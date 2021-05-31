QUICK STICKS: Peabody seniors Lomasney, Kiricoples reach milestone marks on turf

The Peabody High girls lacrosse team didn’t have their way against a talented Masconomet two weeks ago, but it wasn’t due to a lack of effort from standout Hailee Lomasney.
The UMass Lowell-bound senior notched her 100th career goal that afternoon, and as it stands she sits just six points away from 200 for her career. Factor in that she and her teammates didn’t get to play at all last spring due to the coronavirus pandemic only makes her accomplishments that much more impressive.
“I’m just so grateful to have come this far in such little time while missing my junior year,” said Lomasney. “This season has meant so much to myself and team to even have the opportunity to play one last time with each other. All of these accomplishments wouldn’t have happened without being surrounded by great teammates, strong coaching and hard work.”
The humble Lomasney, who is equally efficient at dishing out assists as she is scoring, currently sits at 116 goals and 78 assists in her three seasons, including 35 goals and 19 assists in 2021. She’s skilled with her stick, gifted on the attack, and possesses a higher IQ for the game than most players.
“When she came in as a freshman, we had some great scorers in Colleen Crotty, Maddie Lomasney and Olivia Kiricoples,” explained Tanners’ head coach Dennis Desroches. “Adding Hailee to the mix added to that potent offense.
“If you look at her points, she’s almost equal in assists as she is in goals, which is really unbelievable. She’s very difficult to guard because she can shoot so well, but in her head she’s always looking to pass first. She gets at least five points every game it seems; it’s like clockwork.”
While most student-athletes would tell you scoring is their favorite part of the game, that’s not the case for Lomasney.
“I enjoy an assist over a goal all day long,” she said. “I feel that it’s important to work as a team and get everyone involved, especially with our pool of talent. In the end it takes a team to win a game, not just individuals.”
Lomasney has been spectacular this season, but the Tanners wouldn’t sit at a solid 6-3 without the help of many others.
Fellow senior captain Amber Kiricoples, who also captains the Tanners’ basketball team and, alongside Lomasney, the the soccer team, has been terrific in all phases of the game. She too reached a monumental milestone this spring, notching her 100th career point recently.
Considering the nature in which she plays, that’s quite a significant milestone for Kiricoples.
“Amber’s a full field player. Not only does she take the draw ,but she’s also responsible for marking the top scorer from the other team,” said Desroches. “She’s got a motor, doesn’t stop and for someone who plays the full field, you have to have that endurance — and she has it. To reach 100 points doing all the things she does, that’s very difficult.”
Kiricoples has pumped in 28 goals and 13 assists this season.
In addition to the two fearless leaders at the top, Peabody has gotten solid production from the likes of McKayla Fisher and Hailey Baker, both of whom have produced over 20 points this season. In net, Olivia Lavalle has been spectacular of late not only making some terrific saves, but leading from the back and even tallying a wild assist in a recent 9-7 win over Swampscott.
Speaking of that triumph — no doubt Peabody’s best thus far, taking down the previously unbeaten Big Blue — it set the stage for what they hope will be a stellar ride to the regular season’s finish line. Peabody followed that triumph up with a five-goal win over Danvers, and will look to continue the victorious streak against Northeastern Conference foes Beverly and Winthrop this week.
“We have great momentum right now,” said Lomasney. “We all are playing really well together. Our team is a good mix of all grades, and it’s been about building chemistry and confidence. Everyone has been doing their part and stepping up when we needed them most.”
Congratulations to Marblehead’s Maddie Erskine, who scored her 100th career goal last Monday in a win over Beverly. Erskine finished the game (a 12-5 win for the Magicians) with six goals, two assists, a pair of ground balls and four draw controls.
Essex Tech continues to roll in Commonwealth Athletic Conference play. With wins over Mystic Valley (15-4) and Nashoba Tech (16-4) this past week, the Hawks remain unbeaten at 7-0.
None of those seven contests have been remotely close, as Matt Gwilliam’s squad has outscored their opponents by a ridiculous 90-18 margin, including three shutouts.
Sisters Molly (a senior captain) and Maddie McDonald (a sophomore) continue to lead the way, combining for over 50 points thus far. Maddie had 11 goals in the two games this past week alone, while Molly scored four times in the win over Mystic Valley.
Ipswich is quietly putting together quite the campaign in the Cape Ann League. The Tigers currently sit at 5-1, good for first place in the Baker Division, and are just one game back of unbeaten Newburyport for the top record in the league.
Familiar face Riley Daly, the University of Connecticut-bound star who shines on the soccer and basketball surfaces for IHS as well, has been terrific on the draw and offensively, while goalie Ashton Flather has regularly been stout in net.
ICYMI: Swampscott got right back to its winning ways following its abovementioned disappointing setback to Peabody. The Big Blue topped Winthrop in dominant fashion last Thursday (14-2), getting five more goals and four more assists from leading scorer Reese Robertson.
Games to watch this week: Monday — Winthrop at Marblehead (10 a.m.); Tuesday — Beverly at Peabody (4); Gloucester at Swampscott (4); Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Lynnfield at Ipswich (4:30); Saugus at Salem (4:30); Wednesday — Danvers at Gloucester (7); Thursday — Salem at Danvers (4); Marblehead at Masconomet (4); Archbishop Williams at Bishop Fenwick (4); Friday — Beverly at Swampscott (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Ipswich (4:30); Saturday — Salem at Beverly (10 a.m.); Essex Tech at Gloucester (10 a.m.).
