manchester Essex and Ipswich teams by scores of 7-5 and 6-5, respectively, had a competitive setback against Beverly (13-11) and another one-goal loss to Danvers (12-11), among others.
The wins will come, and if nothing else, the Magicians young core is getting plenty of experience against what has proven to be a very competitive Northeastern Conference.
Some bright spots thus far for Marblehead: reigning Salem News all-star Sydney Langton has dropped in a team-high 13 goals and dished out a team-best six assists; Ramona Gillett is close behind with 11 goals. Sophomore Molly Forbes has done a bit of everything, scoring seven goals, winning 10 ground balls, causing six turnovers and winning 10 draw controls. In net, freshman goalie Addie Lydon holds an impressive .750 save percentage. Lydon is the cousin of former Magicians’ netminder Brittany Lydon, a 2016 graduate.
Marblehead will look to break into the win column this week with games against Masco (Tuesday, 4:30), Salem (Thursday, 4) and Saugus (Friday, 4).
■■■
On Monday, May 1, Marblehead and Beverly will hit the turf for a conference showdown, and will do so with a bigger goal at heart. The team’s two head coaches, Panthers’ Courtney McKallagat and Magicians’ Annie Madden will collaborate for an athlete mental health awareness game with Morgan’s Message. To learn more about the non-profit Morgan’s Message and their mission, please visit morgansmessage.org.
Quick Sticks is a high school girls lacrosse column that appears in The Salem News each Monday during the spring season. Contact staff writer Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.
Upcoming games to watch
Monday — Danvers at Peabody (4); Essex Tech at Bishop Fenwick (4); Beverly at Masconomet (4:30); Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham (5:30)
Tuesday — Manchester Essex at Masconomet (4:30); Newburyport at Ipswich (4:30)
Wednesday — Whittier at Essex Tech (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Bishop Fenwick (4); Berwick at Pingree (5)
Thursday — Marblehead at Salem (4); Danvers at Swampscott (4:30); Masconomet at Gloucester (4:30)
Friday — Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham (5:30)
Saturday — West Springfield at Masconomet (11 a.m.); Gloucester at Bishop Fenwick (noon).